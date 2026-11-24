Pricing and Where to Use It

Alibaba released Qwen4-Max on 16 November 2026. It is the new flagship of the Qwen family and, in Alibaba’s words, “the most capable model in the Qwen family to date”. It is a sparse mixture-of-experts (MoE) model with 2.4 trillion total parameters, of which 71 billion are active per token. It has a 1-million-token context window and native vision, and accepts text, images and video as input.

There is one catch for anyone who runs Qwen locally: Qwen4-Max is API-only. Alibaba hasn’t published the weights, so you can’t download it or run it with Ollama or vLLM. The press release only says that “open-weight, smaller-scale models from the Qwen4 series will soon be released to developers worldwide”, with no names, sizes, licence or date. Here is what the model offers, what it costs, and what it means if you self-host.

Qwen4-Max at a Glance

Released 16 November 2026 Architecture Sparse mixture-of-experts (MoE) Parameters 2.4T total, 71B active per token Context window 1,000,000 tokens Max output 131,072 tokens (non-thinking), 262,144 (thinking) Input / output Text, image and video in; text out Thinking mode On by default; reasoning_effort low / high / xhigh (default high) API price $1.50 input / $4.50 output per million tokens (Singapore, Virginia) Model ID qwen4-max Weights Not released (proprietary, API only)

Same Size as Qwen3.8-Max, Fewer Active Parameters

Qwen4-Max keeps the 2.4-trillion-parameter scale of its predecessor, Qwen3.8-Max, but Alibaba says it activates 25% fewer parameters per token. In an MoE model, each token is routed to a small set of “expert” sub-networks, so only 71B of the 2.4T parameters do work for any one token. Fewer active parameters means less compute per token, which is part of why the API price is lower than many rival flagships.

Alibaba describes the Qwen4 architecture as an upgrade of its sparse MoE design, with changes to attention, residual connections and embeddings. It hasn’t published a technical report or model card with more detail yet.

1M Context and Output Limits

The context window is one million tokens, but thinking tokens and the reply share it, so the usable input is slightly smaller. Alibaba Cloud’s Model Studio documentation lists these limits:

Limit Non-thinking Thinking mode Context length 1,000,000 1,000,000 Maximum input 991,808 983,616 Maximum output 131,072 262,144 Maximum chain of thought – 262,144

One million tokens is enough for a large code repository, a long contract set, or days of server logs in a single request. There is no surcharge for long prompts: Model Studio uses one price band for every request from 0 to 1M tokens.

Thinking Mode Is On by Default

Qwen4-Max is a reasoning model. In the API, enable_thinking defaults to true , and the reasoning_effort parameter takes three values: low , high (the default) and xhigh . If your code sends the effort names used by other providers, Alibaba maps them: minimal becomes low , medium becomes high , and max becomes xhigh .

The model also supports function calling and parallel tool calls, structured output (JSON object and JSON Schema), built-in web search, streaming and prefix completion. Multi-turn reasoning comes back with an encrypted block that you must send back unchanged in the next turn, so keep it in your conversation history rather than stripping it out.

Benchmarks: Strong on Agents, Behind on Terminal Coding

Alibaba says Qwen4-Max ranked 6th on Code Arena, a real-world coding leaderboard. On its own Work360 benchmark (721 professional fields), Alibaba reports that Qwen4-Max beats Qwen3.8-Max while using 35% fewer tokens at high effort and cutting the average cost per task by around 60%.

The table below shows the scores from Alibaba’s launch charts, as reported by Neurohive. They were measured by Alibaba at xhigh effort and haven’t been independently verified:

Benchmark Qwen4-Max Qwen3.8-Max Claude Opus 5.5 GPT-6.1 Sol Kimi K3.1 Pro DeepSWE v1.1 75.7 69.3 74.2 75.2 75.5 Agents’ Last Exam v1.1 46.7 27.9 43.4 – 43.4 Terminal-Bench 4.0 48.5 38.9 59.6 56.1 67.2 ProgramBench 31.5 28.0 65.0 52.5 25.0

Qwen4-Max is a big step up from Qwen3.8-Max and narrowly leads on DeepSWE and Agents’ Last Exam. It is still well behind Claude Opus 5.5, GPT-6.1 Sol and Kimi K3.1 Pro on Terminal-Bench, the benchmark closest to the shell and sysadmin work most of our readers do. Test it on your own tasks before you switch.

Pricing and Where to Use It

Prices from the Alibaba Cloud Model Studio documentation, per million tokens:

Region Input Output Singapore (international), Virginia $1.50 $4.50 Beijing, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Global $1.413 $4.24 Cached input (implicit cache hit) $0.075 (from Alibaba’s press release)

New accounts in the Singapore region get a free quota of 1 million tokens, valid for 90 days. Batch inference (at a discount) is only offered in the Beijing region, and fine-tuning isn’t available in any region.

You can use Qwen4-Max in four places:

Alibaba Cloud Model Studio / QwenCloud API , with model ID qwen4-max .

, with model ID . Token Plan , Alibaba’s subscription for interactive tools.

, Alibaba’s subscription for interactive tools. QwenWork (qwenwork.ai), Alibaba’s agent workspace.

(qwenwork.ai), Alibaba’s agent workspace. QwenStudio (chat.qwen.ai), the web chat.

How to Call Qwen4-Max from the Command Line

Model Studio speaks the OpenAI Chat Completions, OpenAI Responses and Anthropic Messages formats as well as Alibaba’s own DashScope API, so most existing tools and SDKs work by changing the base URL and model name. Create an API key in the Model Studio console, then export it:

export DASHSCOPE_API_KEY="sk-your-key"

Send a request to the OpenAI-compatible endpoint. Replace {WorkspaceId} with the ID shown on your workspace details page (for the Virginia region, use us-east-1 instead of ap-southeast-1 ):

curl https://{WorkspaceId}.ap-southeast-1.maas.aliyuncs.com/compatible-mode/v1/chat/completions \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $DASHSCOPE_API_KEY" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "model": "qwen4-max", "reasoning_effort": "low", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "Explain what this cron line does: 0 3 * * 1 /usr/local/bin/backup.sh"}] }'

API keys are bound to the region where you create them. A Singapore key sent to the Virginia endpoint returns HTTP 401 invalid_api_key .

No Open Weights: What It Means for Self-Hosters

Most of the Qwen family’s popularity comes from its open-weight models, which you can run on your own hardware with Ollama or vLLM. The Max models are different: earlier ones such as Qwen3-Max were API-only too, and Qwen4-Max continues that pattern.

Even if the weights were published, a 2.4T-parameter model would need well over a terabyte of GPU memory at 4-bit precision, far beyond a home or single-server setup. Our LLM VRAM calculator shows how quickly the numbers grow.

If you want to stay local, these are still the Qwen models to use:

Qwen3.8 27B (Apache 2.0): the current flagship local model for coding, agents and vision.

(Apache 2.0): the current flagship local model for coding, agents and vision. Qwen3.6 35B-A3B (Apache 2.0): a fast MoE model for agentic coding.

(Apache 2.0): a fast MoE model for agentic coding. Qwen3.5 (0.8B to 122B): the best choice for small GPUs.

Our Qwen model directory lists every Qwen model with its sizes, licence and VRAM needs, and we’ll add the smaller Qwen4 models when Alibaba publishes them. For picks by GPU size, see the best local LLMs for 8GB to 24GB GPUs. When the open Qwen4 models arrive, check their licence before commercial use: Qwen has used both Apache 2.0 and its own community licence. Our guide to open-weight licences explains the difference.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Qwen4-Max open source?

No. Qwen4-Max is a proprietary, API-only model and its weights haven’t been released. Alibaba says smaller open-weight Qwen4 models will come “soon” but hasn’t given a date.

Can I run Qwen4-Max with Ollama?

No. There are no weights to download. The model is only available through Alibaba’s API, Token Plan, QwenWork and QwenStudio.

How big is Qwen4-Max?

It has 2.4 trillion total parameters in a mixture-of-experts design, with 71 billion active for each token.

What is Qwen4-Max’s context window?

1 million tokens, with up to 991,808 tokens of input in non-thinking mode and up to 262,144 tokens of output in thinking mode.

How much does the Qwen4-Max API cost?

$1.50 per million input tokens and $4.50 per million output tokens in the Singapore and Virginia regions, with slightly lower prices in some other regions. There is no extra charge for long prompts.

Does Qwen4-Max work with OpenAI and Anthropic SDKs?

Yes. Model Studio supports the OpenAI Chat Completions and Responses APIs and the Anthropic Messages API. Point your SDK at the Model Studio base URL and use the model name qwen4-max .

Conclusion

Qwen4-Max gives Alibaba a frontier-class API model: 2.4T parameters with only 71B active, a 1M-token context, native vision and video input, and prices lower than most rival flagships. Alibaba’s own benchmarks show it competitive on agentic tasks but behind the leaders on terminal coding. For self-hosters nothing changes yet. Stick with Qwen3.8 and Qwen3.6 locally, and watch for the smaller open-weight Qwen4 models Alibaba has promised. For the bigger picture, see our list of AI model retirements if you’re planning which API models to build on.