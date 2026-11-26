The Debian project released Debian 13.8, the eighth point release of Debian 13 “Trixie”, on 21 November 2026. It collects 122 bug-fix updates and 150 security updates that were published since Debian 13.7 in September, including fixes for glibc, sudo, GRUB 2 (a Secure Boot bypass), OpenSSL, MariaDB, ClamAV and the Linux kernel.
A point release is not a new version of Debian. If you already run Trixie and install updates regularly, you have most of these fixes already. If you don’t, now is a good time to update. Here’s what’s included and how to upgrade.
Debian 13.8 at a Glance
|Release date
|21 November 2026
|Release
|Debian 13 “Trixie”, eighth point release
|Previous point release
|Debian 13.7 (12 September 2026)
|Bug-fix updates
|122 packages
|Security updates
|150 entries (139 separate Debian Security Advisories)
|Installer kernel ABI
|6.12.117+deb13
|Packages removed
|None
|Upgrade
sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade, no reinstall needed
The difference between 150 and 139 security entries is just how they are counted. Some advisories cover several packages. For example, each kernel advisory lists the
linux,
linux-signed-amd64 and
linux-signed-arm64 packages separately.
Notable Fixes in Debian 13.8
These are the most important updates for servers and desktops, as described in Debian’s announcement.
Security-relevant bug fixes
|Package
|What changed
glibc
|Fixes buffer over-reads (CVE-2026-6238, CVE-2026-97399), a race condition (CVE-2026-86805) and several other issues
sudo
|Prevents
TZ environment variable poisoning (CVE-2026-96512)
grub2
|Fixes a Secure Boot bypass (CVE-2026-97876) and six use-after-free bugs; raises the SBAT revision; fixes a crash on riscv64
openssl
|New upstream stable release
rsync
|Stops unauthenticated resource exhaustion (CVE-2026-119741)
sssd
|Fixes a use-after-free (CVE-2026-12610) and a privilege escalation (CVE-2025-11561)
mariadb
|New upstream stable release; fixes code execution, authorization bypass, path traversal and SQL injection issues
clamav
|New upstream stable release with fixes for 13 CVEs
intel-microcode
|New upstream release covering 12 CVEs
libwww-perl
|Strips the
Authorization header on cross-origin redirects (CVE-2026-8368) and refuses insecure downgrades by default
lrzsz
|Rejects absolute paths sent by the sender in restricted
rz mode (CVE-2026-105840)
Other updates
- tzdata: new time zone data for Manitoba and the Northwest Territories, and Cuba’s move to permanent daylight saving time.
- bird3: fixes FlowSpec decoding and validation, authentication key handling and BGP timers.
- wireless-regdb: updated regulatory information.
- debian-installer: rebuilt for the point release, with the Linux ABI bumped to
6.12.117+deb13.
Security advisories rolled in
The 150 security entries include the advisories already published through
security.debian.org, among them five Linux kernel updates, about fifteen Chromium updates, and updates for OpenJDK 21 and 25. If your servers use the security repository (the default), they already have these.
How to Upgrade to Debian 13.8
You don’t need new installation media. Update an existing Trixie system from a Debian mirror:
sudo apt update
sudo apt full-upgrade
Then confirm the version:
cat /etc/debian_version
It should print
13.8. Because this release includes kernel, glibc and microcode updates, reboot so the new kernel and libraries are actually in use:
[ -f /var/run/reboot-required ] && echo "Reboot needed"
sudo reboot
After the reboot,
uname -r shows the running kernel version.
Check that the security repository is enabled
Point releases come out every two to three months. Security fixes arrive much faster through the security repository. Make sure it’s in your APT sources:
grep -r security.debian.org /etc/apt/sources.list /etc/apt/sources.list.d/
On a default Trixie install you should see a
trixie-security entry. If it’s missing, add it, or security updates will only reach you with each point release.
New installation images
Debian said new installation images “will be available soon at the regular locations”, including for amd64, arm64 and riscv64. For new installs, download the 13.8 image from
debian.org/download. Existing installs don’t need it.
What About Debian 12 “Bookworm”?
There was no Debian 12 point release this time. The last one was Debian 12.15 on 11 July 2026, and security support for Bookworm was handed to the Debian LTS team on 12 July 2026. Bookworm still gets security updates through LTS until June 2028, but you should plan to move to Trixie. See our overview of Debian 13 Trixie for what changed.
A Kernel Note: CVE-2026-99312 Came Just After 13.8
Debian 13.8 ships kernel ABI 6.12.117, which already fixes the NoisyTCP crash bug (CVE-2026-99288). The fix for the KVM guest-to-host bug CVE-2026-99312, which affects AMD hosts with nested virtualization, came a few days later in
linux 6.12.118-1 through the security repository (DSA-6652-1). If you run KVM on AMD, make sure you have that version or newer. We cover both bugs in our post on the KVM flaw and NoisyTCP.
Frequently Asked Questions
Do I need to reinstall Debian to get 13.8?
No. A normal
apt update && apt full-upgrade brings any Trixie system to 13.8.
Why does
/etc/debian_version still show 13.7?
You haven’t installed the
base-files update yet, or your mirror hasn’t synced. Run
sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade again, or switch to
deb.debian.org.
When is the next point release?
Debian doesn’t publish a fixed schedule, but point releases come roughly every two months. Debian 13.9 is expected around mid-January 2027.
Where is the full list of changes?
The complete changelog is at
deb.debian.org/debian/dists/trixie/ChangeLog, and the announcement is on
debian.org/News/2026/20261121.
Conclusion
Debian 13.8 is a routine but worthwhile maintenance release: 122 bug fixes and 150 security updates, including fixes for glibc, sudo, a GRUB 2 Secure Boot bypass and the Linux kernel. Run
apt update && apt full-upgrade, reboot, and check that
/etc/debian_version shows 13.8. If you run Debian 13 servers, also see our PHP on Debian 13 guide and recent coverage of the CVE-2026-98432 TCP flaw.
How did it make you feel?