How to Upgrade from Leap 16.0 to 16.1

Changes to Check Before You Upgrade

openSUSE Leap 16.1 was released on 3 November 2026. It is the first minor update of the Leap 16 series, and its big change is Immutable Mode: you can now install Leap with a read-only root filesystem and transactional updates, straight from the regular installer. That makes Leap Micro, the separate immutable edition, redundant. openSUSE says there will be no Leap Micro 6.3 or 7.0. Leap Micro 6.2 users are expected to move to Leap 16.1 in Immutable Mode.

Leap 16.1 is built from the same sources as SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16.1, so it shares the enterprise kernel and security changes covered there. This post covers what is specific to Leap: Immutable Mode, the end of Leap Micro, the desktops and how to upgrade.

openSUSE Leap 16.1 at a Glance

Release date 3 November 2026 Based on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16.1 (same sources) Support 24 months of community support for each minor release Kernel Linux 6.12 Install modes Standard or Immutable (chosen in the Agama installer) Desktops KDE Plasma 6.6, GNOME 48, Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.4 Security module SELinux (AppArmor is no longer offered for new installs) CPU requirement x86-64-v2 or newer on 64-bit PCs Architectures x86-64, AArch64, IBM Z (s390x), ppc64le Upgrade from 16.0 opensuse-migration-tool

Immutable Mode: Leap Micro Moves Into Leap

Until now, openSUSE had two products for the same base: Leap for normal desktops and servers, and Leap Micro for container hosts and edge devices with a read-only system. In 16.1 these become one distribution with two installation modes.

In Immutable Mode:

The root filesystem is read-only . Running programs can’t modify the operating system.

. Running programs can’t modify the operating system. Updates are applied with transactional-update into a new Btrfs snapshot. The running system isn’t touched, and the update takes effect at the next reboot.

into a new Btrfs snapshot. The running system isn’t touched, and the update takes effect at the next reboot. If an update causes a problem, you roll back to the previous snapshot with one command.

Applications are meant to run in containers (Podman, Distrobox) or as Flatpaks, not as packages installed into the base system.

First-boot setup can be done with Ignition or Combustion, as on Leap Micro.

You pick the mode during installation in the Agama installer, using the same Leap 16.1 install image. Agama automation profiles can set the mode too. Choose carefully: the installation mode can’t be changed after installation. To switch from Standard to Immutable later, you have to reinstall.

For USB installs, openSUSE recommends the Immutable self-install image. There are also ready-made immutable images for KVM/Xen, Microsoft Hyper-V, VMware, Harvester and cloud platforms, plus a fully encrypted raw disk image and real-time images. You’ll find them in the Immutable section of the alternative downloads on get.opensuse.org.

Day-to-day commands on an immutable system look like this:

sudo transactional-update up sudo transactional-update pkg install htop sudo transactional-update rollback sudo reboot

The first updates the system and the second adds a package, each into a new snapshot. The third returns to the previous snapshot. A reboot activates whichever snapshot you prepared.

One limitation: immutable mode isn’t supported for SAP workloads such as saptune, SAP HANA or NetWeaver. SAP software running in containers is supported.

What Happens to Leap Micro

Leap Micro 6.2 is the last Leap Micro release. openSUSE calls Leap 16.1 in Immutable Mode its direct successor. Leap Micro 6.2 users have two options:

Migrate in place with the openSUSE migration tool, which offers Leap 16.1 as a target on Leap Micro 6.2. openSUSE says this path is still experimental, so take a backup first. Do a clean install from the Leap 16.1 immutable images and redeploy your workloads.

On an immutable system, the migration tool runs inside a transactional shell:

sudo transactional-update shell zypper in opensuse-migration-tool opensuse-migration-tool --dry-run opensuse-migration-tool exit sudo reboot

The reboot starts the system in the new snapshot. For container hosts, a clean install on a test machine first is the safer choice.

KDE Plasma 6.6 (up from 6.4), with Qt 6.11 and KDE Frameworks 6.25.

(up from 6.4), with Qt 6.11 and KDE Frameworks 6.25. GNOME 48 stays on the same version as in 16.0, with bug fixes.

stays on the same version as in 16.0, with bug fixes. Xfce 4.20 gains an experimental Wayland session, and LXQt moves to 2.4.

gains an experimental Wayland session, and moves to 2.4. The installer only offers Wayland sessions. Xorg variants can still be installed by hand.

PipeWire replaces PulseAudio, and the open NVIDIA driver is installed by default on supported GPUs.

Apps and libraries: LibreOffice 26.2, GIMP 3.2, systemd 257, glibc 2.40, Podman 5.8, QEMU 11.0, LLVM 21, MariaDB 12.3, PostgreSQL 18 and PHP 8.5.

Python 3.13 is still the default. Python 3.14 is available beside it as a short-term interpreter.

Changes to Check Before You Upgrade

x86-64-v2 is required. 64-bit PCs need a CPU with the x86-64-v2 instruction level (roughly anything from about 2009 onwards). Older machines should move to Tumbleweed or Slowroll.

64-bit PCs need a CPU with the x86-64-v2 instruction level (roughly anything from about 2009 onwards). Older machines should move to Tumbleweed or Slowroll. 32-bit (ia32) support is off by default. It can be enabled with grub2-compat-ia32 and a reboot. The Steam package was removed from the Non-OSS repository, so install Steam from Flathub instead.

It can be enabled with and a reboot. The Steam package was removed from the Non-OSS repository, so install Steam from Flathub instead. SELinux is the security module. New installs can’t select AppArmor. When you upgrade with the migration tool, it asks whether to switch to SELinux or keep AppArmor.

New installs can’t select AppArmor. When you upgrade with the migration tool, it asks whether to switch to SELinux or keep AppArmor. firewalld is enabled by default , debugfs is no longer mounted at boot, and Pressure Stall Information (PSI) is on. These come from SLES 16.1.

, debugfs is no longer mounted at boot, and Pressure Stall Information (PSI) is on. These come from SLES 16.1. Removed packages include Hexchat, nodejs22, ceph, python-bleach, python-python-jose and the legacy SDL2 package (SDL 2 apps now run through sdl2-compat).

How to Upgrade from Leap 16.0 to 16.1

Leap 16.0 can be upgraded online with the openSUSE migration tool. Back up first, then install the tool:

sudo zypper install opensuse-migration-tool

Preview the planned changes with a dry run. openSUSE recommends always doing this first:

sudo opensuse-migration-tool --dry-run

If the plan looks right, run the migration and reboot:

sudo opensuse-migration-tool sudo reboot

After the reboot, confirm the version:

cat /etc/os-release

Coming from Leap 15? Migration is supported from Leap 15.4 and later 15.x releases. Leap 15.6 already includes the migration tool, and older releases run it from its Git repository. Read the release notes first, because the move from 15 to 16 brings bigger changes, such as SELinux and the new Agama installer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is openSUSE Leap 16.1 the same as SLES 16.1?

They share the same sources, so the base packages and kernel match. Leap is free and community-supported. SLES comes with SUSE’s commercial support, certifications and longer support options.

Can I switch an existing Leap installation to Immutable Mode?

No. The mode is set at installation and can’t be changed afterwards. Install a fresh system in Immutable Mode and move your data and workloads over.

Will there be a Leap Micro 6.3?

No. openSUSE says there will be no Leap Micro 6.3 or 7.0. Leap 16.1 in Immutable Mode replaces it.

How long will Leap 16 be supported?

Each minor release gets 24 months of community support. Annual minor releases are planned up to Leap 16.6 in fall 2031, which will get updates until Leap 17.1 arrives about two years later.

Conclusion

Leap 16.1 is a modest update on the desktop side: Plasma 6.6, GNOME 48 and the same 6.12 kernel. Its bigger change is structural. One distribution now covers both traditional and immutable systems, and Leap Micro ends with 6.2. Leap 16.0 users can upgrade with the migration tool today. Leap Micro users should test the experimental migration, or plan a clean install, before Leap Micro 6.2 stops getting updates.