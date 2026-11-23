Linus Torvalds tagged Linux 7.4-rc1 on 1 November 2026, ending the biggest merge window in the kernel’s history. Close to 20,000 commits landed in two weeks, about a fifth more than the previous record set by Linux 7.3 a release earlier. Beyond the size, three changes stand out: Android’s Binder IPC driver now exists only in Rust, ext4 gains an optional buffered I/O path built on iomap, and AMD Radeon GPUs get HDMI 2.1 enabled by default.

Linux 7.4 is still in testing. Release candidates come out every Sunday (rc3 arrived on 15 November), and the stable release is expected around 20 December 2026, or a week later if Torvalds needs an extra rc. This preview covers what is already merged, what it means for servers and desktops, and how to try it.

Linux 7.4 at a Glance

Status Release candidate (rc1 on 1 November 2026, weekly rcs after) Expected stable release About 20 December 2026 (27 December if an rc8 is needed) Merge window 19 October to 1 November 2026 Commits in the merge window About 19,700, the most ever (Linux 7.3: 16,267) Headline changes Rust-only Binder, ext4 buffered iomap, AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 by default, EEVDF short-slice latency work New hardware Early AMD Zen 6 work, initial Apple M4 and A18 Pro device trees, Valve Steam Frame, more Snapdragon X2 laptops LTS? Probably not. Greg Kroah-Hartman plans to make Linux 7.3 this year’s LTS kernel Previous release Linux 7.3, released 18 October 2026

The Biggest Merge Window Ever

The merge window is the two weeks after a release when maintainers send Torvalds the new features for the next kernel. Phoronix counted 19,671 commits shortly before rc1, and OSTechNix’s final count was 19,780 (18,591 regular commits plus 1,189 merges). Either way, it is well ahead of recent releases:

Kernel Merge window commits Linux 7.0 12,468 Linux 7.1 13,963 Linux 7.2 14,395 Linux 7.3 16,267 Linux 7.4 about 19,700

Torvalds gave two reasons in the rc1 announcement:

AI-assisted patches. More developers now use AI tools to find bugs and write fixes, and many of those fixes arrived at once. Torvalds said he prefers that they land during the merge window rather than as late surprises during the rc phase, and that AI-suggested patches often still need rewriting by a human before they are usable.

More developers now use AI tools to find bugs and write fixes, and many of those fixes arrived at once. Torvalds said he prefers that they land during the merge window rather than as late surprises during the rc phase, and that AI-suggested patches often still need rewriting by a human before they are usable. The LTS effect. Developers expected 7.4 to become the yearly long-term support kernel, and LTS candidates attract larger pull requests because features get years of maintenance.

The line count is also inflated by generated AMD GPU register headers, which make up about a third of the raw diff. They add size, but not much to review.

Linux 7.4 is probably not the LTS kernel

The LTS expectation may not come true. On 2 November, stable maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman replied that he is planning on 7.3 as the next LTS kernel, and that developers can “count on 7.3.y to be the next LTS unless something really crazy comes up”. This isn’t formal yet, because a kernel only becomes LTS when it is added to the longterm list on kernel.org. But if you are choosing a kernel for a long-lived server or appliance, plan around 7.3, not 7.4.

Binder Is Now Rust-Only

Binder is the inter-process communication (IPC) mechanism that every Android app and system service uses. A Rust rewrite of the driver, written by Google, was merged in Linux 6.18 and maintained by Alice Ryhl alongside the original C driver. In Linux 7.4 the C driver is removed.

The removal, posted by Google’s Carlos Llamas, deletes about 11,470 lines of C across 20 files. binder.c alone accounts for 7,186 of them. The commit message opens with “The day has finally come.”

across 20 files. alone accounts for 7,186 of them. The commit message opens with “The day has finally come.” It reached Torvalds through Greg Kroah-Hartman’s char/misc pull. Greg wrote that the Rust version is stable and “will be used going forward in a few billion devices”.

The Binder kernel option now depends on Rust support. A kernel with Binder enabled can’t be built without the Rust toolchain.

The userspace ABI is unchanged . Android apps, binderfs and existing tools work as before.

. Android apps, binderfs and existing tools work as before. Older stable kernels keep the C driver, so device vendors on LTS kernels aren’t affected yet.

Until now, Rust drivers in the kernel were added next to C code. Here a Rust driver fully replaces a widely used C one. For most desktop and server users nothing changes, because Binder is mainly built for Android and for tools such as Waydroid that run Android apps on Linux. If you build your own kernels with Binder enabled, install rustc , bindgen and the Rust standard library sources first, and check the result with:

make LLVM=1 rustavailable

Other Rust changes in 7.4 are smaller: an updated vendored zerocopy crate (v0.8.62), a rate-limit abstraction with pr_*_ratelimited macros, and more groundwork for Nova, the Rust driver for NVIDIA GPUs from Turing onwards.

ext4 Gets an Optional Buffered iomap Path

iomap is the modern kernel framework for mapping file offsets to disk blocks. XFS, Btrfs and others already use it for buffered I/O, while ext4 used its own older code. Linux 7.4 adds an optional buffered I/O path for regular ext4 files built on iomap, a 31-patch series by Zhang Yi.

It is off by default and is enabled per filesystem with the buffered_iomap mount option.

and is enabled per filesystem with the mount option. When a file can’t use the new path, ext4 falls back to the traditional one. This covers files with inline data, fs-verity or fscrypt, inodes without extents, and filesystems mounted with data=journal .

. The new path doesn’t follow ext4’s classic data=ordered behaviour, so the crash-consistency guarantees for data near the end of a file are not identical. That is one reason it stays opt-in.

The benchmarks posted with the patches show big gains for large and direct-style writes, and a small loss for tiny synced writes:

Workload (from the patch series) Old path iomap path Change 1 MiB writes, no cache 1,404 MiB/s 2,883 MiB/s +105% 64 KiB writes, no cache 415 MiB/s 698 MiB/s +68% 64 KiB writes, background writeback 734 MiB/s 957 MiB/s +30% 1 KiB writes with fsync after each 0.71 MiB/s 0.60 MiB/s -15%

Try it on a test filesystem only, for example a scratch disk or loop device:

sudo mount -o buffered_iomap /dev/sdb1 /mnt/test findmnt -no OPTIONS /mnt/test

Don’t add it to /etc/fstab on production systems yet. A kernel without the option will refuse to mount a filesystem that requests it, and the code will only get its first wide testing once 7.4 is released.

Other filesystem changes

XFS benefits from a workqueue change by Tejun Heo that makes flushing an idle workqueue 10 to 100 times faster on large machines. XFS does this on every log force.

benefits from a workqueue change by Tejun Heo that makes flushing an idle workqueue 10 to 100 times faster on large machines. XFS does this on every log force. Btrfs and XFS both get performance work, and rc2 brought a FAT32 optimisation.

and XFS both get performance work, and rc2 brought a FAT32 optimisation. Opening a single file got faster through VFS optimisations, and Zstd compression got a speed-up.

Hardware Support

GPUs

AMDGPU enables HDMI 2.1 FRL by default. Fixed Rate Link support arrived in Linux 7.2 but was switched off. With 7.4, Radeon cards can drive 4K at 120 Hz and higher over HDMI without a kernel parameter. In Dave Airlie’s words, amdgpu “enables HDMI 2.1 FRL and other good things finally”.

Fixed Rate Link support arrived in Linux 7.2 but was switched off. With 7.4, Radeon cards can drive 4K at 120 Hz and higher over HDMI without a kernel parameter. In Dave Airlie’s words, amdgpu “enables HDMI 2.1 FRL and other good things finally”. Also for AMD over HDMI: VRR/FreeSync and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), useful for TVs used as gaming or HTPC displays.

and (Auto Low Latency Mode), useful for TVs used as gaming or HTPC displays. AMD PerfOpt for Radeon integrated graphics, aimed at AI and LLM workloads.

CPUs and SoCs

AMD Zen 6 preparations continue, including cheaper CPU security mitigations through branch target buffer (BTB) context isolation, and KVM Page Modification Logging for guests on EPYC Zen 6. This is groundwork for upcoming chips, not complete support yet.

preparations continue, including cheaper CPU security mitigations through branch target buffer (BTB) context isolation, and KVM Page Modification Logging for guests on EPYC Zen 6. This is groundwork for upcoming chips, not complete support yet. Apple M4 and A18 Pro get initial device trees. They are very basic and not usable as a daily system.

get initial device trees. They are very basic and not usable as a daily system. Google Tensor G5 (Pixel 10) gets early mainline support. For now it boots only to a serial console.

gets early mainline support. For now it boots only to a serial console. More Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 laptops are added, plus Intel IPU8 camera support for Nova Lake laptops.

laptops are added, plus Intel IPU8 camera support for Nova Lake laptops. Valve’s Steam Frame VR headset gets initial support, along with Nintendo Switch 2 controllers.

VR headset gets initial support, along with Nintendo Switch 2 controllers. The Raspberry Pi 10-inch Touch Display 2 is now supported.

Scheduler, Memory and I/O

Lower latency for short-slice tasks. An 18-patch EEVDF series from Vincent Guittot (Linaro) changes how tasks that ask for short time slices are placed and migrated. The author’s cyclictest runs show up to 55% lower scheduling latency for these tasks, which matters for audio, input handling and other latency-sensitive work.

An 18-patch EEVDF series from Vincent Guittot (Linaro) changes how tasks that ask for short time slices are placed and migrated. The author’s cyclictest runs show up to for these tasks, which matters for audio, input handling and other latency-sensitive work. Faster memory setup for Kexec HandOver (KHO). memblock now uses binary search instead of linear scans. In Google’s test, restoring preserved memory across about 393,000 pages dropped from roughly 268 seconds to 50 milliseconds. This speeds up live kernel updates on large hosts, not a normal boot.

memblock now uses binary search instead of linear scans. In Google’s test, restoring preserved memory across about 393,000 pages dropped from roughly 268 seconds to 50 milliseconds. This speeds up live kernel updates on large hosts, not a normal boot. io_uring with dma-buf lets applications read and write raw NVMe devices from GPU or accelerator memory buffers up to 4 GB, using IORING_OP_READ_FIXED and IORING_OP_WRITE_FIXED .

lets applications read and write raw NVMe devices from GPU or accelerator memory buffers up to 4 GB, using and . Networking adds hardware pacing offload in the core stack, new drivers, and Wi-Fi latency improvements.

adds hardware pacing offload in the core stack, new drivers, and Wi-Fi latency improvements. KVM adds Intel TDX instruction-timeout and bus-lock exits, pKVM vCPU state isolation on arm64, first SMP guest support for the GICv5 interrupt controller, and initial support for running arm64 guests on IBM Z.

Removals and Clean-ups

The C Binder driver (see above).

(see above). __get_user() and __put_user() are gone on x86 after a 48-commit conversion. Torvalds called them “entirely historical, and are never the right thing to use any more”. Out-of-tree modules that still call them need to switch to get_user() / put_user() . Our guide to creating a Linux kernel module shows the basic build setup for testing a module against a new kernel.

are gone on x86 after a 48-commit conversion. Torvalds called them “entirely historical, and are never the right thing to use any more”. Out-of-tree modules that still call them need to switch to / . Our guide to creating a Linux kernel module shows the basic build setup for testing a module against a new kernel. Four old EDAC memory-error drivers (i82975x, x38, i3200 and xgene) are now orphaned, the usual first step before removal.

How to Try Linux 7.4 Now

Release candidates are for testing. Use a virtual machine or a spare system, not production. The simplest way is to build the latest rc from source:

wget https://git.kernel.org/torvalds/t/linux-7.4-rc3.tar.gz tar xf linux-7.4-rc3.tar.gz && cd linux-7.4-rc3 cp /boot/config-$(uname -r) .config make olddefconfig make -j$(nproc) sudo make modules_install install

Swap rc3 for the newest rc listed on kernel.org. On Debian and Ubuntu you need build-essential , flex , bison , bc , libssl-dev and libelf-dev first. Reboot, pick the new kernel in GRUB, and confirm:

uname -r

Fedora Rawhide and Arch’s linux-mainline package from the AUR also follow the rc kernels if you would rather not build your own. If you want to keep a production machine on its current kernel while testing elsewhere, see how to prevent kernel updates in Ubuntu. For supported versions and end-of-life dates, check our Linux kernel release tracker.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Linux 7.4 be released?

If the usual seven release candidates are enough, the stable release is due on 20 December 2026. If Torvalds needs an rc8, it moves to 27 December. Distributions will pick it up in the weeks after.

Will Linux 7.4 be an LTS kernel?

Probably not. Greg Kroah-Hartman has said he plans to make Linux 7.3 the 2026 LTS kernel, unless something unexpected happens. The choice becomes official when kernel.org adds it to its longterm list.

Do I need Rust to build Linux 7.4?

Only if you enable Android Binder, or another Rust-only driver such as Nova. Most desktop and server configurations still build without Rust.

Should I enable buffered_iomap on ext4?

Not in production yet. It is opt-in for a reason: it is new, it handles crash consistency differently from ext4’s default data=ordered mode, and small fsync-heavy workloads such as databases may get slower. Test it on scratch data and report regressions.

Why was the merge window so large?

Torvalds pointed to a wave of AI-assisted bug fixes and to developers rushing features in because they expected 7.4 to be the LTS kernel. Generated AMD GPU register headers also inflate the line count.

Conclusion

Linux 7.4 is the largest kernel merge window on record, and it marks a milestone for Rust in the kernel: a driver that runs on billions of Android devices is now Rust-only. For servers, ext4’s buffered iomap path is the change to watch, with large gains in streaming writes but opt-in for now. For desktops and gaming, HDMI 2.1 on Radeon finally works by default. Expect the stable release around 20 December, but if you need a long-term kernel, Linux 7.3 is the one to plan around.