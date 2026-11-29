NixOS 26.11 “Zokor” was released on 28 November 2026. It ships GNOME 51, KDE Plasma 6.8 and Linux 7.3 alongside the default Linux 6.18 LTS kernel. Under the hood it moves to systemd 262, Mesa 26.3, GCC 16 and Nix 2.35, removes Python 2 from Nixpkgs, and adds automatic boot assessment to systemd-boot so a bad generation can roll itself back.

NixOS 26.05 “Yarara” stays supported until 31 December 2026, so you have about a month to move your systems to 26.11.

NixOS 26.11 at a Glance

Release date 28 November 2026 Codename Zokor Desktops GNOME 51, KDE Plasma 6.8, COSMIC 1.11 Default kernel Linux 6.18 LTS (Linux 7.3 available) Init and graphics systemd 262, Mesa 26.3 Toolchain GCC 16, LLVM 22, Node.js 24 (default) Nix Nix 2.35 Expected support Until 30 June 2027 (about 7 months, like every NixOS release) Previous release NixOS 26.05 “Yarara”, supported until 31 December 2026

What’s New in NixOS 26.11

GNOME 51 and KDE Plasma 6.8

The GNOME module is updated to GNOME 51 (GNOME Shell 51.1 at release). KDE users get Plasma 6.8 (6.8.3 at release). Both desktops are enabled the same way as before:

services.desktopManager.gnome.enable = true; # GNOME services.desktopManager.plasma6.enable = true; # KDE Plasma

The COSMIC module now turns on system76-power and system76-scheduler by default, as System76 recommends. If you prefer the previous power service, set services.power-profiles-daemon.enable = true .

Linux 6.18 LTS by Default, Linux 7.3 Available

The default kernel stays on the Linux 6.18 long-term branch, which is the safe choice for servers. If you want the newest hardware support, Linux 7.3 is packaged and one line away:

boot.kernelPackages = pkgs.linuxPackages_7_3;

Kernels 6.1, 6.6 and 6.12 are still in the package set as well.

systemd-boot Can Roll Back a Bad Generation

boot.loader.systemd-boot now supports systemd’s Automatic Boot Assessment through the new boot.loader.systemd-boot.bootCounting options. If a new generation keeps failing to boot, systemd-boot marks it bad and falls back to the previous one, without you picking it from the menu. Note that boot entries on the ESP are now named nixos-<content-hash>.conf instead of nixos-generation-<n>.conf . Existing entries are migrated on your next nixos-rebuild boot or switch .

Nix 2.35

Nix itself moves to 2.35. The project also announced that the nixexprs.tar.xz channel tarball will be dropped after 31 December 2027 (together with Nixpkgs 27.05). If you pull Nixpkgs from channels.nixos.org as a flake input, switch to the .tar.zst file now:

nixpkgs.url = "https://channels.nixos.org/nixos-26.11/nixexprs.tar.zst";

Python 2 Is Gone

Python 2 has been removed from the top-level package set. python2 , python27 , python2Packages and the old python and pythonPackages aliases now throw an error that points you to python3 . If any of your configurations or shells still reference them, they will fail to evaluate on 26.11.

PostgreSQL 18 for New Installs

New installations with system.stateVersion = "26.11" get PostgreSQL 18 as the default. Existing systems keep the version that matches their older stateVersion , so an upgrade does not silently move your database to a new major version. If you want PostgreSQL 18 on an existing server, follow the NixOS manual’s upgrade steps (dump and restore, or pg_upgrade ).

New Modules

26.11 adds a long list of new NixOS modules. Some that sysadmins and self-hosters will notice:

programs.brave : a dedicated module for the Brave browser. Use it instead of configuring Brave through programs.chromium .

: a dedicated module for the Brave browser. Use it instead of configuring Brave through . services.forgejo-runner : Forgejo Actions runners.

: Forgejo Actions runners. services.garm : a self-hosted runner manager for GitHub and Gitea Actions.

: a self-hosted runner manager for GitHub and Gitea Actions. services.kvrocks and services.memgraph : a Redis-compatible key-value store and an in-memory graph database.

and : a Redis-compatible key-value store and an in-memory graph database. services.opensearch-dashboards : dashboards for OpenSearch.

: dashboards for OpenSearch. services.vouch-proxy : SSO and OIDC login for Nginx through auth_request .

: SSO and OIDC login for Nginx through . services.falco : runtime security monitoring with an eBPF probe.

: runtime security monitoring with an eBPF probe. services.rundeck : self-service runbook automation.

: self-service runbook automation. xdg.directories: manages the $XDG_*_HOME variables from the XDG Base Directory specification.

Other Changes Worth Knowing

boot.vesa has been removed. If you really need the old 800×600 fallback, set boot.kernelParams = [ "vga=0x317" "nomodeset" ]; .

has been removed. If you really need the old 800×600 fallback, set . systemd.user.extraConfig is replaced by the structured systemd.user.settings.Manager option.

is replaced by the structured option. services.fail2ban supports socket activation, and several services (Bazarr, Cassandra, Monero, Papra) are now sandboxed more tightly by default.

supports socket activation, and several services (Bazarr, Cassandra, Monero, Papra) are now sandboxed more tightly by default. With boot.supportedFilesystems.ntfs on kernel 7.1 or newer, NixOS installs ntfsprogs-plus instead of ntfs3g .

The full list is in the NixOS 26.11 release notes. Read the “Backward Incompatibilities” section before you upgrade a server.

How to Upgrade to NixOS 26.11

Before you start, check that your configuration builds against 26.11 and leave system.stateVersion as it is. That option records the release you first installed, not the one you run, and changing it can change data formats for services such as PostgreSQL.

Systems Using Channels

sudo nix-channel --add https://channels.nixos.org/nixos-26.11 nixos sudo nixos-rebuild switch --upgrade

Systems Using Flakes

Change the Nixpkgs input in your flake.nix :

inputs.nixpkgs.url = "github:NixOS/nixpkgs/nixos-26.11";

Then update the lock file and switch:

nix flake update nixpkgs sudo nixos-rebuild switch --flake .#

If something breaks, reboot and pick the previous generation from the boot menu, or run sudo nixos-rebuild switch --rollback .

Fresh Install

Graphical and minimal ISO images for x86_64 and aarch64 are on the NixOS download page.

NixOS ships two releases a year, in May and November. Each one is supported for about seven months, until a month after the next release comes out. There is no long-term support release.

Release Codename Released Supported until 26.11 Zokor 28 Nov 2026 30 Jun 2027 (expected) 26.05 Yarara 30 May 2026 31 Dec 2026 25.11 Xantusia 30 Nov 2025 30 Jun 2026 (ended)

For every release and its end-of-life date, see our NixOS release and support page.

FAQ

When was NixOS 26.11 released?

NixOS 26.11 “Zokor” was released on 28 November 2026.

Which kernel does NixOS 26.11 use?

The default is Linux 6.18 LTS. Linux 7.3 is available with boot.kernelPackages = pkgs.linuxPackages_7_3; .

How long is NixOS 26.11 supported?

NixOS releases are supported for about seven months, so 26.11 is expected to be supported until 30 June 2027. NixOS 26.05 reaches end of life on 31 December 2026.

Should I change system.stateVersion when I upgrade?

No. Keep the value from your first install. It only controls defaults for stateful services, and changing it can trigger data migrations you did not plan for.