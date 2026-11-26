The Debian project released Debian 13.8, the eighth point release of Debian 13 “Trixie”, on 21 November 2026. It collects 122 bug-fix updates and 150 security updates that were published since Debian 13.7 in September, including fixes for glibc, sudo, GRUB 2 (a Secure Boot bypass), OpenSSL, MariaDB, ClamAV and the Linux kernel.

A point release is not a new version of Debian. If you already run Trixie and install updates regularly, you have most of these fixes already. If you don’t, now is a good time to update. Here’s what’s included and how to upgrade.

Debian 13.8 at a Glance

Release date 21 November 2026 Release Debian 13 “Trixie”, eighth point release Previous point release Debian 13.7 (12 September 2026) Bug-fix updates 122 packages Security updates 150 entries (139 separate Debian Security Advisories) Installer kernel ABI 6.12.117+deb13 Packages removed None Upgrade sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade , no reinstall needed

The difference between 150 and 139 security entries is just how they are counted. Some advisories cover several packages. For example, each kernel advisory lists the linux , linux-signed-amd64 and linux-signed-arm64 packages separately.

Notable Fixes in Debian 13.8

These are the most important updates for servers and desktops, as described in Debian’s announcement.

Security-relevant bug fixes

Package What changed glibc Fixes buffer over-reads (CVE-2026-6238, CVE-2026-97399), a race condition (CVE-2026-86805) and several other issues sudo Prevents TZ environment variable poisoning (CVE-2026-96512) grub2 Fixes a Secure Boot bypass (CVE-2026-97876) and six use-after-free bugs; raises the SBAT revision; fixes a crash on riscv64 openssl New upstream stable release rsync Stops unauthenticated resource exhaustion (CVE-2026-119741) sssd Fixes a use-after-free (CVE-2026-12610) and a privilege escalation (CVE-2025-11561) mariadb New upstream stable release; fixes code execution, authorization bypass, path traversal and SQL injection issues clamav New upstream stable release with fixes for 13 CVEs intel-microcode New upstream release covering 12 CVEs libwww-perl Strips the Authorization header on cross-origin redirects (CVE-2026-8368) and refuses insecure downgrades by default lrzsz Rejects absolute paths sent by the sender in restricted rz mode (CVE-2026-105840)

tzdata : new time zone data for Manitoba and the Northwest Territories, and Cuba’s move to permanent daylight saving time.

: new time zone data for Manitoba and the Northwest Territories, and Cuba’s move to permanent daylight saving time. bird3 : fixes FlowSpec decoding and validation, authentication key handling and BGP timers.

: fixes FlowSpec decoding and validation, authentication key handling and BGP timers. wireless-regdb : updated regulatory information.

: updated regulatory information. debian-installer: rebuilt for the point release, with the Linux ABI bumped to 6.12.117+deb13 .

Security advisories rolled in

The 150 security entries include the advisories already published through security.debian.org , among them five Linux kernel updates, about fifteen Chromium updates, and updates for OpenJDK 21 and 25. If your servers use the security repository (the default), they already have these.

How to Upgrade to Debian 13.8

You don’t need new installation media. Update an existing Trixie system from a Debian mirror:

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade

Then confirm the version:

cat /etc/debian_version

It should print 13.8 . Because this release includes kernel, glibc and microcode updates, reboot so the new kernel and libraries are actually in use:

[ -f /var/run/reboot-required ] && echo "Reboot needed" sudo reboot

After the reboot, uname -r shows the running kernel version.

Check that the security repository is enabled

Point releases come out every two to three months. Security fixes arrive much faster through the security repository. Make sure it’s in your APT sources:

grep -r security.debian.org /etc/apt/sources.list /etc/apt/sources.list.d/

On a default Trixie install you should see a trixie-security entry. If it’s missing, add it, or security updates will only reach you with each point release.

New installation images

Debian said new installation images “will be available soon at the regular locations”, including for amd64, arm64 and riscv64. For new installs, download the 13.8 image from debian.org/download . Existing installs don’t need it.

What About Debian 12 “Bookworm”?

There was no Debian 12 point release this time. The last one was Debian 12.15 on 11 July 2026, and security support for Bookworm was handed to the Debian LTS team on 12 July 2026. Bookworm still gets security updates through LTS until June 2028, but you should plan to move to Trixie. See our overview of Debian 13 Trixie for what changed.

A Kernel Note: CVE-2026-99312 Came Just After 13.8

Debian 13.8 ships kernel ABI 6.12.117, which already fixes the NoisyTCP crash bug (CVE-2026-99288). The fix for the KVM guest-to-host bug CVE-2026-99312, which affects AMD hosts with nested virtualization, came a few days later in linux 6.12.118-1 through the security repository (DSA-6652-1). If you run KVM on AMD, make sure you have that version or newer. We cover both bugs in our post on the KVM flaw and NoisyTCP.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to reinstall Debian to get 13.8?

No. A normal apt update && apt full-upgrade brings any Trixie system to 13.8.

Why does /etc/debian_version still show 13.7?

You haven’t installed the base-files update yet, or your mirror hasn’t synced. Run sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade again, or switch to deb.debian.org .

When is the next point release?

Debian doesn’t publish a fixed schedule, but point releases come roughly every two months. Debian 13.9 is expected around mid-January 2027.

Where is the full list of changes?

The complete changelog is at deb.debian.org/debian/dists/trixie/ChangeLog , and the announcement is on debian.org/News/2026/20261121 .

Conclusion

Debian 13.8 is a routine but worthwhile maintenance release: 122 bug fixes and 150 security updates, including fixes for glibc, sudo, a GRUB 2 Secure Boot bypass and the Linux kernel. Run apt update && apt full-upgrade , reboot, and check that /etc/debian_version shows 13.8. If you run Debian 13 servers, also see our PHP on Debian 13 guide and recent coverage of the CVE-2026-98432 TCP flaw.