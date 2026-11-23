CVE-2026-98432 is a critical bug in the Linux kernel’s IPv4 TCP code. It can let an unauthenticated remote attacker corrupt kernel memory, crash a server, or in some setups run code as root, just by sending crafted connection requests to any listening TCP port. It is rated CVSS 9.8, affects every kernel from Linux 4.4 onward without the fix, and fixed kernels are now available for Ubuntu, Debian, RHEL, AlmaLinux and Amazon Linux.

If you run Linux servers, install the updated kernel and reboot. A kernel fix only takes effect after the new kernel is running. This post explains the bug, lists the fixed versions for each distribution, and shows how to check and update your systems, plus temporary mitigations if you can’t reboot yet.

CVE-2026-98432 at a Glance

Component Linux kernel, IPv4 TCP (handling of IP options on incoming connections) Type Use-after-free (CWE-825) Severity Critical, CVSS 3.1 score 9.8 (AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N) Affected Linux 4.4 and later, before the fixed versions below Attack Remote, no login or user interaction; needs network access to a listening TCP port Upstream fix Linux 7.3, and stable 5.10.272, 5.15.223, 6.1.190, 6.6.159, 6.12.113, 6.18.56, 7.2.10 CVE published 15 October 2026 (fix committed 5 October) Exploitation No public exploit known; a private root exploit was reported to vendors Fix Install the updated kernel and reboot

What Is the Bug?

IPv4 packets can carry optional header fields called IP options, such as Record Route or Timestamp. When a TCP connection request (SYN) arrives with IP options, the kernel stores them and reuses them when it answers.

The bug is in how those stored options are freed. According to Akamai’s analysis, tcp_v4_syn_recv_sock() hands the options to the new child socket without copying them. If the client retransmits the same SYN, another CPU can still be reading the options under RCU to build a SYN-ACK at the moment the socket code frees them with a plain kfree() . The kernel then reads memory that has already been freed. A second path, through request-socket migration ( net.ipv4.tcp_migrate_req=1 or a reuseport BPF program), has the same problem.

What an attacker needs:

Network access to any IPv4 TCP port that is listening : SSH, a web server, a database and so on.

: SSH, a web server, a database and so on. No credentials and no user interaction.

A connection request carrying IPv4 options, followed by a retransmission of the same request. Because a lost race only fails the handshake, an attacker can simply retry.

The most likely result is memory corruption or an immediate kernel crash, which takes the server down. Researchers at Anthropic, who reported the issue, built a remote root exploit against hosts with a Multipath TCP (MPTCP) listener. They have not released it. The upstream fix, by Eric Dumazet, frees the options only after an RCU grace period, so no CPU can still be using them.

Why Go services are worth checking

MPTCP matters because of the reported exploit, and it is more common than you may think. Since Go 1.24, Go programs enable MPTCP on listening sockets by default when the kernel supports it. Any Go-based service, such as many proxies, exporters and Kubernetes components, may therefore have an MPTCP listener even if you never configured one. The Go Security Team warned about this on 29 October 2026.

Is My Server Affected?

Check the running kernel version:

uname -r

Compare it with the fixed version for your distribution in the next section. Remember that a newly installed kernel doesn’t protect you until you reboot into it. On Debian and Ubuntu, this shows whether a reboot is pending:

ls /var/run/reboot-required

On RHEL, AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux, compare the newest installed kernel with the running one:

rpm -q --last kernel | head -1

To see whether MPTCP is enabled and whether anything is listening with it:

sysctl net.mptcp.enabled ss -Mltn

ss -M lists only MPTCP sockets. Empty output means no MPTCP listeners, but your server is still affected by the crash and memory-corruption risk through normal TCP.

Fixed Kernel Versions by Distribution

Ubuntu

According to Ubuntu’s CVE page (updated 20 November 2026), the linux package is fixed in:

Release Fixed in Notes Ubuntu 26.10 7.3.0-10.10 Ubuntu 26.04 LTS 7.0.0-43.43 Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 6.8.0-149.149 Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 5.15.0-203.213 Ubuntu 20.04 LTS 5.4.0-247.267 Ubuntu Pro Ubuntu 18.04 LTS 4.15.0-263.275 Ubuntu Pro Ubuntu 16.04 LTS 4.4.0-293.327 Ubuntu Pro (Legacy add-on) Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Not affected

Cloud kernels ( linux-aws , linux-azure , linux-gcp and others) have their own fixed versions. For example, linux-aws on 24.04 is fixed in 6.8.0-1069.74. Ubuntu’s Security Team says security updates are the only appropriate mitigation.

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade sudo reboot

Debian

Debian 13 (trixie) : fixed from linux 6.12.113-1 (DSA-6568-1). The current security kernel is 6.12.118-1.

: fixed from 6.12.113-1 (DSA-6568-1). The current security kernel is 6.12.118-1. Debian 12 (bookworm): fixed in the security repository from 6.1.190-1 (the current build is 6.1.192-2). The optional linux-6.12 backport kernel is fixed from 6.12.113-1~deb12u1.

Make sure the security repository is enabled, then update:

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade sudo reboot

RHEL, AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux

Red Hat rates CVE-2026-98432 Critical (9.8). It had first scored it lower, and published a security bulletin (RHSB-2026-016) with a mitigation procedure. Kernel updates are available for RHEL 8, 9 and 10. AlmaLinux lists these fixed kernels:

Release Fixed kernel AlmaLinux 8 kernel-4.18.0-553.182.1.el8_10 AlmaLinux 9 kernel-5.14.0-687.64.1.el9_8 AlmaLinux 10 kernel-6.12.0-211.72.1.el10_2

Rocky Linux and other RHEL rebuilds follow Red Hat’s kernel updates. Update and reboot:

sudo dnf update kernel sudo reboot

Amazon Linux

AWS bulletin 2026-160-AWS says fixed kernels are available for all supported Amazon Linux kernel streams (4.14, 5.4, 5.10, 5.15, 6.1, 6.12 and 6.18). On Amazon Linux 2023 with a locked release version, you need release 2023.12.20261102 or later.

sudo dnf upgrade --releasever=latest sudo reboot

On Amazon Linux 2, use sudo yum update kernel and reboot.

Custom and mainline kernels

If you build your own kernel, move to Linux 7.3 or the latest release of your stable branch: 5.10.272, 5.15.223, 6.1.190, 6.6.159, 6.12.113, 6.18.56 or 7.2.10 and newer. The fix is commit e3f33b0a1d89 (“ipv4: free inet_opt and ireq_opt after an RCU grace period”).

Temporary Mitigations (If You Can’t Reboot Yet)

These reduce the risk until a maintenance window. They are not a replacement for the kernel update.

1. Drop incoming TCP packets that carry IPv4 options

Normal traffic almost never uses IP options, and the bug needs them. AlmaLinux and AWS both suggest dropping such packets. With nftables:

sudo nft add table ip cve_2026_98432 sudo nft add chain ip cve_2026_98432 input '{ type filter hook input priority 0; policy accept; }' sudo nft add rule ip cve_2026_98432 input meta l4proto tcp ip hdrlength gt 5 drop

Or with iptables:

sudo iptables -I INPUT 1 -p tcp -m u32 --u32 "0>>24&0x0f=6:15" -j DROP

Both match IPv4 headers longer than the standard 20 bytes, which means headers that contain options. Akamai notes that blocking IP options can disrupt the rare applications that rely on them. Remove the rule after rebooting into a fixed kernel ( sudo nft delete table ip cve_2026_98432 ).

2. Disable MPTCP and request migration

This blocks the path used by the reported root exploit. Akamai warns that disabling MPTCP alone doesn’t prevent exploitation, so combine it with the firewall rule.

sudo sysctl -w net.mptcp.enabled=0 sudo sysctl -w net.ipv4.tcp_migrate_req=0

To keep these settings after a reboot:

printf 'net.mptcp.enabled = 0

net.ipv4.tcp_migrate_req = 0

' | sudo tee /etc/sysctl.d/99-cve-2026-98432.conf sudo sysctl --system

For Go 1.24+ services, AWS also suggests starting them with GODEBUG=multipathtcp=0 , for example through an Environment= line in the systemd unit.

Is It Being Exploited?

As of 23 November 2026, no public working exploit is known. AWS says it has “no evidence that this issue has been leveraged”, and Ubuntu says no other exploit is known to have been generated or published. Anthropic reported its private root exploit to vendors on 27 October and has not released it. One security vendor reported internet-wide scanning for exposed systems. With a 9.8 score, a bug reachable on any listening port and a known exploitation method, treat the update as urgent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a firewall protect me?

Only if it blocks all access to every listening TCP port, or drops packets with IPv4 options as shown above. Ports that stay open to the internet, such as SSH, HTTP and HTTPS, are enough for an attacker to reach the bug.

Is IPv6 affected?

The CVE covers the IPv4 TCP code path, where IP options are handled. Update anyway: the fix comes as part of a normal kernel update.

Do containers need to be patched?

Containers share the host’s kernel. Patch and reboot the host or Kubernetes nodes. Rebuilding container images doesn’t fix a kernel bug.

Only after a reboot, and only if uname -r then shows the fixed version. Kernel updates don’t replace the running kernel.

Conclusion

CVE-2026-98432 is one of the most serious Linux kernel network bugs in years: remotely reachable through any listening TCP port, present since Linux 4.4, and shown to be exploitable for root on MPTCP-enabled hosts. Fixed kernels are available for all major distributions. Update the kernel, reboot, and confirm with uname -r . If you have to wait for a maintenance window, drop TCP packets with IPv4 options and disable MPTCP in the meantime. For other recent kernel news, see our Linux 7.4 preview.