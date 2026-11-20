On 19 November 2026, the PHP security team released PHP 8.5.13, 8.4.28, 8.3.37 and 8.2.36. Together they fix seven critical vulnerabilities, each scored 9.2 under CVSS v4.0, plus a set of high- and medium-severity issues. Several of the critical flaws can lead to remote code execution. Most need a specific configuration, but PHP-FPM, file-based sessions and error logging are involved, so typical servers are in scope.

Laravel Forge published a detailed advisory for its customers with the exploit conditions and backport details. We used it as one of our sources, alongside PHP’s own changelog and GitHub advisories (for the official severity scores) and Ubuntu’s package archive. This post is for any Linux server, whether you use Forge, another panel, or plain SSH.

Fixed Versions

PHP branch Fixed version Support status 8.5 8.5.13 Active support 8.4 8.4.28 Active support until 31 Dec 2026 8.3 8.3.37 Security fixes only, until 31 Dec 2027 8.2 8.2.36 Security fixes only, ends 31 Dec 2026 8.1 and older No upstream release (end of life) Backported packages only, see below

PHP 8.6.0 was released the same day. If you plan to move to it, see what’s new in PHP 8.6.

The Seven Critical Vulnerabilities

All seven are rated critical (CVSS v4.0 9.2) in PHP’s GitHub advisories. The “what an attack needs” column is based on Forge’s analysis:

CVE Vulnerability Branches What an attack needs CVE-2026-129289 PHP-FPM request smuggling through an unread request body 8.2 – 8.5 FastCGI connections are reused (Nginx fastcgi_keep_conn on ) and a script leaves part of the request body unread CVE-2026-129496 Timezone cache use-after-free 8.2 – 8.5 error_log points to a file and PHP emits a warning during startup CVE-2026-126714 Partially overwritten session files 8.2 – 8.5 The default files session handler, a session write that gets cut off midway, and a class in the codebase an attacker can abuse CVE-2026-115560 Session serializer mismatch 8.2 – 8.5 Upload progress tracking is on and session.serialize_handler has been changed from the default CVE-2026-129481 Use-after-free after an interrupted session shutdown 8.3 – 8.5 A custom session handler callback hits a fatal error CVE-2026-129474 Use-after-free in magic method backtraces 8.5 only zend.exception_ignore_args = Off CVE-2026-129182 Use-after-free in fatal error backtraces (left over from an incomplete October fix) 8.5 only A narrow set of php.ini combinations

High and Medium Severity Fixes

CVE Vulnerability Severity CVE-2026-129291 PHP-FPM epoll use-after-free, local privilege escalation High (8.8) CVE-2026-127960 Denial of service through folded HTTP response headers High (8.7) CVE-2026-128064 Mixed-case HTTPS:// / FTPS:// URLs sent in plaintext High (8.2) CVE-2026-128090 Phar OpenSSL signature bypass via algorithm downgrade High (7.7) CVE-2026-129538 PHP-CGI out-of-bounds read/write in PATH_INFO correction Medium (6.9) CVE-2026-15353 SOAP information disclosure via malformed array dimensions Medium (6.3) CVE-2026-129506 SOAP use-after-free with DTD entity references Medium (6.3) CVE-2026-129501 Double free during DOM XML serialization (8.4 and 8.5 only) Medium (6.3) CVE-2026-129292 XSS on the PHP-FPM status page Medium (5.3)

Quick Exposure Checks

These checks tell you where the risk is highest right now. They don’t replace the update: patch every server running PHP 8.2 or later either way.

1. FastCGI connection reuse (request smuggling). If this returns fastcgi_keep_conn on; , remove the line, reload Nginx and patch PHP first on that server:

sudo grep -rn "fastcgi_keep_conn" /etc/nginx/

2. Session upload progress (serializer mismatch). PHP enables it by default. Unless you use upload progress bars, set session.upload_progress.enabled = Off :

php -i | grep -E "session.upload_progress.enabled|session.serialize_handler"

3. Exception arguments (PHP 8.5 only). Production should run with zend.exception_ignore_args = On , which is the value in php.ini-production :

php8.5 -i | grep zend.exception_ignore_args

Run php -i checks for the FPM pool as well. The CLI and FPM use different php.ini files, for example /etc/php/8.5/fpm/php.ini on Ubuntu.

How to Patch

Packages from Ondřej Surý (PPA or packages.sury.org)

We confirmed the fixed builds in the PPA for Ubuntu 24.04 (8.2.36, 8.3.37, 8.4.28, 8.5.13) and in packages.sury.org for Ubuntu 26.04. Do this once per PHP branch on the box, including branches no site uses anymore (replace 8.4 ):

sudo apt-get update apt-cache policy php8.4-fpm sudo apt-get install --only-upgrade $(apt list --installed 'php8.4*' 2>/dev/null | grep -v Listing | cut -d/ -f1)

If the Candidate line doesn’t show the fixed version yet, the mirror hasn’t caught up: wait and run apt-get update again. --only-upgrade touches only the PHP packages you already have; a plain sudo apt-get upgrade works too if you’re happy to update everything at once. Apt keeps your edited php.ini and pool files and asks if a new default differs. Unattended upgrades won’t do this for you: by default they only install from Ubuntu’s own security pocket, which is also why Forge’s automatic security updates don’t cover PHP.

Ubuntu’s own PHP packages

Ubuntu backports the fixes instead of moving to new upstream versions, so php -v doesn’t change. On 20 November 2026, these patched packages reached the security pocket:

Ubuntu release Package Patched revision 26.04 LTS php8.5 8.5.4-0ubuntu1.6 (includes the two 8.5-only fixes) 24.04 LTS php8.3 8.3.6-0ubuntu0.24.04.14

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade dpkg -l 'php8*' | awk '/^ii/ {print $2, $3}'

PHP 8.1 and older

There is no upstream release for end-of-life branches. Ondřej Surý backported the fixes as new package revisions instead, so the version number stays the same. These are the patched revisions according to Forge:

PHP Patched package revision 8.1.34 8.1.34-13 8.0.30 1:8.0.30-30 7.4.33 1:7.4.33-36 7.3.33 7.3.33-40 7.2.34 7.2.34-69 7.1.33 7.1.33-84 7.0.33 7.0.33-96 5.6.40 5.6.40-108

Treat these as a stopgap and move those sites to a supported PHP version. Ubuntu 20.04 and older don’t get these packages at all.

Restart long-running PHP processes

Apt restarts PHP-FPM for you. Anything else that runs PHP as a long-lived process loaded the old binary into memory and stays vulnerable until it restarts: Supervisor programs, systemd services that run php , and framework workers. Restart them through whatever manages them:

sudo supervisorctl restart all sudo systemctl restart my-worker.service

In Laravel, php artisan queue:restart tells workers to exit after their current job so Supervisor starts fresh ones (use horizon:terminate for Horizon).

Verify

List every PHP binary on the server with its running version and package revision, then confirm the FPM services came back up:

for b in /usr/bin/php[0-9]*.[0-9]*; do v=${b##*php}; printf "PHP %s cli=%s pkg=%s

" "$v" "$($b -r 'echo PHP_VERSION;')" "$(dpkg-query -W -f='${Version}' php$v-cli 2>/dev/null)"; done systemctl list-units 'php*-fpm*' --no-legend --plain

Here is real output from a server that hasn’t been patched yet:

PHP 7.4 cli=7.4.33 pkg=1:7.4.33-31+ubuntu24.04.1+deb.sury.org+1 PHP 8.4 cli=8.4.27 pkg=8.4.27-1+ubuntu24.04.1+deb.sury.org+1

Both lines are out of date: 8.4 needs to reach 8.4.28, and the 7.4 backport needs revision 1:7.4.33-36 or newer. On Ubuntu’s own packages and on PHP 8.1 or older, the cli= version never changes, so the pkg= revision is what counts.

Bottom Line

Update every PHP 8.2–8.5 installation today, turn off fastcgi_keep_conn until you have, and restart your workers after the upgrade. PHP 8.2 reaches end of life on 31 December 2026, so its sites should move to 8.4 or 8.5 soon. Branch details: PHP 8.3.37 released, and the PHP version support page.

Sources: Laravel Forge: PHP security advisory (November 2026), PHP 8 changelog, php-src GitHub security advisories, Ubuntu php8.3 package.