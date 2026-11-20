On 19 November 2026, the PHP security team released PHP 8.5.13, 8.4.28, 8.3.37 and 8.2.36. Together they fix seven critical vulnerabilities, each scored 9.2 under CVSS v4.0, plus a set of high- and medium-severity issues. Several of the critical flaws can lead to remote code execution. Most need a specific configuration, but PHP-FPM, file-based sessions and error logging are involved, so typical servers are in scope.
Laravel Forge published a detailed advisory for its customers with the exploit conditions and backport details. We used it as one of our sources, alongside PHP’s own changelog and GitHub advisories (for the official severity scores) and Ubuntu’s package archive. This post is for any Linux server, whether you use Forge, another panel, or plain SSH.
Fixed Versions
|PHP branch
|Fixed version
|Support status
|8.5
|8.5.13
|Active support
|8.4
|8.4.28
|Active support until 31 Dec 2026
|8.3
|8.3.37
|Security fixes only, until 31 Dec 2027
|8.2
|8.2.36
|Security fixes only, ends 31 Dec 2026
|8.1 and older
|No upstream release (end of life)
|Backported packages only, see below
PHP 8.6.0 was released the same day. If you plan to move to it, see what’s new in PHP 8.6.
The Seven Critical Vulnerabilities
All seven are rated critical (CVSS v4.0 9.2) in PHP’s GitHub advisories. The “what an attack needs” column is based on Forge’s analysis:
|CVE
|Vulnerability
|Branches
|What an attack needs
CVE-2026-129289
|PHP-FPM request smuggling through an unread request body
|8.2 – 8.5
|FastCGI connections are reused (Nginx
fastcgi_keep_conn on) and a script leaves part of the request body unread
CVE-2026-129496
|Timezone cache use-after-free
|8.2 – 8.5
error_log points to a file and PHP emits a warning during startup
CVE-2026-126714
|Partially overwritten session files
|8.2 – 8.5
|The default
files session handler, a session write that gets cut off midway, and a class in the codebase an attacker can abuse
CVE-2026-115560
|Session serializer mismatch
|8.2 – 8.5
|Upload progress tracking is on and
session.serialize_handler has been changed from the default
CVE-2026-129481
|Use-after-free after an interrupted session shutdown
|8.3 – 8.5
|A custom session handler callback hits a fatal error
CVE-2026-129474
|Use-after-free in magic method backtraces
|8.5 only
zend.exception_ignore_args = Off
CVE-2026-129182
|Use-after-free in fatal error backtraces (left over from an incomplete October fix)
|8.5 only
|A narrow set of
php.ini combinations
High and Medium Severity Fixes
|CVE
|Vulnerability
|Severity
CVE-2026-129291
|PHP-FPM epoll use-after-free, local privilege escalation
|High (8.8)
CVE-2026-127960
|Denial of service through folded HTTP response headers
|High (8.7)
CVE-2026-128064
|Mixed-case
HTTPS:// /
FTPS:// URLs sent in plaintext
|High (8.2)
CVE-2026-128090
|Phar OpenSSL signature bypass via algorithm downgrade
|High (7.7)
CVE-2026-129538
|PHP-CGI out-of-bounds read/write in
PATH_INFO correction
|Medium (6.9)
CVE-2026-15353
|SOAP information disclosure via malformed array dimensions
|Medium (6.3)
CVE-2026-129506
|SOAP use-after-free with DTD entity references
|Medium (6.3)
CVE-2026-129501
|Double free during DOM XML serialization (8.4 and 8.5 only)
|Medium (6.3)
CVE-2026-129292
|XSS on the PHP-FPM status page
|Medium (5.3)
Quick Exposure Checks
These checks tell you where the risk is highest right now. They don’t replace the update: patch every server running PHP 8.2 or later either way.
1. FastCGI connection reuse (request smuggling). If this returns
fastcgi_keep_conn on;, remove the line, reload Nginx and patch PHP first on that server:
sudo grep -rn "fastcgi_keep_conn" /etc/nginx/
2. Session upload progress (serializer mismatch). PHP enables it by default. Unless you use upload progress bars, set
session.upload_progress.enabled = Off:
php -i | grep -E "session.upload_progress.enabled|session.serialize_handler"
3. Exception arguments (PHP 8.5 only). Production should run with
zend.exception_ignore_args = On, which is the value in
php.ini-production:
php8.5 -i | grep zend.exception_ignore_args
Run
php -i checks for the FPM pool as well. The CLI and FPM use different
php.ini files, for example
/etc/php/8.5/fpm/php.ini on Ubuntu.
How to Patch
Packages from Ondřej Surý (PPA or packages.sury.org)
We confirmed the fixed builds in the PPA for Ubuntu 24.04 (8.2.36, 8.3.37, 8.4.28, 8.5.13) and in
packages.sury.org for Ubuntu 26.04. Do this once per PHP branch on the box, including branches no site uses anymore (replace
8.4):
sudo apt-get update
apt-cache policy php8.4-fpm
sudo apt-get install --only-upgrade $(apt list --installed 'php8.4*' 2>/dev/null | grep -v Listing | cut -d/ -f1)
If the
Candidate line doesn’t show the fixed version yet, the mirror hasn’t caught up: wait and run
apt-get update again.
--only-upgrade touches only the PHP packages you already have; a plain
sudo apt-get upgrade works too if you’re happy to update everything at once. Apt keeps your edited
php.ini and pool files and asks if a new default differs. Unattended upgrades won’t do this for you: by default they only install from Ubuntu’s own security pocket, which is also why Forge’s automatic security updates don’t cover PHP.
Ubuntu’s own PHP packages
Ubuntu backports the fixes instead of moving to new upstream versions, so
php -v doesn’t change. On 20 November 2026, these patched packages reached the security pocket:
|Ubuntu release
|Package
|Patched revision
|26.04 LTS
|php8.5
8.5.4-0ubuntu1.6 (includes the two 8.5-only fixes)
|24.04 LTS
|php8.3
8.3.6-0ubuntu0.24.04.14
sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade
dpkg -l 'php8*' | awk '/^ii/ {print $2, $3}'
PHP 8.1 and older
There is no upstream release for end-of-life branches. Ondřej Surý backported the fixes as new package revisions instead, so the version number stays the same. These are the patched revisions according to Forge:
|PHP
|Patched package revision
|8.1.34
8.1.34-13
|8.0.30
1:8.0.30-30
|7.4.33
1:7.4.33-36
|7.3.33
7.3.33-40
|7.2.34
7.2.34-69
|7.1.33
7.1.33-84
|7.0.33
7.0.33-96
|5.6.40
5.6.40-108
Treat these as a stopgap and move those sites to a supported PHP version. Ubuntu 20.04 and older don’t get these packages at all.
Restart long-running PHP processes
Apt restarts PHP-FPM for you. Anything else that runs PHP as a long-lived process loaded the old binary into memory and stays vulnerable until it restarts: Supervisor programs, systemd services that run
php, and framework workers. Restart them through whatever manages them:
sudo supervisorctl restart all
sudo systemctl restart my-worker.service
In Laravel,
php artisan queue:restart tells workers to exit after their current job so Supervisor starts fresh ones (use
horizon:terminate for Horizon).
Verify
List every PHP binary on the server with its running version and package revision, then confirm the FPM services came back up:
for b in /usr/bin/php[0-9]*.[0-9]*; do v=${b##*php}; printf "PHP %s cli=%s pkg=%s\n" "$v" "$($b -r 'echo PHP_VERSION;')" "$(dpkg-query -W -f='${Version}' php$v-cli 2>/dev/null)"; done
systemctl list-units 'php*-fpm*' --no-legend --plain
Here is real output from a server that hasn’t been patched yet:
PHP 7.4 cli=7.4.33 pkg=1:7.4.33-31+ubuntu24.04.1+deb.sury.org+1
PHP 8.4 cli=8.4.27 pkg=8.4.27-1+ubuntu24.04.1+deb.sury.org+1
Both lines are out of date: 8.4 needs to reach 8.4.28, and the 7.4 backport needs revision 1:7.4.33-36 or newer. On Ubuntu’s own packages and on PHP 8.1 or older, the
cli= version never changes, so the
pkg= revision is what counts.
Bottom Line
Update every PHP 8.2–8.5 installation today, turn off
fastcgi_keep_conn until you have, and restart your workers after the upgrade. PHP 8.2 reaches end of life on 31 December 2026, so its sites should move to 8.4 or 8.5 soon. Branch details: PHP 8.3.37 released, and the PHP version support page.
Sources: Laravel Forge: PHP security advisory (November 2026), PHP 8 changelog, php-src GitHub security advisories, Ubuntu php8.3 package.
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