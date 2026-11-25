November 2026 was one of the busiest months yet for frontier AI models. In ten days, all three big US labs shipped new flagships. Anthropic released Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 on 9 November. Google finished its Gemini 4 line-up with Gemini 4 Carbon (10 November), Hydrogen (12 November) and Neon (18 November). OpenAI answered with GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol on 17 November. In between, Alibaba launched Qwen4-Max.

This roundup covers what each model is for, what it costs in the API, how big its context window is, and the price changes and retirements coming in December that may affect code you already run. Every date, model ID and price below comes from the vendor’s own announcement, model page or pricing page. Benchmark figures are the vendors’ own numbers, so treat them as claims rather than independent tests.

November 2026 AI Releases at a Glance

Date Model Vendor API model ID Price per 1M tokens (input / output) 9 Nov Claude Fable 5.2 Anthropic claude-fable-5-2 $8 / $40 9 Nov Claude Mythos 5.2 Anthropic claude-mythos-5-2 $8 / $40 (verified organisations only) 10 Nov Gemini 4 Carbon Google gemini-4-carbon $2 / $10 until 30 Nov, then $4 / $20 12 Nov Gemini 4 Hydrogen Google gemini-4-hydrogen $1.50 / $7.50 (free tier available) 16 Nov Qwen4-Max Alibaba qwen4-max $1.50 / $4.50 17 Nov GPT-6.2 Astra OpenAI gpt-6.2-astra $8 / $40 17 Nov GPT-6.2 Sol OpenAI gpt-6.2-sol $2 / $10 18 Nov Gemini 4 Neon Google gemini-4-neon $3 / $15

All of these are API-only, closed-weight models. None of them can be downloaded or run with Ollama. If you self-host, see our list of the best local LLMs by GPU VRAM instead.

Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 (Anthropic, 9 November)

Anthropic released Claude Fable 5.2 on 9 November 2026 as its new top model, a step above Claude Opus 5.5 on almost every capability Anthropic tested. Fable 5.2 is also cheaper than Fable 5.1: $8 input and $40 output per million tokens, down from $10 and $50. Anthropic says it produces output up to 30% faster than Fable 5.1 and triggers about 55% fewer safeguard blocks on legitimate requests.

Model ID claude-fable-5-2 (Bedrock: global.anthropic.claude-fable-5-2 ) Context window 1,000,000 tokens, billed at the standard rate across the whole window Max output 128K tokens Input / output Text and images in; text out Thinking Adaptive thinking, always on; default effort is high Price $8 / $40 per million tokens; batch $4 / $20; cache hits $0.20 Fast mode Optional, up to 2.5x output speed, $16 / $80 Where Claude API, Amazon Bedrock, Google Cloud, Microsoft Foundry, claude.ai, Claude Code Knowledge cutoff June 2026 Retirement Not before 9 November 2027

Two API details matter if you’re moving from an older Claude model. Fable 5.2 always thinks, so you can’t turn reasoning off. It also rejects a forced tool_choice ( any or a named tool) with a 400 error, and Anthropic says to leave out temperature , top_p and top_k .

In Anthropic’s own table, Fable 5.2 scores 69.9% on FrontierSWE v2 (Opus 5.5: 62.3%), 89.3% on OSWorld 2.1 and 74.2% on Humanity’s Last Exam with tools. It doesn’t win everything: on AutomationBench, Anthropic’s own table shows Gemini 4 Carbon ahead (53.9% to 51.4%).

Claude Mythos 5.2 is the same underlying model with fewer cybersecurity and biology safeguards. It has the same prices and limits, but it is only available to organisations that pass Anthropic’s Cyber or Life Sciences verification programmes, and to Claude Enterprise customers through Claude Security. Anthropic says it found 10.2% more vulnerabilities than Opus 5.5 on its internal CVE rediscovery test.

If you use Claude from the terminal, Fable 5.2 is available in Claude Code. Our Claude Code install guide for Linux covers setup.

Gemini 4 Carbon, Hydrogen and Neon (Google, 10 to 18 November)

Google shipped three Gemini 4 models in nine days, after Gemini 4 Argon in October. The new names replace the old Pro and Flash branding, which can be confusing, so here is how the four fit together:

Model Released Role Price per 1M tokens Thinking levels Gemini 4 Carbon 10 Nov (GA) Most capable reasoning model $2 / $10, rising to $4 / $20 on 1 Dec low, medium, high Gemini 4 Neon 18 Nov Near-Carbon quality at faster speeds; long-running agents $3 / $15 low, medium, high, xhigh Gemini 4 Argon 13 Oct Efficient frontier model, lower token use than Carbon $2 / $10, rising to $4 / $20 on 1 Dec – Gemini 4 Hydrogen 12 Nov Fast everyday model (replaces Flash) $1.50 / $7.50; free tier low, medium, high, xhigh

All four have a 1-million-token context window and accept text, images, audio, video and PDFs. Output defaults to about 64K tokens and goes up to 1M with Google’s long-decode option.

Gemini 4 Carbon

Carbon became generally available on 10 November, after a preview for cyber defenders in late October. Google calls it its most capable reasoning model. It supports code execution, computer use, function calling, Search and Maps grounding, file search and structured outputs, but not image or audio generation or the Live API. In the Gemini app it is limited to the AI Ultra plan.

Note the price: Carbon and Argon are on introductory pricing of $2 / $10 until 30 November 2026. From 1 December, both double to $4 input and $20 output per million tokens, and batch and cache prices double too. If you’ve been testing Carbon at launch prices, recheck your cost estimates now.

Gemini 4 Hydrogen

Hydrogen is the fast, low-cost model that replaces the Flash line. At $1.50 / $7.50 it costs half as much as Neon, and it’s the only Gemini 4 model on the API free tier (free-tier data is used to improve Google’s products). Google says it scores 57% on Terminal-Bench 4.1, against 18.2% for Gemini 3.8 Flash. Hydrogen is now the default model in Google Search AI Mode and the default agent model in Google Antigravity.

Gemini 4 Neon

Neon arrived on 18 November and sits between Hydrogen and Carbon. Google pitches it as Carbon-level quality at faster speeds, at a cost per task 32% lower than Carbon on high thinking. In Google’s numbers it scores 61 on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index (third overall) and 58.6 on the AA Coding Agent Index. Neon replaces Argon in the Gemini app for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, and in Antigravity it can act as an “orchestrator” that directs parallel Hydrogen sub-agents.

If you use Gemini from the command line, see our guide to installing Antigravity CLI on Linux.

GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol (OpenAI, 17 November)

OpenAI released GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol on 17 November 2026. Astra is the frontier model for the hardest coding and research work; Sol is the efficient everyday model.

GPT-6.2 Astra GPT-6.2 Sol Model ID gpt-6.2-astra gpt-6.2-sol Input / cached / output $8.00 / $0.40 / $40.00 $2.00 / $0.10 / $10.00 Context window 1.05M tokens 1.05M tokens Max output 128K tokens 128K tokens Reasoning effort low, medium, high, xhigh, max low, medium, high, xhigh, max Knowledge cutoff 18 May 2026 1 June 2026 Tools Functions, web search, file search, computer use

Astra’s prices are 20% lower than GPT-6 Astra, and cached input is 60% cheaper. Sol keeps GPT-6.1 Sol’s pricing. Neither model accepts a none reasoning effort, unlike GPT-6.1 Terra and GPT-6 Luna, so the lowest setting is low .

In ChatGPT, both models are in ChatGPT Work and Codex for Plus, Pro, Enterprise and Edu users, but not in regular ChatGPT chat. The faster “Ultrafast” mode is available on both models in the API and for Pro subscribers. To use the new models from the terminal, update Codex CLI; our Codex CLI install guide covers it.

OpenAI’s claims include a GDPval v2 score 6.2 points above GPT-6 Astra using 22% fewer output tokens, and Sol coming within half a point of Astra on FrontierCode 2.0 at about a fifth of the cost. OpenAI also rates both models at the Critical level for cybersecurity under its Preparedness Framework. It launched them with tighter safeguards that, by its own account, restrict some legitimate vulnerability research and security testing. Security teams may find Anthropic’s Mythos 5.2 or OpenAI’s separate Daybreak programme a better fit for that work.

Qwen4-Max (Alibaba, 16 November)

Alibaba’s Qwen4-Max is a 2.4-trillion-parameter mixture-of-experts model with 71 billion active parameters and a 1M-token context, priced at $1.50 / $4.50 per million tokens. It’s the cheapest frontier-class model this month, but like the others it is API-only: Alibaba hasn’t released the weights. We covered it in detail in Alibaba Releases Qwen4-Max.

Which Model Should You Use?

Benchmarks from vendors don’t settle this, and the leaders change every few weeks. As a starting point:

Hardest coding and agent work, price no object: Claude Fable 5.2 or GPT-6.2 Astra, both at $8 / $40. Try both on your own tasks.

Claude Fable 5.2 or GPT-6.2 Astra, both at $8 / $40. Try both on your own tasks. Strong results at a mid-range price: GPT-6.2 Sol ($2 / $10) or Gemini 4 Neon ($3 / $15). Gemini 4 Carbon is a bargain at $2 / $10 only until 30 November.

GPT-6.2 Sol ($2 / $10) or Gemini 4 Neon ($3 / $15). Gemini 4 Carbon is a bargain at $2 / $10 only until 30 November. High-volume, low-cost calls (classifying logs, summarising tickets, extraction): Gemini 4 Hydrogen, or Claude Haiku 5.5 at $0.10 / $0.50 for prompts under 100K tokens.

(classifying logs, summarising tickets, extraction): Gemini 4 Hydrogen, or Claude Haiku 5.5 at $0.10 / $0.50 for prompts under 100K tokens. Security research: Claude Mythos 5.2 if your organisation can pass verification. GPT-6.2’s tighter cyber safeguards may block some testing workflows.

Claude Mythos 5.2 if your organisation can pass verification. GPT-6.2’s tighter cyber safeguards may block some testing workflows. Private or offline: none of these. Use an open-weight model; our AI models directory lists local options with VRAM needs.

Price Changes and Retirements Coming in December

New models usually push old ones out. These dates come from the vendors’ deprecation pages:

Date What happens Move to 30 Nov 2026 Claude Sonnet 4.5 ( claude-sonnet-4-5-20250929 ) retires claude-sonnet-5-5 1 Dec 2026 Gemini 4 Carbon and Argon prices double to $4 / $20 Neon or Hydrogen if cost matters 1 Dec 2026 gemini-2.5-pro is routed to gemini-3.8-flash ; gemini-2.5-flash to gemini-3.5-flash-lite A Gemini 4 model 11 Dec 2026 OpenAI shuts down gpt-5 , gpt-5-mini , gpt-5-nano , gpt-5-pro , o3 and o3-pro GPT-6.1 Sol, Terra or Luna 22 Jan 2027 Claude Opus 4.5 ( claude-opus-4-5-20251101 ) retires (deprecated 23 Nov) claude-opus-5-5

To find old model IDs in a code base before they break, search for them:

grep -rnE "claude-sonnet-4-5|claude-opus-4-5|gemini-2\.5-(pro|flash)|\"(gpt-5|o3)(-mini|-nano|-pro)?\"" --include=*.{py,js,ts,go,php,json,yaml,yml,env} .

For the full list, see AI model retirements in 2026 and 2027 and our note on the Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash shutdown.

Frequently Asked Questions

What AI models were released in November 2026?

Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 (9 November), Gemini 4 Carbon (10 November), Gemini 4 Hydrogen (12 November), Qwen4-Max (16 November), GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol (17 November) and Gemini 4 Neon (18 November).

What is the difference between GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol?

Astra is OpenAI’s most capable model for hard coding and research, at $8 / $40 per million tokens. Sol is the everyday model at $2 / $10. Both have a 1.05M-token context and 128K maximum output.

What is the difference between Gemini 4 Carbon and Gemini 4 Neon?

Carbon is Google’s most capable reasoning model. Neon comes close to Carbon in Google’s tests but runs faster, supports the xhigh thinking level, and costs $3 / $15. Carbon is $2 / $10 until 30 November and $4 / $20 from 1 December.

Is Claude Mythos 5.2 available to everyone?

No. Mythos 5.2 is the same model as Fable 5.2 with fewer cyber and bio safeguards, so Anthropic limits it to organisations verified through its Cyber or Life Sciences programmes and to Claude Enterprise customers through Claude Security.

Which November 2026 model is cheapest?

Of the new flagships, Qwen4-Max ($1.50 / $4.50) and Gemini 4 Hydrogen ($1.50 / $7.50) are the cheapest. Hydrogen also has a free API tier.

Can I run any of these models locally?

No. All of them are closed-weight and API-only. For local use, pick an open-weight model such as Qwen, Gemma, Llama or gpt-oss, and check our LLM VRAM calculator to see what fits your GPU.

Conclusion

November 2026 reset the top of the leaderboard three times in ten days. Claude Fable 5.2 and GPT-6.2 Astra now compete head to head at the same $8 / $40 price, Google has a full four-model Gemini 4 line-up from the low-cost Hydrogen to Carbon, and Alibaba’s Qwen4-Max undercuts them all. Before you switch, check the December dates: Carbon’s price doubles on 1 December, and Claude Sonnet 4.5, Gemini 2.5 and OpenAI’s GPT-5 and o3 models are on their way out. We track every model, price and retirement date in the AI models directory.