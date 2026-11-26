Pop!_OS 26.04 LTS was released by System76 on 24 November 2026. It is built on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (“Resolute Raccoon”), ships the Rust-based COSMIC desktop, and will be supported until 29 May 2031. The headline changes are Constellations (one-click theme bundles), full drawing tablet support, optional automatic updates, a redesigned COSMIC Store and built-in remote desktop.

One thing to know before you upgrade: in-place upgrades from Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS are not switched on yet. System76 says they will be activated in December 2026. Until then, the only way to get 26.04 is a fresh install.

Pop!_OS 26.04 LTS at a Glance

Release date 24 November 2026 Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Desktop COSMIC Epoch 1.12 (Wayland) Kernel Linux 7.2.15 Graphics stack Mesa 26.2.3, NVIDIA driver 595.104.02 Long-term support Yes Supported until 29 May 2031 Previous release Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS (supported until 31 May 2029) Upgrade from 24.04 Enabled in December 2026. Fresh install until then.

What’s New in Pop!_OS 26.04 LTS

System76 describes this release as “nearly a year” of feature work on COSMIC. COSMIC is a rolling desktop: it gets updates every few weeks on 24.04 too, so if you already run Pop!_OS 24.04 you have seen some of these features. What 26.04 adds is the newer Ubuntu 26.04 base, with a newer kernel, Mesa, toolchain and packages.

Constellations: Theme Bundles in One Click

Constellations are COSMIC’s new all-in-one themes. A single Constellation sets the wallpaper, accent colours, icons and fonts together, so you don’t have to change each one by hand. You find them in Settings → Desktop → Appearance, next to dark and light mode, automatic switching between the two, and the new Frosted Glass effect.

You can edit a Constellation and export it. That is useful for keeping a backup of your desktop look, or for sharing it with a team so that every workstation looks the same.

Drawing Tablet Support

Pen tablets are now fully supported, including tilt sensitivity. System76 lists graphic design, photo editing, animation, note-taking, CAD and GIS as the target uses. On earlier COSMIC releases, tablets were one of the most common reasons to stay on GNOME.

On-Screen Keyboard

COSMIC now has an on-screen keyboard that works with touch and gamepad input. That helps on touchscreen laptops and on PCs used as living-room gaming machines.

You can turn on automatic updates during the first-boot setup, or later in Settings → System & accounts → System & application updates. They are optional. If you prefer to update by hand, the usual commands still work:

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade

New and Redesigned COSMIC Apps

COSMIC Store : fully redesigned app store for Flatpaks and system packages.

: fully redesigned app store for Flatpaks and system packages. COSMIC Viewer : a native image viewer.

: a native image viewer. COSMIC System Monitor: a native task manager for processes and resource use.

Remote Desktop, Accessibility and Workspaces

Remote desktop support is built in.

support is built in. Accessibility : shake the mouse to find the cursor, scalable cursors, adjustable pointer size and better screen magnification.

: shake the mouse to find the cursor, scalable cursors, adjustable pointer size and better screen magnification. Workspace wrapping can now be configured, so moving past the last workspace can loop back to the first.

Gaming and Hybrid GPUs

Games that lock the mouse to the window get proper pointer constraints, and fullscreen handling is improved. On laptops with both integrated and NVIDIA graphics, automatic GPU selection is better at picking the right GPU for each app. The release ships NVIDIA driver 595.104.02 and Mesa 26.2.3.

For the full list of changes, see the official System76 announcement.

Support Timeline

Pop!_OS LTS releases follow Ubuntu’s LTS schedule and are supported for about five years.

Version Released Supported until Pop!_OS 26.04 LTS 24 Nov 2026 29 May 2031 Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS 11 Dec 2025 31 May 2029 Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS 25 Apr 2022 25 Apr 2027

If you are still on Pop!_OS 22.04, plan your move now: it reaches end of life in April 2027. Pop!_OS 24.04 users have until May 2029, so there is no rush to switch, and it makes sense to wait for the official upgrade path.

See the full lifecycle on the Pop!_OS 26.04 LTS release page and every version on the Pop!_OS release history.

How to Get Pop!_OS 26.04 LTS

Fresh Install (Available Now)

Download the ISO from system76.com/pop. As with earlier releases, choose the NVIDIA image if your PC has an NVIDIA graphics card, so the proprietary driver is ready on first boot. Write the ISO to a USB drive, boot from it and follow the installer. System76 recommends a fresh install “for the full 26.04 experience”.

Back up your home folder before reinstalling. A simple way is to copy it to an external drive:

rsync -aAX --info=progress2 ~/ /media/$USER/backup/home-backup/

Upgrade from Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS (From December 2026)

The in-place upgrade from 24.04 to 26.04 is not available yet. System76 will activate it in December 2026. Until then, keep 24.04 fully updated so that it is ready when the upgrade appears:

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade

When it is enabled, Pop!_OS will show the upgrade notice in Settings. Back up your data first and make sure you have enough free disk space. Third-party PPAs and repositories added on 24.04 may not have 26.04 builds yet, so check them before upgrading.

Should You Upgrade?

New install or new PC : yes, install 26.04. You get the longest support window, to May 2031.

: yes, install 26.04. You get the longest support window, to May 2031. Already on 24.04 : most COSMIC features already reach you through updates. Wait for the official upgrade in December and let early bugs get fixed.

: most COSMIC features already reach you through updates. Wait for the official upgrade in December and let early bugs get fixed. Still on 22.04: move soon. Support ends in April 2027, and 22.04 still uses the older GNOME-based desktop, so a fresh install of 26.04 is the cleanest path.

Next Steps After Installing

Setting up a fresh Pop!_OS system? These guides help with the first steps: