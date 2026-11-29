CybexConnect 1.x, a free Windows app for SSH, SFTP, FTP/FTPS, Remote Desktop, Telnet and serial connections, was released on 26 November 2026. The latest build, CybexConnect 1.6.0, followed on 28 November 2026. In its first three days the 1.x line went through seven feature releases. They added Amazon S3 and Azure Blob Storage in the file manager, Telnet and serial consoles, a Docker and Kubernetes view, cloud inventory sync for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, server-to-server file copies, AI incident reports and in-app updates.

This post covers what’s in CybexConnect 1.x, release by release, plus support dates and how to install or upgrade.

Disclosure: CybexConnect is made by CybexSoft, the team behind TecAdmin.

CybexConnect 1.x at a Glance

First release 1.0.0 on 26 November 2026 Latest version 1.6.0 on 28 November 2026 Platform Windows 10 and 11, 64-bit Price Free, no account Long-term support No LTS branch: fixes ship as new 1.x builds Supported until No end date announced Installers CybexConnect_1.6.0_x64-setup.exe (5.7 MB), CybexConnect_1.6.0_x64_en-US.msi (7.9 MB) Release notes cybexsoft.com/docs/cybexconnect/release-notes

CybexConnect 1.x Release History

Version Date Headline changes 1.0.0 26 Nov 2026 First release: encrypted vault, SSH terminal, SFTP/FTP/FTPS file manager, Remote Desktop, tunnels, broadcast, dashboard, importers 1.1.0 26 Nov 2026 Recovery key, production guardrails, workspaces, vault health and key rotation, terminal settings 1.1.1 26 Nov 2026 Fix: update checks and problem reports 1.2.0 27 Nov 2026 Copy files between two servers, restart/shut down servers, seven more AI providers including Ollama 1.3.0 27 Nov 2026 AI incident reports (“What happened?”) 1.3.1 27 Nov 2026 Fix: unlock screen countdown; wrong-password lock works in rounds 1.3.2 27 Nov 2026 Company credit in the app and installer 1.4.0 28 Nov 2026 Quick connect, command palette, proxies, local terminals (PowerShell, WSL), command history, highlights, cloud sync, containers, Telnet and serial 1.5.0 28 Nov 2026 Amazon S3 and Azure Blob Storage in the file manager; time ranges for AI investigations 1.6.0 28 Nov 2026 Easier tabs, in-app update download, workspace switcher in the sidebar

What’s New in CybexConnect 1.x

1.0: One Encrypted Vault for Every Connection

The first release set up the core of the app:

Encrypted vault for passwords, SSH keys and known hosts, using Argon2id and AES-256-GCM, unlocked with a master password or Windows Hello.

for passwords, SSH keys and known hosts, using Argon2id and AES-256-GCM, unlocked with a master password or Windows Hello. SSH terminal (xterm.js) with split panes, pop-out windows, jump hosts (ProxyJump), agent forwarding, auto-reconnect and snippets with variables.

(xterm.js) with split panes, pop-out windows, jump hosts (ProxyJump), agent forwarding, auto-reconnect and snippets with variables. SFTP, FTP and FTPS file manager with two panes, resumable transfers, chmod, edit in place, bookmarks and folder comparison.

with two panes, resumable transfers, chmod, edit in place, bookmarks and folder comparison. Remote Desktop that opens the Windows client (mstsc) with the saved password.

that opens the Windows client (mstsc) with the saved password. Tunnels (local, remote and SOCKS), Broadcast to many hosts and a host Dashboard .

(local, remote and SOCKS), to many hosts and a host . Importers for PuTTY, WinSCP, FileZilla, ~/.ssh/config , private keys, .rdp files and CSV.

for PuTTY, WinSCP, FileZilla, , private keys, files and CSV. End-to-end encrypted sync through a folder your cloud drive keeps in step, plus automatic vault backups.

1.1: Security, Workspaces and Production Guardrails

Recovery key and “Forgot password?” using the recovery key or Windows Hello, plus changing the master password.

and “Forgot password?” using the recovery key or Windows Hello, plus changing the master password. Private clipboard: copied secrets stay out of the Win+V history and can clear themselves.

copied secrets stay out of the Win+V history and can clear themselves. A prompt before pasting several lines or hidden control characters into a terminal.

An option to hide CybexConnect windows from screenshots and screen sharing.

Production guardrails per workspace or host: a red marker, typed confirmation for risky commands, and optional Windows Hello before connecting.

per workspace or host: a red marker, typed confirmation for risky commands, and optional Windows Hello before connecting. Vault health (password logins, reused passwords, weak or old keys) and key rotation that adds a new key to servers, checks it works, then switches hosts over.

(password logins, reused passwords, weak or old keys) and that adds a new key to servers, checks it works, then switches hosts over. Workspaces to separate clients or projects.

to separate clients or projects. Import of PuTTY .ppk keys and encrypted PEM / PKCS#8 keys.

1.2: Server-to-Server Copies and More AI Providers

Copy files between two servers in a “host to host” Files tab. Copies either stream through CybexConnect (nothing is saved on your PC) or go directly from one server to the other with rsync or scp , using SSH agent forwarding so your keys never leave your PC.

in a “host to host” Files tab. Copies either stream through CybexConnect (nothing is saved on your PC) or go from one server to the other with or , using SSH agent forwarding so your keys never leave your PC. Restart and shut down servers now or on a schedule up to 7 days ahead. The schedule is kept by the server, so it still happens when your PC is off. The sudo password is never saved.

now or on a schedule up to 7 days ahead. The schedule is kept by the server, so it still happens when your PC is off. The sudo password is never saved. Seven more AI providers: Gemini, Grok, Mistral, DeepSeek, Groq, OpenRouter and Ollama for local models with no API key.

Gemini, Grok, Mistral, DeepSeek, Groq, OpenRouter and for local models with no API key. Settings for the wrong-password lock (3–10 tries, 1 minute to 1 hour).

1.3: AI Incident Reports

Version 1.3 added “What happened?” reports. The AI reads a server’s state with read-only checks: disk, memory, top processes, failed services, the journal, kernel and out-of-memory messages, logins and recent package changes. It then explains the likely cause, the evidence and a suggested fix. Any extra check the AI asks for must pass a strict read-only list, secrets are masked, and nothing on the server is changed. Automatic investigations for alerts are off by default, because server output goes to your AI provider (Ollama keeps it on your PC).

Releases 1.3.1 and 1.3.2 fixed a stuck countdown on the unlock screen and made the wrong-password lock work in rounds (1, 5, 10, 20, 40, then 60 minutes).

Quick connect: type user@host , sftp:// , rdp:// or telnet:// in the sidebar box and press Enter.

type , , or in the sidebar box and press Enter. Command palette ( Ctrl+K or Ctrl+Shift+P ) for hosts, tabs, snippets, tunnels and actions.

( or ) for hosts, tabs, snippets, tunnels and actions. Proxy support: Windows proxy settings, HTTP CONNECT, SOCKS5 or SOCKS4, per PC or per host. PuTTY proxy settings and ssh_config ProxyCommand are imported.

Windows proxy settings, HTTP CONNECT, SOCKS5 or SOCKS4, per PC or per host. PuTTY proxy settings and ssh_config are imported. Terminals on this PC: PowerShell 7, Windows PowerShell, Command Prompt, each WSL distro and Git Bash open in tabs ( Ctrl+Shift+T ).

PowerShell 7, Windows PowerShell, Command Prompt, each WSL distro and Git Bash open in tabs ( ). Command history across hosts (opt-in), stored encrypted and never synced, with grey inline suggestions and Ctrl+Shift+R search. Commands that look like they contain a password or token are never kept.

(opt-in), stored encrypted and never synced, with grey inline suggestions and search. Commands that look like they contain a password or token are never kept. Highlights and triggers: colour errors and warnings in terminal output, and react to text with a notification, a sound, a reply or a snippet.

colour errors and warnings in terminal output, and react to text with a notification, a sound, a reply or a snippet. Cloud and inventory sync from AWS EC2, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, Hetzner Cloud or an Ansible inventory. Servers become hosts and stay up to date. Read-only keys are enough.

from AWS EC2, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, Hetzner Cloud or an Ansible inventory. Servers become hosts and stay up to date. Read-only keys are enough. Containers screen for Docker, Podman and Kubernetes pods (kubectl, k3s or microk8s): logs, shells, start/stop/restart, and “Investigate with AI” for a failing container.

for Docker, Podman and Kubernetes pods (kubectl, k3s or microk8s): logs, shells, start/stop/restart, and “Investigate with AI” for a failing container. Telnet and serial consoles for switches, routers and lab gear. Telnet is clearly marked as unencrypted. Serial has full port settings and a Break button.

1.5: Amazon S3 and Azure Blob Storage

S3 hosts work with Amazon S3, Cloudflare R2, Wasabi, Backblaze B2, DigitalOcean Spaces, Hetzner Object Storage, MinIO and other S3-compatible services.

hosts work with Amazon S3, Cloudflare R2, Wasabi, Backblaze B2, DigitalOcean Spaces, Hetzner Object Storage, MinIO and other S3-compatible services. Azure Blob Storage signs in with an account key, a SAS token or URL, an Entra ID app or a connection string.

signs in with an account key, a SAS token or URL, an Entra ID app or a connection string. Buckets and containers open in a normal Files tab. You can upload (large files go up in parts), download with resume, rename, move, edit in place and copy between hosts.

WinSCP’s S3 sites are now imported.

AI investigations get time ranges: last 1/3/6/24 hours, “around a time”, or a custom range up to 31 days.

Terminal tabs show a second line with the current folder or the running command . Duplicate names are numbered, and tabs can be renamed with a double-click or F2.

or the . Duplicate names are numbered, and tabs can be renamed with a double-click or F2. A hover card on each tab shows the address, jump-host route, workspace, connection time and the last terminal lines.

on each tab shows the address, jump-host route, workspace, connection time and the last terminal lines. With many tabs, the bar scrolls and an “All tabs” list appears. Ctrl+Tab switches in most-recently-used order, and Ctrl+1 to Ctrl+9 jump to a tab.

switches in most-recently-used order, and to jump to a tab. Updates download inside the app , are checked against the SHA-256 checksum published on cybexsoft.com, and install with one click.

, are checked against the SHA-256 checksum published on cybexsoft.com, and install with one click. The workspace switcher moved to the top of the sidebar (Ctrl+Alt+W).

Support Timeline

CybexSoft has not announced an end-of-support date for CybexConnect 1.x, and there is no separate LTS branch. Fixes and new features ship as new 1.x builds, so the supported version is always the newest one. Right now that’s 1.6.0. All 1.x updates are free and install over the previous version, keeping your vault and settings.

You can follow new versions and support dates on the CybexConnect 1.x release page and the full CybexConnect release history.

How to Install or Upgrade

New Install

Download the installer from the CybexConnect product page. The .exe installs for your user without admin rights. The .msi is for Intune, Group Policy and scripted installs. The installers aren’t code-signed yet, so check the SHA-256 hash before running:

Get-FileHash .CybexConnect_1.6.0_x64-setup.exe -Algorithm SHA256

It should match the hash on the product page. For 1.6.0 that’s 7a62813401b2b67a98892b4b6fb9c556f908aa81199be99a3dee32e85d3efed0 . If SmartScreen warns, click More info and then Run anyway.

For a silent MSI install:

msiexec /i CybexConnect_1.6.0_x64_en-US.msi /qn

For a full walkthrough, including importing PuTTY, WinSCP and FileZilla sessions, see our CybexConnect guide.

Upgrade from an Earlier 1.x Version

From 1.6.0 onward: open the app menu and choose Check for updates . CybexConnect downloads the new installer, verifies its checksum and offers Install now .

open the app menu and choose . CybexConnect downloads the new installer, verifies its checksum and offers . From 1.1.1 to 1.5.0: Check for updates tells you a new version is out and opens the download page. Run the new installer over the old one.

tells you a new version is out and opens the download page. Run the new installer over the old one. From 1.0.0 or 1.1.0: 1.0.0 has no update check, and the one in 1.1.0 doesn’t work (fixed in 1.1.1), so download the latest installer from the product page and run it.

Your vault, hosts and settings are kept across upgrades. Taking a vault backup first is still a good idea.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest version of CybexConnect?

CybexConnect 1.6.0, released on 28 November 2026.

Is CybexConnect free?

Yes. It’s free with no account, no trial and no payment, on as many PCs as you like.

When does CybexConnect 1.x support end?

No end date has been announced. Fixes ship as new 1.x builds, so keep the app up to date to stay supported.

Does CybexConnect run on macOS or Linux?

No. CybexConnect 1.x runs on 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 only.

Which version added S3 and Azure storage?

Version 1.5.0 added Amazon S3 (and S3-compatible services) and Azure Blob Storage to the file manager.

Conclusion

CybexConnect 1.x went from a first release to a full toolkit in three days. It started with SSH, file transfers and Remote Desktop in one encrypted vault. By 1.6.0 it also had cloud storage, containers, Telnet and serial consoles, cloud inventory sync, AI incident reports and one-click updates. If you’re on an older build, upgrade to 1.6.0. If you’re new to it, download it from the CybexConnect product page and import your PuTTY or WinSCP sessions to get started.