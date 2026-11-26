Two more Linux kernel bugs need your attention this month, on top of the critical CVE-2026-98432 TCP flaw:

CVE-2026-99312 , a KVM guest-to-host escape on AMD servers with nested virtualization. A root user inside a VM could read and write the host’s memory. Researchers read about 127 GB of host RAM on a DigitalOcean host.

, a on AMD servers with nested virtualization. A root user inside a VM could read and write the host’s memory. Researchers read about 127 GB of host RAM on a DigitalOcean host. CVE-2026-99288 “NoisyTCP”, a race in the kernel’s TCP code that lets a remote, unauthenticated attacker crash a Linux server through any listening TCP port, such as SSH or a web server.

Upstream fixes for both are out, and Debian has fixed kernels. Ubuntu and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are still preparing theirs. This post explains who is affected, which versions fix each bug, and the workarounds to use until you can patch.

Both Bugs at a Glance

CVE-2026-99312 (KVM) CVE-2026-99288 (NoisyTCP) Component KVM, AMD nested virtualization (nested SVM) TCP/IPv4 established-socket lookup Type Use-after-free (stale nested page table pointer) Race condition leading to a NULL pointer dereference Impact Guest reads and writes host memory (VM escape) Kernel panic, remote denial of service Attacker needs Root inside a guest VM on an AMD host with nested virtualization enabled Network access to any listening TCP port; no login Who is affected AMD KVM hosts only; Intel hosts are not affected Linux 4.4 and later, on systems with multiple RX queues or RPS CVSS 8.8 (CVE record, Ubuntu); 7.8 (Red Hat) 5.9 (CVE record, Ubuntu); 7.5 Important (Red Hat) Upstream fix 7.4-rc2; stable 7.3.5, 6.18.64, 6.12.118 7.4-rc2; stable 7.3.4, 6.18.63, 6.12.117 Exploited? No reports outside research No reports; no public exploit

CVE-2026-99312: KVM Guest-to-Host Escape on AMD

What is the bug?

Nested virtualization lets a virtual machine run its own VMs. On AMD processors, KVM keeps a nested page table (NPT) for those inner guests. When a vCPU running a nested guest receives an INIT signal (a processor reset) while paging is disabled, KVM didn’t reset the pointer to that page table. The old page is freed, but KVM keeps using it.

An attacker with root inside the guest can get that freed page reused for something else, write fake page-table entries into it, and map host physical memory into the VM. In other words, a tenant could read other tenants’ data or the host’s secrets, and write to host memory.

The bug was found by Oren Yomtov of Terra Security and reported through DigitalOcean’s bug bounty program. In DigitalOcean’s test the researchers read about 127 GB of host RAM and made a controlled 32-byte write. According to The Hacker News, the bug came from an incomplete 2022 fix for CVE-2022-3344. That code reached Linux 6.1 and was backported to 5.15.81 and 6.0.11, so many distribution kernels have it.

Who is affected?

You are only exposed if all three of these are true:

The host has an AMD CPU and uses KVM (Intel hosts are not affected). Nested virtualization is enabled in the kvm_amd module. Someone you don’t fully trust has root inside a guest, as on a VPS host, a CI runner or a shared lab server.

Check whether nested virtualization is on:

cat /sys/module/kvm_amd/parameters/nested

1 or Y means it is enabled. 0 or N means this bug can’t be reached. If the file doesn’t exist, the kvm_amd module isn’t loaded and the host isn’t running AMD KVM guests. Desktop users running VMs only for themselves face little risk, because the attacker would already need root in your own VM.

Fixed versions

The fix is upstream commit c7c288d178cb (“KVM: x86: Unconditionally reset MMU context when emulating INIT”), first in Linux 7.4-rc2 and in stable kernels 7.3.5, 6.18.64 and 6.12.118, released 17 November 2026.

Distribution Status (25 November 2026) Debian 13 Trixie Fixed in linux 6.12.118-1 (DSA-6652-1) Debian 12 Bookworm Vulnerable, no fix yet Ubuntu 26.10, 26.04, 24.04, 22.04 Vulnerable, fix in progress (also the -aws , -azure , -gcp and -kvm kernels) Ubuntu 20.04 and older Not affected RHEL 9 and 10 Affected according to reports; check Red Hat’s CVE page for fixed packages

Workaround: disable nested virtualization

If you can’t update yet and don’t need nested VMs, turn nested virtualization off. The module can only be reloaded when no VMs are running on the host, so shut them down (or migrate them) first:

sudo modprobe -r kvm_amd sudo modprobe kvm_amd nested=0

Make the setting permanent so it survives a reboot:

echo "options kvm_amd nested=0" | sudo tee /etc/modprobe.d/kvm-nested-disable.conf

Then confirm with cat /sys/module/kvm_amd/parameters/nested . If modprobe -r fails because the module is in use, rebooting after creating the config file has the same effect. Remove the file again once you run a fixed kernel and need nested virtualization back.

CVE-2026-99288 “NoisyTCP”: Remote Server Crash

What is the bug?

The Linux kernel looks up established TCP connections without locks, relying on RCU. Socket memory can be recycled while a lookup is still running. In NoisyTCP, a lookup can grab a socket that has just been reused and is no longer in the hash table, and end up with a request socket whose listener is NULL. tcp_v4_rcv() then dereferences that NULL pointer and the kernel panics.

The bug was found by Hyunwoo Kim, who published the advisory on the oss-security list on 15 November 2026. The faulty code dates from October 2015 and shipped in Linux 4.4, so almost every kernel in use today is affected. According to TuxCare, the race needs a system with more than one network receive queue or RPS enabled. That covers nearly every modern server and cloud VM.

The demonstrated impact is a crash, not code execution. Red Hat says the flaw “does not allow data alteration or arbitrary code execution”, but a crashed server is still an outage, and the attacker needs no account.

Fixed versions

The upstream fix (“inet: reject unhashed sockets during established lookups”) was applied on 3 November 2026 and is in stable kernels 7.3.4, 6.18.63 and 6.12.117. TuxCare notes that a follow-up commit is needed for memory ordering on arm64 and POWER, so take the newest kernel your distribution offers rather than the first fixed one.

Distribution Status (25 November 2026) Debian 13 Trixie Fixed in linux 6.12.117-1 (DSA-6628-1), included in Debian 13.8 Debian 12 Bookworm Fixed in linux 6.1.192-1 (DLA-4906-1) and linux-6.12 6.12.117-1~deb12u1 (DLA-4927-1) Ubuntu 16.04 to 26.10 Vulnerable, fixes in progress RHEL 8, 9, 10 Affected, rated Important; no fixed kernel at last check AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, Oracle Linux RHCK Affected, waiting for fixes (CIQ’s Rocky builds and Oracle UEK are fixed)

Workarounds

Both workarounds have real costs, so use them only on exposed servers until a fixed kernel is available.

Option 1: disable SYN cookies. This closes the path used by the known trigger, but it weakens your protection against SYN floods:

sudo sysctl -w net.ipv4.tcp_syncookies=0

The setting is per network namespace, so containers with their own network namespace need it too.

Option 2: use a single receive queue and turn off RPS. The race needs packets for one connection to be processed on more than one CPU at once. Replace eth0 with your interface name:

sudo ethtool -L eth0 combined 1 for q in /sys/class/net/eth0/queues/rx-*/rps_cpus; do echo 0 | sudo tee "$q"; done sudo sysctl -w net.core.rps_sock_flow_entries=0

This reduces network throughput on busy servers, and the ethtool change is lost on reboot.

Install the newest kernel from your distribution and reboot. A kernel fix does nothing until the new kernel is running.

On Debian and Ubuntu:

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade sudo reboot

On RHEL, AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux:

sudo dnf update kernel sudo reboot

After the reboot, check the running kernel and compare it with the fixed versions above:

uname -r

On Debian, the package version is easier to compare than uname -r , which only shows the ABI:

dpkg -l 'linux-image-*' | grep ^ii

For KVM hosts, live-migrate or shut down guests before rebooting. Cloud providers such as DigitalOcean have already patched their own hosts; if you rent VMs, you only need to update the kernel inside your VMs for NoisyTCP.

Frequently Asked Questions

I use Intel servers. Do I need to care about CVE-2026-99312?

No. The KVM bug is in AMD’s nested virtualization code (SVM). You should still patch NoisyTCP.

Can NoisyTCP be used to take over a server?

Not as far as anyone has shown. The known impact is a kernel crash. It’s still worth patching quickly, because any open TCP port is enough to trigger it.

Does a firewall protect against NoisyTCP?

Only for ports it blocks completely. Ports that must stay open, such as 22, 80 and 443, are enough to reach the bug.

Do containers need patching?

Containers share the host kernel. Update and reboot the host or Kubernetes nodes. Rebuilding images doesn’t fix kernel bugs.

Conclusion

CVE-2026-99312 is serious for anyone running untrusted VMs on AMD hosts with nested virtualization: update to a kernel with the fix (7.3.5, 6.18.64, 6.12.118 or your distribution’s equivalent), or set kvm_amd nested=0 until you can. NoisyTCP affects far more systems but “only” crashes them: patch when your distribution ships the fix, and consider the SYN-cookie or RX-queue workaround on exposed servers in the meantime. Debian users can fix both today. Ubuntu and RHEL users should watch their security trackers. For the bigger picture of what’s coming in the kernel, see our Linux 7.4 preview.