How to Try It Yourself

Debian 14 “Forky”, the next Debian release that is still in testing, now installs and runs on Valve’s Steam Deck. Debian’s Gaming Hardware Team reported on the debian-devel mailing list on 26 November 2026 that the GPU, Wi-Fi, touchscreen, touchpads, gyroscope, suspend and hibernation all work, and that Steam games run through both KDE Plasma and Gamescope. Some rough edges remain: the installer’s display glitches, the login screen starts in portrait mode, and the built-in touchpads can stop working when an external Steam Controller is connected.

Forky has not been released yet. It is planned for 2027, so this is an early test on a development branch, not a supported setup.

Debian Forky on Steam Deck at a Glance

Reported 26 November 2026 on debian-devel Who Debian Gaming Hardware Team: Jerko Cilas (tester) and Debian Maintainer Aryan Karamtoth Debian version Debian 14 “Forky” (testing) Device tested Steam Deck OLED (Valve board “Galileo”) Kernel Linux 7.2.15 (Debian kernel) Desktop KDE Plasma 6.7.4 on Wayland, SDDM login Graphics Mesa 26.1.6: radeonsi for OpenGL, RADV for Vulkan 1.4 Audio stack PipeWire 1.6.9 with WirePlumber (audio not tested yet) Installer used Calamares from the KDE live image

Why Forky and Not Debian 13?

The team picked Forky over the current stable release, Debian 13 “Trixie”, for one simple reason. In Aryan Karamtoth’s words: “We chose to go with forky as it has a newer kernel version.” Handheld gaming PCs depend heavily on recent kernel and Mesa work for their AMD APUs, controllers and displays, and Forky’s Linux 7.2 kernel and Mesa 26.1 carry much more of that work than Trixie’s 6.12 LTS kernel.

The test was run by Jerko Cilas, who installed Forky on his Steam Deck during a live stream, and written up by Karamtoth on the mailing list. The full hardware report is on the Debian wiki page wiki.debian.org/DebianOnHandhelds/SteamDeck .

What Works

According to the wiki report, these parts of the Steam Deck work on Debian Forky:

Graphics: the Deck’s AMD RDNA 2 GPU works with OpenGL and Vulkan, under both Wayland and Gamescope.

the Deck’s AMD RDNA 2 GPU works with OpenGL and Vulkan, under both Wayland and Gamescope. Display: screen rotation and switching to an external monitor work.

screen rotation and switching to an external monitor work. Input: the touchscreen, the built-in touchpads and the gyroscope all work.

the touchscreen, the built-in touchpads and the gyroscope all work. Wireless: Wi-Fi works.

Wi-Fi works. Power: sleep/suspend and hibernation both work.

sleep/suspend and hibernation both work. Storage: the internal NVMe drive is detected and boots with the standard Debian kernel.

the internal NVMe drive is detected and boots with the standard Debian kernel. Steam Controller: Valve’s 2026 Steam Controller works out of the box, including its analog sticks and both touchpads.

Steam was installed from Debian’s contrib repository, and Gamescope, Valve’s gaming compositor, worked as well. The team tested Deep Rock Galactic, Aperture Desk Job (to check the gyroscope), Dave the Diver and Doom (2016), comparing OpenGL with Vulkan and Gamescope with the normal KDE session. SuperTuxKart was tried too. The mail sums it up: “All of them worked fine.”

Known Issues

The report is honest that this is not finished work. Karamtoth wrote that the Steam Deck “does work with forky but there are some rough edges that need to be addressed later.” These are the problems found so far:

debian-installer display: the standard Debian installer showed a glitchy, pixelated picture on the Deck’s screen. The team does not yet know why. Installing with Calamares from the KDE live image avoided the problem.

the standard Debian installer showed a glitchy, pixelated picture on the Deck’s screen. The team does not yet know why. Installing with from the KDE live image avoided the problem. Portrait login screen: the Deck’s panel is a portrait screen mounted sideways, and the SDDM login screen comes up rotated. After you log in, KDE switches it back to landscape.

the Deck’s panel is a portrait screen mounted sideways, and the SDDM login screen comes up rotated. After you log in, KDE switches it back to landscape. Touchpads with an external controller: if a Steam Controller is connected at the same time, the Deck’s own touchpads may stop responding and only the controller’s touchpads work. Disconnecting the controller and rebooting brought the built-in pads and sticks back.

if a Steam Controller is connected at the same time, the Deck’s own touchpads may stop responding and only the controller’s touchpads work. Disconnecting the controller and rebooting brought the built-in pads and sticks back. Not tested yet: audio, power management (battery life and charging behaviour) and Secure Boot are not covered by the report.

How to Try It Yourself

If you want to test Forky on your own Deck, treat it as an experiment. Back up anything on the device first, because a fresh install erases SteamOS, and expect bugs since Forky is a moving testing branch. The team’s working path was:

Download a Debian testing KDE live image from Debian’s weekly live builds ( cdimage.debian.org/cdimage/weekly-live-builds/ ) and write it to a USB stick. Boot the Deck from USB: hold Volume Down and press Power to open the boot manager, then pick the USB drive. Start the live session and install with Calamares (the “Install Debian” icon), not the classic debian-installer. After the first login, enable contrib in your APT sources and install Steam and Gamescope.

Steam needs 32-bit libraries, so add the i386 architecture before installing it:

sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386 sudo apt update sudo apt install steam-installer gamescope

To check what you are running after the install:

cat /etc/debian_version uname -r cat /sys/class/dmi/id/product_name

The last command prints the Deck’s board name: Galileo on the OLED model and Jupiter on the original LCD model. The report was made on an OLED unit. The LCD model uses a different Wi-Fi card, so results may differ there.

If you find a bug, the Gaming Hardware Team tracks issues on Debian’s Salsa GitLab (the debian-gaming-hw-team/gaming-hardware-issues project) and talks on IRC in #debian-gaming-hw on OFTC and on Matrix.

What It Means for Debian Users

Most Steam Deck owners should stay on SteamOS, which Valve tunes for the device and updates with fixes for its hardware. What this work shows is that a plain, general-purpose Debian system can now run on the Deck without custom kernels or out-of-tree drivers, using only what is in the Debian archive. That is good news for people who want a normal desktop Linux system on their handheld, and it means bugs found on the Deck get fixed in Debian itself before Forky’s release. Karamtoth has also bought a Deck and plans to install Forky on it, so more testing should follow.

You can follow Debian releases, support dates and versions on our Debian release page. For the current stable branch, see the recent Debian 13.8 point release.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Debian 14 “Forky” released?

No. Forky is Debian’s testing branch and is expected to become stable in 2027. Debian has not announced a release date.

Does the Steam Deck work on Debian 13 “Trixie”?

The team did not test Trixie. They chose Forky for its newer kernel (Linux 7.2), which has more support for the Deck’s hardware than Trixie’s 6.12 kernel.

Can I install Steam on Debian?

Yes. Enable the contrib component, add the i386 architecture, and install the steam-installer package.

Does sound work on the Steam Deck with Debian Forky?

Unknown for now. The wiki report lists audio as “not covered yet”, although the PipeWire sound server is installed and the audio hardware is detected.

Why does the login screen show in portrait mode?

The Steam Deck’s display is a portrait panel turned sideways. The SDDM login screen does not apply the rotation yet. KDE Plasma does, so the screen turns to landscape once you log in.

Conclusion

Debian 14 “Forky” now runs on the Steam Deck with graphics, Wi-Fi, touch input, the gyroscope, suspend and Steam gaming all working. The remaining issues (installer glitches, a portrait login screen and a touchpad conflict with external Steam Controllers) are real but small, and audio is still untested. It is an early result on a testing branch, but it puts Debian in a good position to support the Steam Deck when Forky is released in 2027.