The AlmaLinux team has released AlmaLinux OS 10.3 “Mauve Lion” on November 16, 2026, alongside AlmaLinux 9.9 “Chartreuse Bobcat”. It is built from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.3 and arrives just days after RHEL 10.3. The headline changes are the return of the ModSecurity web application firewall, a move to the Podman 6 container stack, GCC Toolset 16, and a kernel that carries 36 CVE fixes that are not in the matching RHEL 10.3 kernel.

This post covers the most important changes, what to check before you update, and how to move an existing AlmaLinux 10 system to 10.3.

AlmaLinux 10.3 at a Glance

Release date November 16, 2026 (with AlmaLinux 9.9) Codename Mauve Lion Based on RHEL 10.3 Linux kernel 6.12.0-264.16.1.el10_3 Architectures x86_64 (v3), x86_64_v2, aarch64, ppc64le, s390x, plus i686 userspace Toolchains GCC Toolset 16 (GCC 16.2.1), LLVM 22.1.8, Rust 1.97.1, Node.js 26 Containers Podman 6.1.1, Buildah 1.45, Skopeo 1.24 Upgrade from 10.x sudo dnf upgrade -y

What’s New in AlmaLinux 10.3

ModSecurity and OWASP CRS Are Back

ModSecurity shipped in AlmaLinux 8 and 9 but was missing from AlmaLinux 10.0 through 10.2. Version 10.3 brings it back as ModSecurity 2.9.14 with the OWASP Core Rule Set 4.22.0. For anyone running Apache web servers on AlmaLinux, this removes one of the last blockers for moving to version 10.

One warning: AlmaLinux 9 ships CRS 3.3.5, and the AlmaLinux team describes CRS 4 as a rework of the rule set rather than a routine update. Test your exclusions and paranoia levels in a staging environment before you put 10.3 in front of production traffic.

Podman 6 Container Stack

AlmaLinux 10.3 moves to Podman 6.1.1, together with Buildah 1.45.0, Skopeo 1.24.0, crun 1.30.1 and Netavark/aardvark-dns 2.1.0. This is a major version with real removals:

CNI networking is gone. Netavark is now the only network backend.

Netavark is now the only network backend. BoltDB is gone. Podman uses SQLite for its database.

Podman uses SQLite for its database. slirp4netns is replaced by pasta for rootless networking.

for rootless networking. cgroups v1 is no longer supported.

Firewall rules use nftables instead of iptables.

The containers-common 6.1 package also moves vendor defaults from /etc/containers to /usr/share/containers . Your own files in /etc/containers are kept and still take precedence.

Kernel with 36 Extra CVE Fixes

AlmaLinux 10.3 runs Linux kernel 6.12.0-264.16.1. AlmaLinux noticed that some fixes present in the last RHEL 10.2 kernel are missing from the RHEL 10.3 kernel, which would have reintroduced known vulnerabilities after updating. The AlmaLinux kernel adds them back: 30 fixes carried over from RHEL 10.2 plus 6 community-requested fixes, mostly for Ceph, for 36 CVEs in total. The most serious ones (CVSS 8.8) affect KVM SEV, ipvlan and nested VMX.

GCC 16, LLVM 22 and Newer Languages

GCC Toolset 16 with GCC 16.2.1 and Binutils 2.46. Note that it defaults to C++20 ( -std=gnu++20 ). The system compiler stays at GCC 14.

with GCC 16.2.1 and Binutils 2.46. Note that it defaults to C++20 ( ). The system compiler stays at GCC 14. LLVM Toolset 22.1.8 and Rust Toolset 1.97.1 .

and . Node.js 26 and .NET 11 are newly available.

and are newly available. GDB 17.2, Valgrind 3.27.1, SystemTap 5.5 and bpftrace 0.26.1 for debugging and tracing.

Security and Post-Quantum Crypto

libreswan 5.4 adds ML-KEM post-quantum key exchange for IPsec VPNs.

adds ML-KEM post-quantum key exchange for IPsec VPNs. audit 4.2 can send logs to a remote server over post-quantum TLS.

can send logs to a remote server over post-quantum TLS. fapolicyd 2.0.1 (up from 1.4) and Keylime 7.14 for remote attestation.

(up from 1.4) and for remote attestation. OpenSSL 3.5.9, OpenSSH 9.9p1, SELinux policy 42.1.27 and SSSD 2.13.1.

Cockpit 366, NetworkManager 1.58.0, libvirt 12.5.0, QEMU-KVM 10.1.0, bootc 1.17.1, Samba 4.24.5, Mesa 26.1.1, Grafana 12.4.3, PCP 7.1.5 and Valkey 8.1.10 are all included.

What AlmaLinux Adds on Top of RHEL

AlmaLinux keeps a few changes that RHEL does not have. In 10.3 these include:

An x86_64_v2 build for older CPUs that can’t run the default x86-64-v3 binaries, with matching EPEL packages.

build for older CPUs that can’t run the default x86-64-v3 binaries, with matching EPEL packages. Userspace-only i686 packages for running 32-bit applications.

packages for running 32-bit applications. Btrfs support, including booting from a Btrfs volume.

support, including booting from a Btrfs volume. SPICE, KVM on IBM POWER and frame pointers re-enabled.

Device IDs restored in drivers such as hpsa, megaraid_sas, mpt3sas, qla2xxx and lpfc, so older storage and network cards keep working.

Firefox and Thunderbird as regular RPMs, and the CRB repository enabled by default.

Check This Before You Upgrade

authselect no longer merges groups by default. If you combine local groups with SSSD groups, run sudo authselect enable-feature with-group-merging after the update.

no longer merges groups by default. If you combine local groups with SSSD groups, run after the update. fapolicyd jumps from 1.4 to 2.0. Test your rules and trust database first.

jumps from 1.4 to 2.0. Test your rules and trust database first. Podman 6 drops CNI, BoltDB, slirp4netns and cgroups v1. Containers that rely on any of these need attention.

drops CNI, BoltDB, slirp4netns and cgroups v1. Containers that rely on any of these need attention. ModSecurity CRS 4 rules behave differently from CRS 3. Review them before going live.

How to Upgrade to AlmaLinux 10.3

AlmaLinux 10.3 is a regular update for systems already running AlmaLinux 10. Take a backup or snapshot first, then update all packages:

sudo dnf upgrade -y

Reboot to load the new kernel:

sudo reboot

Confirm the release and kernel version:

cat /etc/almalinux-release uname -r

The output should report AlmaLinux release 10.3 (Mauve Lion) and a 6.12.0-264 kernel.

If you were testing the 10.3 beta, switch to the stable repositories first, then upgrade:

sudo dnf install https://repo.almalinux.org/almalinux/almalinux-{release,repos,gpg-keys}-latest-10.$(uname -m).rpm sudo dnf upgrade -y

Download AlmaLinux 10.3

Boot, minimal and DVD ISOs are available for x86_64, x86_64_v2, aarch64, ppc64le and s390x from the AlmaLinux download page. Cloud images (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, OCI, OpenNebula, Generic Cloud), container images, Vagrant boxes, WSL images and Live media are also provided. Raspberry Pi images are expected to follow shortly.

What About AlmaLinux 9.9?

AlmaLinux 9.9 “Chartreuse Bobcat” was released the same day, based on RHEL 9.9. It runs kernel 5.14.0-741.22.1 and adds GCC Toolset 16, LLVM 22, Rust 1.97, and new module streams for Node.js 26 and PHP 8.4. It stays on Podman 5.8 rather than Podman 6. Its kernel carries 44 CVE fixes that are not in RHEL 9.9. AlmaLinux 9 users get it with sudo dnf upgrade -y .

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I upgrade from AlmaLinux 9 to AlmaLinux 10.3?

Yes, with the ELevate project, which is AlmaLinux’s tool for in-place major version upgrades. Update to AlmaLinux 9.9 first and back up the system before you start. A fresh installation is still the safest choice for production servers.

Does AlmaLinux 10.3 run on older CPUs?

Yes. If your processor doesn’t support x86-64-v3 (roughly pre-2013 Intel and pre-2015 AMD chips), use the x86_64_v2 ISO. RHEL 10 and Rocky Linux 10 do not offer this option.

How long is AlmaLinux 10 supported?

AlmaLinux 10 follows the RHEL 10 lifecycle, with security updates until 2035. See the AlmaLinux release and support page for all dates.

Conclusion

AlmaLinux 10.3 is a solid point release. Web server admins finally get ModSecurity back, container users move to Podman 6, developers get GCC 16 and LLVM 22, and the kernel fixes 36 CVEs that RHEL 10.3 left open. Review the Podman, fapolicyd and authselect changes, then update with dnf upgrade and a reboot.

For the official details, see the AlmaLinux 10.3 announcement and the release notes. Also check out what’s new in Rocky Linux 10.3, released the same day.