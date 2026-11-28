What It Means for Linux and DevOps Users

AWS re:Invent 2026 runs from Monday 30 November to Friday 4 December 2026 in Las Vegas. It is the 15th re:Invent, with more than 2,200 sessions and five keynotes, and AWS has made AI agents the centre of this year’s event. AWS usually saves its biggest launches for the keynotes, so this guide lists every keynote with its time in PT, UTC and IST, plus what to watch for if you run Linux servers, containers or AI workloads on AWS.

AWS re:Invent 2026 at a Glance

Dates 30 November – 4 December 2026 Location Las Vegas (Venetian, Wynn/Encore, Caesars Forum, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand) Keynotes 5, all at The Venetian Main theme AI agents, plus security (re:Inforce is part of re:Invent this year) Biggest keynote Matt Garman (AWS CEO), Tuesday 1 December, 8:30 a.m. PT Expected attendance 50,000–60,000+

re:Invent 2026 Keynote Schedule

All keynotes take place at The Venetian. IST is 13 hours 30 minutes ahead of PT, so the morning keynotes land late at night in India.

Keynote Speaker PT (Las Vegas) UTC IST Developer keynote AWS engineering leaders Mon 30 Nov, 7:30 p.m. Tue 1 Dec, 03:30 Tue 1 Dec, 9:00 a.m. CEO keynote Matt Garman, with guests from Allianz and DoorDash Tue 1 Dec, 8:30 a.m. Tue 1 Dec, 16:30 Tue 1 Dec, 10:00 p.m. Data and AI keynote Swami Sivasubramanian, with guests from Delta Air Lines and Cox Automotive Wed 2 Dec, 8:30 a.m. Wed 2 Dec, 16:30 Wed 2 Dec, 10:00 p.m. Partner keynote Ruba Borno Wed 2 Dec, 3:00 p.m. Wed 2 Dec, 23:00 Thu 3 Dec, 4:30 a.m. Technology Innovations keynote Matt Wood Thu 3 Dec, 8:30 a.m. Thu 3 Dec, 16:30 Thu 3 Dec, 10:00 p.m.

There is no Werner Vogels keynote this year. His usual Thursday-morning slot is now the Technology Innovations keynote. The re:Play party is on Thursday 3 December at Allegiant Stadium.

AWS normally streams the keynotes for free on the re:Invent website, and recordings appear on the AWS Events YouTube channel soon afterwards.

What to Expect at re:Invent 2026

AWS has not announced any products ahead of the event. The points below are what AWS itself has signalled and what most previews expect, not confirmed launches. We will update this article with the real announcements.

AI agents everywhere

AWS has said AI agents are at the centre of this year’s event. Expect new and updated agent features in Amazon Bedrock, new models in the Bedrock catalogue, and agent tooling aimed at developers and operations teams. The Monday developer keynote and Garman’s Tuesday keynote are the most likely places for these.

Data, analytics and SageMaker

The Wednesday Data and AI keynote usually covers SageMaker, databases, analytics and storage. DuckDB co-creator Hannes Mühleisen and S3’s Andy Warfield are listed as speakers, so S3 and analytics announcements are likely.

Security (re:Inforce inside re:Invent)

AWS’s security conference, re:Inforce, is folded into re:Invent in 2026, with security sessions all week. Watch for updates to IAM, GuardDuty, Security Hub and identity tooling for AI agents.

Compute and infrastructure

re:Invent is traditionally where AWS shows new EC2 instance types, Graviton (Arm) processors and Trainium AI chips. Nothing has been confirmed for 2026, but the Thursday Technology Innovations keynote is the most likely slot for infrastructure news.

What It Means for Linux and DevOps Users

If you run workloads on AWS, these are the announcements worth checking after each keynote:

Amazon Linux 2023 : AL2023 standard support ends on 30 June 2027, so watch for news on its successor and upgrade paths. See our Amazon Linux release and support page.

: AL2023 standard support ends on 30 June 2027, so watch for news on its successor and upgrade paths. See our Amazon Linux release and support page. EKS and Kubernetes : new EKS features usually arrive during re:Invent week. See our Kubernetes versions page for support dates.

: new EKS features usually arrive during re:Invent week. See our Kubernetes versions page for support dates. Graviton instances : new Arm instances usually cost less than x86 for the same work, but check that your container images are built for arm64 first.

: new Arm instances usually cost less than x86 for the same work, but check that your container images are built for first. AWS CLI and SDK updates: new services need an up-to-date CLI. Check your version with:

aws --version

If it is old, see How to Install AWS CLI v2 on Linux.

How to Follow re:Invent 2026

Keynote livestreams : on the official re:Invent website (free).

: on the official re:Invent website (free). Launch posts : the AWS News Blog publishes a post for every major launch.

: the AWS News Blog publishes a post for every major launch. Full list of new features : the “What’s New with AWS” page.

: the “What’s New with AWS” page. TecAdmin: we will publish the key announcements from the CEO keynote on 1 December.

FAQ

When is AWS re:Invent 2026?

From 30 November to 4 December 2026, in Las Vegas.

When is the AWS CEO keynote at re:Invent 2026?

Matt Garman’s keynote is on Tuesday 1 December 2026 at 8:30 a.m. PT, which is 16:30 UTC and 10:00 p.m. IST.

Can I watch the re:Invent keynotes online?

Yes. AWS streams the keynotes for free on the re:Invent website, and recordings go on YouTube afterwards.

Is Werner Vogels giving a keynote in 2026?

No. There is no Werner Vogels keynote in 2026. A Technology Innovations keynote with Matt Wood takes the Thursday-morning slot.