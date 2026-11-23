Microsoft announced the general availability of Azure Linux 4 on 17 November 2026. It is the first release of Microsoft’s own Linux distribution that is derived from Fedora, rather than from the CBL-Mariner code base that Azure Linux 2 and 3 grew out of. It is also the first version Microsoft supports as a general-purpose server OS for your own virtual machines, not just as the host OS behind AKS and other Azure services. Microsoft says it comes “with no additional OS licensing cost”. You only pay for the Azure resources it runs on.

The release follows a public preview that started in July 2026. Highlights are Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, the dnf5 package manager, SELinux enforcing by default, and OpenSSL 3.5 with post-quantum cryptography. Here is what’s new, where you can run it, and what to change before you move workloads to it.

Azure Linux 4 at a Glance

General availability 17 November 2026 (public preview from July 2026) Base Fedora-derived, RPM-based Kernel Linux 6.18 LTS Package manager DNF5 ( dnf and yum are aliases), replacing tdnf Core packages glibc 2.42, systemd 258.4, OpenSSL 3.5.4, Python 3.14.3, RPM 6.0.1, bash 5.3.9 Security SELinux enforcing by default, signed drivers, post-quantum crypto in OpenSSL 3.5, FIPS 140-3 still in progress Architectures x86_64 and ARM64 (aarch64), no 32-bit Runs on Azure VMs and VM Scale Sets, container images, WSL (best-effort support) Updates Monthly security fixes; minor releases (4.1, 4.2) twice a year Cost No extra OS licence cost on Azure

From CBL-Mariner to a Fedora-Based Distro

Azure Linux started inside Microsoft as CBL-Mariner, a small distribution used to run Azure infrastructure and, later, AKS nodes. Versions 2 and 3 kept that lineage, with their own package set and the lightweight tdnf package manager. In version 4, Microsoft rebased the distribution on Fedora. In its own words, “Azure Linux is a Fedora-derived, RPM-based Linux distribution.”

For admins this has a practical effect: Azure Linux 4 now behaves much like Fedora and RHEL. Package names, the dnf command, SELinux policies and the crypto-policies tool work the way they do on the rest of the Red Hat family. Microsoft still builds and maintains the distribution itself, with its own kernel and its own update schedule.

Microsoft also splits the packages into tiers. Tier 1 components such as systemd, glibc and OpenSSL are version-locked for the lifetime of a major release, so 4.x won’t jump to a new glibc. Tier 2 packages are updated on a predictable cadence.

What’s New in Azure Linux 4

The custom kernel is based on Linux 6.18 LTS and is tuned for Hyper-V and KVM guests (Xen isn’t supported). New hardware support will arrive through yearly hardware enablement (HWE) kernels. The userspace is current too:

Component Version Linux kernel 6.18 LTS glibc 2.42 systemd 258.4 OpenSSL 3.5.4 Python 3 3.14.3 RPM 6.0.1 bash 5.3.9 binutils 2.45.1 coreutils 9.7 curl 8.15.0 util-linux 2.41.3

DNF5 replaces tdnf

Azure Linux 3 used tdnf . Azure Linux 4 uses DNF5, the C++ rewrite of DNF also used by Fedora. The dnf and yum commands are aliases for DNF5, and existing YUM repository files in /etc/yum.repos.d/ keep working:

sudo dnf update -y sudo dnf install nginx dnf info openssl

tdnf is gone. Microsoft’s notes say to update any scripts, Dockerfiles or CI pipelines that call tdnf before deploying on Azure Linux 4. A Dockerfile line such as RUN tdnf install -y git becomes RUN dnf install -y git . If you’re new to DNF, our DNF command guide covers the everyday commands.

Security: SELinux, post-quantum crypto and hardening

SELinux runs in enforcing mode by default. Software that assumed no mandatory access control may need policy changes or labels. See our introduction to SELinux if you haven’t used it before.

Software that assumed no mandatory access control may need policy changes or labels. See our introduction to SELinux if you haven’t used it before. OpenSSL 3.5 includes the first post-quantum algorithms, such as ML-KEM for key exchange.

includes the first post-quantum algorithms, such as ML-KEM for key exchange. Signed drivers , Secure Boot and Azure Trusted Launch support.

, Secure Boot and Azure Trusted Launch support. Hardened builds : packages use stack protector, _FORTIFY_SOURCE=3 , PIE and full RELRO by default, plus ASLR and seccomp.

: packages use stack protector, , PIE and full RELRO by default, plus ASLR and seccomp. FIPS 140-3 is not certified yet. Microsoft lists the certification as in progress and says to use a certified release (such as Azure Linux 3) for workloads that require FIPS.

Microsoft lists the certification as in progress and says to use a certified release (such as Azure Linux 3) for workloads that require FIPS. No host firewall is enabled by default. nftables is the backend if you turn one on, and Azure network security groups usually do the filtering in front of the VM.

Three container image flavours

The Azure Linux 4 container images are generally available on the Microsoft Artifact Registry in three flavours:

Core : a base image you can install any package into with dnf.

: a base image you can install any package into with dnf. Runtime : images with Python, Node.js, Java or .NET pre-installed.

: images with Python, Node.js, Java or .NET pre-installed. Distroless: no shell and no package manager, for the smallest attack surface in production.

Pull the core image to try it:

docker pull mcr.microsoft.com/azurelinux/core:4 docker run --rm -it mcr.microsoft.com/azurelinux/core:4 cat /etc/os-release

Both containerd and Podman are supported as container runtimes.

Where You Can Run Azure Linux 4

Azure Virtual Machines and VM Scale Sets : production-ready at GA, from the Azure Linux 4 listing in the Microsoft Marketplace. Every image includes the Azure VM agent (waagent) and cloud-init, and the Azure CLI, PowerShell and Microsoft Defender are in the Azure Linux repositories.

: production-ready at GA, from the Azure Linux 4 listing in the Microsoft Marketplace. Every image includes the Azure VM agent (waagent) and cloud-init, and the Azure CLI, PowerShell and Microsoft Defender are in the Azure Linux repositories. Containers : the core, runtime and distroless images above.

: the core, runtime and distroless images above. WSL : available on Windows 10 22H2 and Windows 11 with WSL 2, with best-effort support.

: available on Windows 10 22H2 and Windows 11 with WSL 2, with best-effort support. Local VMs : x86_64 and ARM64 ISO images exist, but ISO support is community-based. Microsoft doesn’t support on-premises, multicloud, IoT or edge use.

: x86_64 and ARM64 ISO images exist, but ISO support is community-based. Microsoft doesn’t support on-premises, multicloud, IoT or edge use. AKS: Azure Linux already powers many AKS node pools, but the GA announcement doesn’t yet list Azure Linux 4 as an AKS node image. Keep AKS clusters on Azure Linux 3 until Microsoft announces support.

How to Try Azure Linux 4

On an Azure VM

The simplest route is the portal: open the Azure Linux 4 listing in the Marketplace and click Create. From the Azure CLI, find the exact image URN first, then pass it to az vm create :

az vm image list --publisher MicrosoftAzureLinux --all --output table az vm create --resource-group myRG --name azl4-vm --image <URN-from-the-list> --admin-username azureuser --generate-ssh-keys

After logging in, confirm the release and update it:

cat /etc/os-release sudo dnf update -y getenforce

getenforce should print Enforcing .

On Windows with WSL

Azure Linux 4 is in the online WSL catalogue. In PowerShell or Command Prompt:

wsl --list --online wsl --install AzureLinux-4 wsl -d AzureLinux-4

wsl --install downloads the right package for x86_64 or ARM64 and verifies its SHA-256 checksum before installing.

Moving from Azure Linux 3

Microsoft hasn’t published an in-place upgrade path from Azure Linux 3.0 to 4.0, and with the move to a Fedora base, a rebuild is the expected route. Before you switch:

Replace tdnf with dnf in scripts, Dockerfiles, cloud-init files and CI pipelines. Test with SELinux enforcing. Check the audit log for denials with sudo ausearch -m avc -ts recent . Check package names. Packages now follow Fedora naming, so some names from Azure Linux 3 may differ. Stay on Azure Linux 3 for FIPS workloads until the 140-3 certification for version 4 is complete. Rebuild custom VM images on the new base and redeploy, rather than upgrading running machines.

Azure Linux 3 is still maintained. Microsoft shipped a new 3.0 update in mid-November 2026, so there’s time to test.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Azure Linux 4 free?

Yes, on Azure. There is no additional OS licence cost. You pay only for the VM, storage and other Azure resources.

Is Azure Linux 4 the same as Fedora?

No. It is derived from Fedora, so packages, dnf and SELinux behave the same way. Microsoft builds it with its own kernel, keeps core components fixed for each major release, and ships monthly security updates.

Can I upgrade Azure Linux 3 to 4 in place?

Microsoft hasn’t documented an in-place upgrade. Plan to rebuild images and redeploy workloads on Azure Linux 4.

Can I use Azure Linux 4 outside Azure?

You can run it in WSL (best-effort support) or install it from the community-supported ISO images, but Microsoft only supports it on Azure VMs and in containers.

Security fixes ship monthly, with critical and high CVEs fast-tracked. Minor releases (4.1, 4.2 and so on) arrive twice a year with new features and package upgrades.

Conclusion

Azure Linux 4 turns Microsoft’s in-house distribution into a general-purpose server OS: a Fedora base, kernel 6.18 LTS, DNF5, SELinux enforcing and post-quantum-ready OpenSSL, at no extra licence cost on Azure. For new Azure VMs and containers it is now a real option alongside Ubuntu and RHEL. Existing Azure Linux 3 users should plan a rebuild rather than an upgrade, replace tdnf in their tooling, and wait for FIPS certification and AKS support if they depend on either. If you also run Fedora, see what’s new in Fedora 45.