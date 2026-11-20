The PHP team released PHP 8.3.37 on 19 November 2026. It is a pure security release: all 13 changes are security fixes, spread over 7 components (CGI, Date, FPM, Phar, Session, SOAP and Standard). Five of them are rated critical, including CVE-2026-129289 (PHP-FPM request smuggling) and CVE-2026-129496 (a timezone cache use-after-free that can lead to remote code execution). The PHP team asks every PHP 8.3 user to upgrade.

PHP 8.3.37 shipped together with PHP 8.5.13, 8.4.28 and 8.2.36, which fix the same issues. For the cross-version picture, including which flaws only hit PHP 8.5 and how to check your exposure, see our PHP security advisory for November 2026.

PHP 8.3.37 at a Glance

Release date 19 November 2026 Type Security release Fixes 13 security fixes in 7 components Severity 5 critical, 4 high, 4 medium (CVSS v4.0) Released with PHP 8.5.13, 8.4.28, 8.2.36 PHP 8.3 support Security fixes only, until 31 December 2027 Previous release PHP 8.3.36

All 13 Fixes in PHP 8.3.37

Severity and CVSS v4.0 scores come from the PHP project’s GitHub security advisories:

Component Vulnerability CVE Severity FPM Request smuggling through an unread HTTP request body CVE-2026-129289 Critical (9.2) Date Use-after-free in the timezone cache (possible RCE) CVE-2026-129496 Critical (9.2) Session Session file left half-written, then unserialized (possible RCE) CVE-2026-126714 Critical (9.2) Session Session data read with the wrong serializer (possible RCE) CVE-2026-115560 Critical (9.2) Session Use-after-free after an interrupted session shutdown CVE-2026-129481 Critical (9.2) FPM epoll use-after-free, can lead to local privilege escalation CVE-2026-129291 High (8.8) Standard Denial of service through folded HTTP response headers CVE-2026-127960 High (8.7) Standard Mixed-case HTTPS:// and FTPS:// URLs can send data in plaintext CVE-2026-128064 High (8.2) Phar OpenSSL signature bypass via algorithm downgrade CVE-2026-128090 High (7.7) CGI Out-of-bounds read and write during PATH_INFO correction CVE-2026-129538 Medium (6.9) SOAP Information disclosure through malformed array dimensions CVE-2026-15353 Medium (6.3) SOAP Use-after-free when processing DTD entity references CVE-2026-129506 Medium (6.3) FPM XSS on the status page via unescaped user and script fields CVE-2026-129292 Medium (5.3)

The Three Headline CVEs

CVE-2026-129289: PHP-FPM request smuggling

If an application opens the request body but doesn’t read all of it, PHP-FPM can mistake the leftover bytes for the start of the next request on that FastCGI connection. That only works when connections are reused, so the risk is highest on Nginx servers that set fastcgi_keep_conn on; , a performance tweak that is off by default but common in tuned configs. Find out in one command:

sudo grep -rn "fastcgi_keep_conn" /etc/nginx/

If you find it, remove it until PHP is patched, then reload Nginx. The fix makes PHP-FPM drain unread request bodies.

CVE-2026-129496: timezone cache use-after-free

PHP’s date extension caches timezone data, and under the right conditions it keeps using a cache entry that was already freed. Memory bugs of this kind can be turned into code execution. The trigger involves PHP writing its error log to a file while a startup warning is pending, and Forge notes that at minimum a crafted request can kill PHP-FPM workers.

CVE-2026-129538: PHP-CGI PATH_INFO out-of-bounds read and write

An out-of-bounds read and write while PHP-CGI corrects PATH_INFO . It is rated medium (6.9) and only affects setups that run PHP through the CGI binary, not PHP-FPM or mod_php. It is a good reminder to move any remaining CGI setups to PHP-FPM.

The three session flaws are the other critical ones. They need conditions such as file-based sessions with an interrupted write, session.upload_progress combined with a non-default serializer, or a fatal error inside a session callback. Our advisory post lists the conditions for each.

Ubuntu and Debian with the Ondřej Surý repository

Patched builds are in the PPA for Ubuntu 24.04 ( 8.3.37-2+ubuntu24.04.1+deb.sury.org+1 ) and in packages.sury.org for Ubuntu 26.04 ( 8.3.37-2+debsuryorg26.04.1+php+1 ). Check the candidate version first, then upgrade only the PHP 8.3 packages you already have:

sudo apt-get update apt-cache policy php8.3-fpm sudo apt-get install --only-upgrade $(apt list --installed 'php8.3*' 2>/dev/null | grep -v Listing | cut -d/ -f1)

Unattended upgrades only install from Ubuntu’s own security pocket by default, so packages from the PPA won’t update by themselves. You have to run this on every server.

Ubuntu 24.04 with Ubuntu’s own PHP 8.3

Ubuntu 24.04 ships PHP 8.3 in its main archive and backports security fixes instead of moving to new upstream versions. On 20 November 2026, Ubuntu published php8.3 8.3.6-0ubuntu0.24.04.14 to noble-security . Its changelog patches all 13 CVEs above. php -v still reports 8.3.6 after the update, so check the package revision instead:

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade dpkg -l php8.3-fpm php8.3-cli | awk '/^ii/ {print $2, $3}'

The revision should be 8.3.6-0ubuntu0.24.04.14 or newer.

RHEL, Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux

If you installed PHP 8.3 from the Remi repository, run sudo dnf upgrade 'php*' and confirm that php -v shows 8.3.37. Red Hat’s own PHP 8.3 packages in AppStream get backported fixes through Red Hat errata, so their version number doesn’t change either.

Docker

The official image already has php:8.3.37 tags, for example 8.3.37-fpm , 8.3.37-apache and 8.3.37-cli . Pull the new tag and rebuild your images. A floating tag like php:8.3-fpm only updates when you pull and rebuild.

Upgrading the package restarts PHP-FPM, but long-running CLI processes keep the old code in memory: queue workers, Laravel Horizon or Octane, Supervisor-managed workers, and cron daemons written in PHP. Restart them, then confirm the version:

php8.3 -v | head -1 php-fpm8.3 -v | head -1

Is It Time to Leave PHP 8.3?

PHP 8.3 left active support at the end of 2025 and only gets security fixes until 31 December 2027. PHP 8.4 (security fixes until the end of 2028) and PHP 8.5 (until the end of 2029) are the safer long-term targets, and PHP 8.6 was released on the same day as this update. See the PHP versions and support page for all dates, and our guides for installing PHP on Ubuntu 24.04 and Ubuntu 26.04.

Sources: PHP 8.3.37 changelog, php-src security advisories, Laravel Forge PHP security advisory.