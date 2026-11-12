Fedora 45 Released: What’s New and How to Upgrade

Fedora Linux 45 was released on 3 November 2026. It arrived two weeks after its original 20 October target, following two “no-go” decisions at the release readiness meetings. The new release brings GNOME 51 to Fedora Workstation, KDE Plasma 6.8 to the KDE edition, and builds everything on Linux kernel 7.2.

This guide covers the highlights of Fedora 45, what to check before you upgrade, and how to upgrade from Fedora 44 or 43 step by step, from the command line or from GNOME Software.

Fedora 45 at a Glance

Release date 3 November 2026 Linux kernel 7.2 Workstation desktop GNOME 51 KDE edition KDE Plasma 6.8 Compiler GCC 16 Python 3.15 Upgrade from Fedora 44 or Fedora 43

What’s New in Fedora 45

GNOME 51 on Fedora Workstation

Fedora Workstation 45 ships GNOME 51. Animations are smoother thanks to improved frame scheduling, screen capture is faster, and display management has been improved. The Maps app can now download maps for offline use, and fingerprints can be managed from the Users panel in Settings.

KDE Plasma 6.8

The Fedora KDE edition moves to KDE Plasma 6.8, the latest Plasma 6 release, with the usual round of fixes and refinements across the desktop.

Linux Kernel 7.2

Fedora 45 is built on Linux kernel 7.2, which brings newer hardware support and driver updates. As always on Fedora, newer kernels arrive as regular updates during the release’s life.

Stricter Package Signing

RPM signature checking is now enforced. Packages must be properly signed before they can be installed, which closes off a class of attacks that rely on tampered or unsigned packages. If you install RPMs from third-party sources, make sure their signing keys are imported.

The toolchain moves to GCC 16, and the default Python is now Python 3.15. Rebuild and test your own software against the new compiler and Python before you rely on it in production.

Before You Upgrade

Back up your data. Release upgrades are reliable, but a backup of your home directory and important configuration costs little.

Release upgrades are reliable, but a backup of your home directory and important configuration costs little. Check your current version. Upgrading to Fedora 45 is supported from Fedora 44 and Fedora 43 . On an older release, upgrade to Fedora 43 or 44 first.

Upgrading to Fedora 45 is supported from and . On an older release, upgrade to Fedora 43 or 44 first. Free up disk space. The upgrade downloads several gigabytes of packages before it starts.

The upgrade downloads several gigabytes of packages before it starts. Review third-party repositories. Repositories such as RPM Fusion or vendor repos can take a little time to publish Fedora 45 packages, which can cause dependency conflicts.

Repositories such as RPM Fusion or vendor repos can take a little time to publish Fedora 45 packages, which can cause dependency conflicts. Plug in your laptop. Don’t let the machine run out of power during the offline upgrade.

Check which version you are running now:

cat /etc/fedora-release

Note: Fedora maintains each release until four weeks after the release that comes two versions later. With Fedora 45 out, Fedora 43 reaches end of life about four weeks after the Fedora 45 release, so plan your upgrade soon if you are still on Fedora 43.

Bring your current Fedora installation fully up to date first. This installs the latest version of DNF and avoids problems during the release upgrade. sudo dnf upgrade --refresh If the update installed a new kernel, reboot before continuing: sudo reboot Mark step 1 done

Step 2 of 5 Download the Fedora 45 Packages Use the DNF system-upgrade command to download every package needed for Fedora 45: sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=45 DNF resolves dependencies, shows a summary of the changes, and asks you to confirm. Answer y to download the packages and to import the Fedora 45 signing key when prompted. If the download stops with dependency problems, usually caused by a third-party package that doesn’t have a Fedora 45 build yet, you can let DNF remove the packages that block the upgrade: sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=45 --allowerasing Read the list of packages to be removed carefully before you confirm. You can reinstall them once their repositories support Fedora 45. Mark step 2 done

Step 3 of 5 Reboot into the Upgrade When the download completes, start the offline upgrade: sudo dnf offline reboot The system restarts into a minimal environment, installs the Fedora 45 packages, and then restarts again into Fedora 45. Depending on your hardware and the number of packages, this can take from a few minutes to over half an hour. Don’t power off the machine while it runs. Mark step 3 done

Step 4 of 5 Verify the Upgrade Log in and confirm the new release and kernel: cat /etc/fedora-release uname -r The first command should report Fedora release 45, and the second a 7.2 kernel. Mark step 4 done

Step 5 of 5 Clean Up After the Upgrade Remove packages that are no longer needed: sudo dnf autoremove If some packages are still at older versions, for example after a repository was temporarily missing, synchronise them with the Fedora 45 repositories: sudo dnf distro-sync Mark step 5 done

Upgrade with GNOME Software (Workstation)

On Fedora Workstation you can also upgrade without the terminal:

Open Software and go to the Updates tab. Look for the banner announcing that Fedora Linux 45 is available, and click Download. When the download finishes, click Restart & Upgrade.

The graphical path uses the same offline upgrade mechanism as the commands above.

Upgrade Fedora Silverblue or Kinoite

Fedora’s atomic desktops upgrade by rebasing to the new release. On Silverblue:

rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/45/x86_64/silverblue

On Kinoite, use fedora:fedora/45/x86_64/kinoite instead. Reboot to start Fedora 45. If anything goes wrong, you can return to the previous deployment:

rpm-ostree rollback

Troubleshooting

To read the log of the last upgrade attempt:

sudo dnf system-upgrade log --number=-1

To cancel an upgrade you have downloaded but not started, and remove the downloaded packages:

sudo dnf offline clean

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I upgrade directly from Fedora 42 to Fedora 45?

Not as a supported upgrade. Fedora supports upgrading from the two previous releases, so upgrade Fedora 42 to Fedora 44 first, then to Fedora 45.

Do I need to reinstall to get Fedora 45?

No. The DNF system-upgrade method keeps your files, settings and installed applications. A fresh install is only needed if you want to change partitioning or start clean.

How long is Fedora 45 supported?

Fedora 45 receives updates until four weeks after Fedora 47 is released, which is roughly 13 months in total.

Conclusion

Fedora 45 brings GNOME 51, KDE Plasma 6.8, Linux kernel 7.2 and an updated toolchain, along with stricter package signing. Upgrading from Fedora 44 or 43 takes three commands: update the current system, download the Fedora 45 packages, and reboot into the offline upgrade. Back up first, check your third-party repositories, and you’ll be running Fedora 45 in well under an hour.