Red Hat released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.9 on 11 November 2026, together with RHEL 10.3. It brings new developer toolsets (GCC Toolset 16, LLVM Toolset 22, Go 1.27, Rust 1.97), a PHP 8.4 module stream, fapolicyd 2.0, post-quantum key types in opencryptoki, and the new
sq OpenPGP tool. It’s also a key stepping stone: RHEL 8.10 can now be upgraded in place to 9.9, and 9.9 is the release you need for an in-place upgrade to RHEL 10.3.
AlmaLinux 9.9 and Rocky Linux 9.9 followed on 16 November 2026, so the same changes are already available on the free rebuilds.
RHEL 9.9 at a Glance
|Release date
|11 November 2026 (with RHEL 10.3)
|Kernel
|5.14.0 (the RHEL 9 kernel line, 5.14.0-741 builds)
|Compilers
|GCC Toolset 16, LLVM Toolset 22, Go 1.27, Rust 1.97
|New module streams
|PHP 8.4, Node.js 26
|Security
|fapolicyd 2.0.1, opencryptoki 3.27 (ML-DSA, ML-KEM), sequoia-sq, Keylime 7.14
|Image mode
|bootc 1.16.4
|In-place upgrades
|RHEL 8.10 → 9.9, and 9.9 → 10.3 (Leapp)
|Support for this minor release
|Until RHEL 9.10 ships (9.9 is not an extended-life release)
|Rebuilds
|AlmaLinux 9.9 and Rocky Linux 9.9 (16 November 2026)
What’s New in RHEL 9.9
New compilers and languages
- GCC Toolset 16 (
gcc-toolset-16). Its C++ compiler now defaults to
-std=gnu++20, so older C++ code may need
-std=gnu++17. GCC Toolset 15 is still available.
- LLVM Toolset 22, Go 1.27 and Rust 1.97.
- GDB 17.2, Valgrind 3.27 and SystemTap 5.5.
- PHP 8.4 as a new module stream, with property hooks and asymmetric visibility. See our guide to installing PHP 8.4 on RHEL 9.
- Node.js 26 as a module stream (
dnf module install nodejs:26). Rocky Linux lists it as a Technology Preview.
Install the new toolset and check the compiler version:
sudo dnf install gcc-toolset-16
scl enable gcc-toolset-16 'gcc --version'
Security and crypto
- fapolicyd 2.0.1 replaces the 1.x series. It’s a major version jump for the application allow-listing daemon. If you use custom rules or trust files, test them on 9.9 before rolling it out.
- opencryptoki 3.27 adds the post-quantum ML-DSA and ML-KEM key types for PKCS #11 tokens.
- A new sequoia-sq package provides the
sqcommand, a modern OpenPGP tool for creating keys, signing and verifying.
- Keylime 7.14 for remote attestation. The IMA policy now also covers
/tmp,
/procand sysfs.
- WEP support is removed, including from
wpa_supplicant. Move any remaining WEP networks to WPA2 or WPA3.
Image mode, networking and admin tools
- bootc 1.16.4 merges
/etcchanges more reliably during image updates and ships an updated composefs.
- TCP-AO (TCP Authentication Option, RFC 5925) can be used through
setsockopt. It replaces TCP-MD5 for protecting long-lived sessions such as BGP.
- Nmstate supports IPIP and SIT tunnels, and nmcli can mark devices as managed or unmanaged.
- Cockpit 366 web console, Identity Management (
ipa) 4.13.4, and new
pcscommands to rename Corosync and CIB elements in clusters.
reposyncgains
--min-buildtime, and Image Builder adds more partitioning options and Kickstart injection.
- AMD SecureTSC support for SEV-SNP confidential guests.
Shared with RHEL 10.3
The RHEL 9.9 and 10.3 announcement also covers the generally available MCP server for RHEL (an RPM in the RHEL extensions repository) for AI-assisted troubleshooting, and new grafana-pcp dashboards for GPU, CPU and network telemetry.
Changes to Check Before You Update
- authselect no longer merges groups by default. If users get their group memberships from both local files and SSSD/LDAP, turn group merging back on:
sudo authselect enable-feature with-group-merging
- fapolicyd 2.0: test your rules before updating production hosts.
- pcs validates resource operations more strictly, and the
name=<value>syntax is deprecated. Check your cluster scripts.
- The
sendmail-milterpackage moves from CodeReady Builder to AppStream.
- Rocky Linux reports two known issues: RPMs signed with ML-DSA-87 don’t install in FIPS mode, and ZFS 2.2.11 doesn’t work on 9.9 (2.4.4 does). If you run third-party kernel modules, test them first.
How to Update RHEL 9 to 9.9
On RHEL 9, a minor release arrives as a regular package update. Check your current version:
cat /etc/redhat-release
If the system was pinned to a minor release (common on hosts that used EUS), it won’t move to 9.9 until you remove the lock:
sudo subscription-manager release --show
sudo subscription-manager release --unset
Install all updates and reboot:
sudo dnf update
sudo reboot
Then confirm the release and the kernel:
cat /etc/redhat-release
uname -r
AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux 9 systems update the same way with
sudo dnf upgrade. Image mode systems pick up 9.9 with
sudo bootc upgrade once a 9.9-based image is in your registry.
Upgrade In Place from RHEL 8.10 with Leapp
RHEL 9.9 is a supported target for in-place upgrades from RHEL 8.10. Take a full backup or VM snapshot first, and make sure the system is registered and fully updated on 8.10.
- Update RHEL 8.10 and reboot:
sudo dnf update
sudo reboot
- Install the Leapp tooling:
sudo dnf install leapp-upgrade
- Run the pre-upgrade check:
sudo leapp preupgrade --target 9.9
- Read
/var/log/leapp/leapp-report.txt. Fix every inhibitor, then run the pre-upgrade check again until it passes.
- Run the upgrade and reboot:
sudo leapp upgrade --target 9.9
sudo reboot
The system boots into a temporary upgrade environment, finishes the upgrade and restarts into RHEL 9.9. From there you can continue to RHEL 10.3 with Leapp and
--target 10.3.
Rocky Linux doesn’t support in-place major-version upgrades and recommends a fresh install. AlmaLinux users can use its ELevate project to upgrade from 8 to 9.
How Long Is RHEL 9.9 Supported?
On a standard subscription, each RHEL minor release gets updates until the next one ships, so 9.9 is covered until RHEL 9.10, the final RHEL 9 release. Under Red Hat’s Extended Life Cycle Premium, only the even-numbered releases (9.2, 9.4, 9.6, 9.8) and 9.10 get extended support. 9.9 isn’t one of them. If you need to stay on one minor release for years, plan on 9.8 or 9.10 rather than 9.9. RHEL 9 as a whole is supported until 2032, with paid extended life after that.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is RHEL 9.9 the last RHEL 9 release?
No. RHEL 9.10 is planned as the final RHEL 9 minor release, and it will get long-term maintenance.
Can I upgrade from RHEL 8 straight to RHEL 10?
No. Upgrade RHEL 8.10 to RHEL 9.9 first, then RHEL 9.9 to RHEL 10.3, both with Leapp.
Are AlmaLinux 9.9 and Rocky Linux 9.9 available?
Yes. Both were released on 16 November 2026, five days after RHEL 9.9.
Conclusion
RHEL 9.9 is a solid toolchain refresh, with GCC 16, LLVM 22, Go 1.27, Rust 1.97 and PHP 8.4, plus security updates such as fapolicyd 2.0 and post-quantum key types. Its most important role is as the bridge release: RHEL 8.10 systems can upgrade to it in place, and from 9.9 on to RHEL 10.3. Before you run
dnf update on production hosts, check the authselect group-merging change and test your fapolicyd rules.
How did it make you feel?