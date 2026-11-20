PostgreSQL 19.0 was released on 19 November 2026. That is later than usual: recent major versions have shipped in late September, and PostgreSQL 18 came out on 25 September 2025. The headline features are the new
REPACK command, which can shrink a bloated table without blocking reads or writes, the
pg_plan_advice extension for keeping query plans stable, and “read-your-writes” consistency on standbys with
WAIT FOR LSN. Logical replication can now be enabled without a restart, and developers get
INSERT ... ON CONFLICT DO SELECT, JSON output from
COPY and
IGNORE NULLS in window functions.
Some defaults have changed as well: JIT is now off,
max_locks_per_transaction doubles to 128 and RADIUS authentication is gone. Read the breaking changes before you upgrade.
PostgreSQL 19 at a Glance
|Release date
|19 November 2026
|Version
|PostgreSQL 19.0
|Headline features
REPACK (CONCURRENTLY),
pg_plan_advice +
pg_stash_advice,
WAIT FOR LSN, logical replication without restart, parallel autovacuum
|Developer features
ON CONFLICT DO SELECT,
COPY ... (FORMAT json),
IGNORE NULLS, SQL/JSON string methods
|Changed defaults
|JIT off,
max_locks_per_transaction = 128, TOAST compression = lz4,
standard_conforming_strings always on
|Removed
|RADIUS authentication, the
io_workers setting
|Support
|5 years, until November 2031
|Previous release
|PostgreSQL 18 (25 September 2025)
We tested the examples below on the official
postgres:19 Docker image and on Ubuntu 24.04 and Rocky Linux 10 with the PGDG packages.
What’s New in PostgreSQL 19
REPACK: remove table bloat without downtime
Tables with many updates and deletes collect dead space (“bloat”) that slows down queries. Until now, the fix was
VACUUM FULL or
CLUSTER, and both lock the table for the whole run. PostgreSQL 19 replaces them with
REPACK, and with the
CONCURRENTLY option, reads and writes keep working while the table is rebuilt:
REPACK (CONCURRENTLY) users;
In our test, a table with half its rows deleted shrank from 7504 kB to 3144 kB.
REPACK can also reorder rows to match an index, like
CLUSTER did.
VACUUM FULL and
CLUSTER still work, for compatibility.
pg_plan_advice: keep query plans stable
The planner usually picks a good plan, but as data grows it can switch to a slower one overnight. The new
pg_plan_advice extension lets you pin plan choices, or try other plans, with a small “plan advice” language. The companion
pg_stash_advice extension stores advice and applies it automatically to queries with a matching query ID, so you can fix a slow plan without changing application code.
Smarter autovacuum
- Autovacuum can process indexes with parallel workers, controlled by the new
autovacuum_max_parallel_workerssetting.
- A new scoring system decides which tables to vacuum first. You can see the scores in the
pg_stat_autovacuum_scoresview.
- Queries that read a table can mark pages as all-visible while they run, which leaves less work for later vacuums.
vacuumdb --analyze-onlynow also analyzes partitioned tables when you don’t name specific tables.
Better monitoring
New views include
pg_stat_lock (statistics per lock type),
pg_stat_recovery (recovery status) and
pg_stat_autovacuum_scores.
EXPLAIN ANALYZE gets an
IO option that reports asynchronous I/O activity, and the WAL written for full-page images now shows up in
pg_stat_wal,
EXPLAIN (ANALYZE, WAL) and the vacuum logs.
Logical replication without a restart
Logical replication used to require
wal_level = logical and a server restart. With the default
wal_level = replica, PostgreSQL 19 now raises the effective level to logical automatically when you create the first logical replication slot. A new read-only setting shows the level in use:
SHOW effective_wal_level;
effective_wal_level
---------------------
replica
Logical replication also learned to:
- Replicate sequence values with
CREATE PUBLICATION ... FOR ALL SEQUENCES.
- Skip tables in
FOR ALL TABLESpublications with a new
EXCEPTclause.
- Take connection settings for
CREATE SUBSCRIPTIONfrom a foreign server (the
SERVERclause).
- Detect updates that conflict with a concurrent delete, with the
retain_dead_tuplessubscription option.
Read-your-writes on standbys: WAIT FOR LSN
Applications that send reads to a replica can miss a row they just wrote on the primary, because the replica is a little behind. The new
WAIT FOR LSN command makes a standby session wait until it has replayed the WAL up to a given log sequence number, then run the query. The application gets the LSN after its write on the primary, and the read on the standby is guaranteed to see that write.
postgres_fdw also improves: with the new
import_stats option,
ANALYZE copies table statistics from the remote server instead of sampling remote rows.
INSERT … ON CONFLICT DO SELECT
The common “get or create” pattern now takes a single statement. When the row already exists,
RETURNING returns the existing row instead of nothing:
INSERT INTO users (email, name) VALUES ('a@example.com', 'Ignored')
ON CONFLICT (email) DO SELECT
RETURNING id, email, name;
id | email | name
----+---------------+-------
1 | a@example.com | Alice
JSON output from COPY
COPY can now write JSON, one object per row or as a single JSON array:
COPY (SELECT id, email FROM users ORDER BY id LIMIT 2) TO STDOUT (FORMAT json);
{"id":1,"email":"a@example.com"}
{"id":3,"email":"u1@example.com"}
Other SQL additions
lead(),
lag(),
first_value(),
last_value()and
nth_value()accept
IGNORE NULLS, for example
lag(x) IGNORE NULLS OVER (ORDER BY i).
- The SQL/JSON path language gets string methods such as
lower(),
upper(),
replace(),
split_part()and
btrim().
random()can generate random dates and timestamps within a range.
Faster without code changes
- Foreign key checks are faster, which made bulk inserts nearly 2x faster in the project’s testing.
- The planner turns
NOT INinto a faster anti-join when no NULLs are involved, and can aggregate before a join (eager aggregation) to process fewer rows.
- With the default
io_method = worker, the number of asynchronous I/O workers now scales automatically between
io_min_workers(default 2) and
io_max_workers(default 8).
LISTEN/
NOTIFYscales better with many channels.
Security
- TLS SNI support: one server can present different certificates depending on the hostname a client connects to. You map hostnames to certificates in the new
pg_hosts.conffile.
- A successful md5 password login now logs a warning (turn it off with
md5_password_warnings). md5 was deprecated in PostgreSQL 18 and will be removed, so move to SCRAM.
- The new
password_expiration_warning_thresholdsetting warns users before their password expires (default: 7 days).
Breaking Changes: Check Before You Upgrade
These changes from the official migration notes are the ones most likely to affect existing systems:
- JIT is disabled by default. If you run many large analytical queries, test them and set
jit = onif they got slower.
- RADIUS authentication is removed. Change any
radiuslines in
pg_hba.confbefore upgrading.
standard_conforming_stringsis always on. Dumps from older
pg_dumpversions taken with it set to
offwon’t load correctly. Use the PostgreSQL 19
pg_dumpfor dump-and-restore upgrades.
max_locks_per_transactiondefault goes from 64 to 128, and lock memory is sized differently. If you set it yourself, double your value to keep the same capacity.
io_workersis removed and replaced by new settings such as
io_min_workersand
io_max_workers. Remove it from
postgresql.conf.
pg_upgraderefuses some clusters: ones with btree_gist indexes on
inet/
cidrcolumns, and ones with carriage returns or line feeds in database, role or tablespace names.
json_array()over zero rows now returns
[]instead of NULL.
pg_stat_subscription_stats.sync_error_countis renamed to
sync_table_error_count. Update any monitoring queries that use it.
- Parallel vacuum workers now share the cost-based delay limit, so a throttled parallel
VACUUMmay run slower than before.
- When built with LZ4 (as the PGDG and Docker packages are), new TOAST data is compressed with lz4 by default.
How to Install PostgreSQL 19
PostgreSQL 19 packages are already in the official PGDG repositories for Ubuntu 26.04 and 24.04, Debian 13 and 12, and RHEL, Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux 10 and 9. Distribution repositories will keep their current versions, so use PGDG.
Ubuntu and Debian
sudo apt install -y postgresql-common
sudo /usr/share/postgresql-common/pgdg/apt.postgresql.org.sh
sudo apt install -y postgresql-19
RHEL, Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux 10
sudo dnf install -y https://download.postgresql.org/pub/repos/yum/reporpms/EL-10-x86_64/pgdg-redhat-repo-latest.noarch.rpm
sudo dnf install -y postgresql19-server
sudo /usr/pgsql-19/bin/postgresql-19-setup initdb
sudo systemctl enable --now postgresql-19
On version 9, use
EL-9-x86_64 in the URL and run
sudo dnf -qy module disable postgresql before installing, so the built-in PostgreSQL module doesn’t get in the way.
Docker
docker run -d --name pg19 -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=secret -p 5432:5432 postgres:19
For a full setup with users, remote access and security, see our guides to install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 24.04 and install PostgreSQL on RHEL 9.
How to Upgrade from PostgreSQL 18
A major upgrade needs
pg_upgrade, a dump and restore, or logical replication. Take a full backup first, and test the upgrade on a copy of your data. On Ubuntu and Debian,
pg_upgradecluster wraps
pg_upgrade and handles the config files and ports for you. We tested this sequence from 18 to 19:
sudo apt install -y postgresql-19
sudo pg_upgradecluster --method=upgrade 18 main
pg_lsclusters
Ver Cluster Port Status Owner Data directory Log file
18 main 5433 down postgres /var/lib/postgresql/18/main /var/log/postgresql/postgresql-18-main.log
19 main 5432 online postgres /var/lib/postgresql/19/main /var/log/postgresql/postgresql-19-main.log
The new cluster takes over port 5432, and the old one is stopped on 5433. Once your applications work on 19, remove the old cluster with
sudo pg_dropcluster 18 main. Run
ANALYZE (or
vacuumdb --all --analyze-in-stages) after the upgrade so the planner has fresh statistics.
On RHEL-based systems, stop both services and run
/usr/pgsql-19/bin/pg_upgrade with the old and new
bin and
data directories, starting with the
--check option.
Should You Upgrade?
For new projects, start on PostgreSQL 19: it is supported until November 2031. For existing databases, there is no rush. PostgreSQL 18 is supported until November 2030, and many teams wait for the first point release (19.1) and for their extensions (PostGIS, TimescaleDB, pgvector and others) to publish builds for 19. Upgrade sooner if table bloat, unstable query plans or replica read consistency are real problems for you, because
REPACK,
pg_plan_advice and
WAIT FOR LSN address them directly.
Track every PostgreSQL version’s support dates on our PostgreSQL release tracker. Sources: the official release announcement and the PostgreSQL 19 release notes.
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