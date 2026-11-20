PostgreSQL 19.0 was released on 19 November 2026. That is later than usual: recent major versions have shipped in late September, and PostgreSQL 18 came out on 25 September 2025. The headline features are the new REPACK command, which can shrink a bloated table without blocking reads or writes, the pg_plan_advice extension for keeping query plans stable, and “read-your-writes” consistency on standbys with WAIT FOR LSN . Logical replication can now be enabled without a restart, and developers get INSERT ... ON CONFLICT DO SELECT , JSON output from COPY and IGNORE NULLS in window functions.

Some defaults have changed as well: JIT is now off, max_locks_per_transaction doubles to 128 and RADIUS authentication is gone. Read the breaking changes before you upgrade.

PostgreSQL 19 at a Glance

Release date 19 November 2026 Version PostgreSQL 19.0 Headline features REPACK (CONCURRENTLY) , pg_plan_advice + pg_stash_advice , WAIT FOR LSN , logical replication without restart, parallel autovacuum Developer features ON CONFLICT DO SELECT , COPY ... (FORMAT json) , IGNORE NULLS , SQL/JSON string methods Changed defaults JIT off, max_locks_per_transaction = 128, TOAST compression = lz4, standard_conforming_strings always on Removed RADIUS authentication, the io_workers setting Support 5 years, until November 2031 Previous release PostgreSQL 18 (25 September 2025)

We tested the examples below on the official postgres:19 Docker image and on Ubuntu 24.04 and Rocky Linux 10 with the PGDG packages.

What’s New in PostgreSQL 19

REPACK: remove table bloat without downtime

Tables with many updates and deletes collect dead space (“bloat”) that slows down queries. Until now, the fix was VACUUM FULL or CLUSTER , and both lock the table for the whole run. PostgreSQL 19 replaces them with REPACK , and with the CONCURRENTLY option, reads and writes keep working while the table is rebuilt:

REPACK (CONCURRENTLY) users;

In our test, a table with half its rows deleted shrank from 7504 kB to 3144 kB. REPACK can also reorder rows to match an index, like CLUSTER did. VACUUM FULL and CLUSTER still work, for compatibility.

pg_plan_advice: keep query plans stable

The planner usually picks a good plan, but as data grows it can switch to a slower one overnight. The new pg_plan_advice extension lets you pin plan choices, or try other plans, with a small “plan advice” language. The companion pg_stash_advice extension stores advice and applies it automatically to queries with a matching query ID, so you can fix a slow plan without changing application code.

Smarter autovacuum

Autovacuum can process indexes with parallel workers , controlled by the new autovacuum_max_parallel_workers setting.

, controlled by the new setting. A new scoring system decides which tables to vacuum first. You can see the scores in the pg_stat_autovacuum_scores view.

decides which tables to vacuum first. You can see the scores in the view. Queries that read a table can mark pages as all-visible while they run, which leaves less work for later vacuums.

vacuumdb --analyze-only now also analyzes partitioned tables when you don’t name specific tables.

Better monitoring

New views include pg_stat_lock (statistics per lock type), pg_stat_recovery (recovery status) and pg_stat_autovacuum_scores . EXPLAIN ANALYZE gets an IO option that reports asynchronous I/O activity, and the WAL written for full-page images now shows up in pg_stat_wal , EXPLAIN (ANALYZE, WAL) and the vacuum logs.

Logical replication without a restart

Logical replication used to require wal_level = logical and a server restart. With the default wal_level = replica , PostgreSQL 19 now raises the effective level to logical automatically when you create the first logical replication slot. A new read-only setting shows the level in use:

SHOW effective_wal_level; effective_wal_level --------------------- replica

Logical replication also learned to:

Replicate sequence values with CREATE PUBLICATION ... FOR ALL SEQUENCES .

with . Skip tables in FOR ALL TABLES publications with a new EXCEPT clause.

publications with a new clause. Take connection settings for CREATE SUBSCRIPTION from a foreign server (the SERVER clause).

from a foreign server (the clause). Detect updates that conflict with a concurrent delete, with the retain_dead_tuples subscription option.

Read-your-writes on standbys: WAIT FOR LSN

Applications that send reads to a replica can miss a row they just wrote on the primary, because the replica is a little behind. The new WAIT FOR LSN command makes a standby session wait until it has replayed the WAL up to a given log sequence number, then run the query. The application gets the LSN after its write on the primary, and the read on the standby is guaranteed to see that write.

postgres_fdw also improves: with the new import_stats option, ANALYZE copies table statistics from the remote server instead of sampling remote rows.

INSERT … ON CONFLICT DO SELECT

The common “get or create” pattern now takes a single statement. When the row already exists, RETURNING returns the existing row instead of nothing:

INSERT INTO users (email, name) VALUES ('a@example.com', 'Ignored') ON CONFLICT (email) DO SELECT RETURNING id, email, name; id | email | name ----+---------------+------- 1 | a@example.com | Alice

JSON output from COPY

COPY can now write JSON, one object per row or as a single JSON array:

COPY (SELECT id, email FROM users ORDER BY id LIMIT 2) TO STDOUT (FORMAT json); {"id":1,"email":"a@example.com"} {"id":3,"email":"u1@example.com"}

Other SQL additions

lead() , lag() , first_value() , last_value() and nth_value() accept IGNORE NULLS , for example lag(x) IGNORE NULLS OVER (ORDER BY i) .

, , , and accept , for example . The SQL/JSON path language gets string methods such as lower() , upper() , replace() , split_part() and btrim() .

, , , and . random() can generate random dates and timestamps within a range.

Faster without code changes

Foreign key checks are faster, which made bulk inserts nearly 2x faster in the project’s testing.

are faster, which made bulk inserts nearly 2x faster in the project’s testing. The planner turns NOT IN into a faster anti-join when no NULLs are involved, and can aggregate before a join (eager aggregation) to process fewer rows.

into a faster anti-join when no NULLs are involved, and can (eager aggregation) to process fewer rows. With the default io_method = worker , the number of asynchronous I/O workers now scales automatically between io_min_workers (default 2) and io_max_workers (default 8).

, the number of asynchronous I/O workers now scales automatically between (default 2) and (default 8). LISTEN / NOTIFY scales better with many channels.

Security

TLS SNI support: one server can present different certificates depending on the hostname a client connects to. You map hostnames to certificates in the new pg_hosts.conf file.

one server can present different certificates depending on the hostname a client connects to. You map hostnames to certificates in the new file. A successful md5 password login now logs a warning (turn it off with md5_password_warnings ). md5 was deprecated in PostgreSQL 18 and will be removed, so move to SCRAM.

(turn it off with ). md5 was deprecated in PostgreSQL 18 and will be removed, so move to SCRAM. The new password_expiration_warning_threshold setting warns users before their password expires (default: 7 days).

Breaking Changes: Check Before You Upgrade

These changes from the official migration notes are the ones most likely to affect existing systems:

JIT is disabled by default. If you run many large analytical queries, test them and set jit = on if they got slower.

If you run many large analytical queries, test them and set if they got slower. RADIUS authentication is removed. Change any radius lines in pg_hba.conf before upgrading.

Change any lines in before upgrading. standard_conforming_strings is always on. Dumps from older pg_dump versions taken with it set to off won’t load correctly. Use the PostgreSQL 19 pg_dump for dump-and-restore upgrades.

Dumps from older versions taken with it set to won’t load correctly. Use the PostgreSQL 19 for dump-and-restore upgrades. max_locks_per_transaction default goes from 64 to 128 , and lock memory is sized differently. If you set it yourself, double your value to keep the same capacity.

, and lock memory is sized differently. If you set it yourself, double your value to keep the same capacity. io_workers is removed and replaced by new settings such as io_min_workers and io_max_workers . Remove it from postgresql.conf .

and replaced by new settings such as and . Remove it from . pg_upgrade refuses some clusters: ones with btree_gist indexes on inet / cidr columns, and ones with carriage returns or line feeds in database, role or tablespace names.

ones with btree_gist indexes on / columns, and ones with carriage returns or line feeds in database, role or tablespace names. json_array() over zero rows now returns [] instead of NULL.

over zero rows now returns instead of NULL. pg_stat_subscription_stats.sync_error_count is renamed to sync_table_error_count . Update any monitoring queries that use it.

is renamed to . Update any monitoring queries that use it. Parallel vacuum workers now share the cost-based delay limit, so a throttled parallel VACUUM may run slower than before.

may run slower than before. When built with LZ4 (as the PGDG and Docker packages are), new TOAST data is compressed with lz4 by default.

How to Install PostgreSQL 19

PostgreSQL 19 packages are already in the official PGDG repositories for Ubuntu 26.04 and 24.04, Debian 13 and 12, and RHEL, Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux 10 and 9. Distribution repositories will keep their current versions, so use PGDG.

Ubuntu and Debian

sudo apt install -y postgresql-common sudo /usr/share/postgresql-common/pgdg/apt.postgresql.org.sh sudo apt install -y postgresql-19

RHEL, Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux 10

sudo dnf install -y https://download.postgresql.org/pub/repos/yum/reporpms/EL-10-x86_64/pgdg-redhat-repo-latest.noarch.rpm sudo dnf install -y postgresql19-server sudo /usr/pgsql-19/bin/postgresql-19-setup initdb sudo systemctl enable --now postgresql-19

On version 9, use EL-9-x86_64 in the URL and run sudo dnf -qy module disable postgresql before installing, so the built-in PostgreSQL module doesn’t get in the way.

Docker

docker run -d --name pg19 -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=secret -p 5432:5432 postgres:19

For a full setup with users, remote access and security, see our guides to install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 24.04 and install PostgreSQL on RHEL 9.

How to Upgrade from PostgreSQL 18

A major upgrade needs pg_upgrade , a dump and restore, or logical replication. Take a full backup first, and test the upgrade on a copy of your data. On Ubuntu and Debian, pg_upgradecluster wraps pg_upgrade and handles the config files and ports for you. We tested this sequence from 18 to 19:

sudo apt install -y postgresql-19 sudo pg_upgradecluster --method=upgrade 18 main pg_lsclusters

Ver Cluster Port Status Owner Data directory Log file 18 main 5433 down postgres /var/lib/postgresql/18/main /var/log/postgresql/postgresql-18-main.log 19 main 5432 online postgres /var/lib/postgresql/19/main /var/log/postgresql/postgresql-19-main.log

The new cluster takes over port 5432, and the old one is stopped on 5433. Once your applications work on 19, remove the old cluster with sudo pg_dropcluster 18 main . Run ANALYZE (or vacuumdb --all --analyze-in-stages ) after the upgrade so the planner has fresh statistics.

On RHEL-based systems, stop both services and run /usr/pgsql-19/bin/pg_upgrade with the old and new bin and data directories, starting with the --check option.

Should You Upgrade?

For new projects, start on PostgreSQL 19: it is supported until November 2031. For existing databases, there is no rush. PostgreSQL 18 is supported until November 2030, and many teams wait for the first point release (19.1) and for their extensions (PostGIS, TimescaleDB, pgvector and others) to publish builds for 19. Upgrade sooner if table bloat, unstable query plans or replica read consistency are real problems for you, because REPACK , pg_plan_advice and WAIT FOR LSN address them directly.

Track every PostgreSQL version’s support dates on our PostgreSQL release tracker. Sources: the official release announcement and the PostgreSQL 19 release notes.