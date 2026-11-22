Changes to Check Before You Update

Red Hat released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.9 on 11 November 2026, together with RHEL 10.3. It brings new developer toolsets (GCC Toolset 16, LLVM Toolset 22, Go 1.27, Rust 1.97), a PHP 8.4 module stream, fapolicyd 2.0, post-quantum key types in opencryptoki, and the new sq OpenPGP tool. It’s also a key stepping stone: RHEL 8.10 can now be upgraded in place to 9.9, and 9.9 is the release you need for an in-place upgrade to RHEL 10.3.

AlmaLinux 9.9 and Rocky Linux 9.9 followed on 16 November 2026, so the same changes are already available on the free rebuilds.

RHEL 9.9 at a Glance

Release date 11 November 2026 (with RHEL 10.3) Kernel 5.14.0 (the RHEL 9 kernel line, 5.14.0-741 builds) Compilers GCC Toolset 16, LLVM Toolset 22, Go 1.27, Rust 1.97 New module streams PHP 8.4, Node.js 26 Security fapolicyd 2.0.1, opencryptoki 3.27 (ML-DSA, ML-KEM), sequoia-sq, Keylime 7.14 Image mode bootc 1.16.4 In-place upgrades RHEL 8.10 → 9.9, and 9.9 → 10.3 (Leapp) Support for this minor release Until RHEL 9.10 ships (9.9 is not an extended-life release) Rebuilds AlmaLinux 9.9 and Rocky Linux 9.9 (16 November 2026)

What’s New in RHEL 9.9

New compilers and languages

GCC Toolset 16 ( gcc-toolset-16 ). Its C++ compiler now defaults to -std=gnu++20 , so older C++ code may need -std=gnu++17 . GCC Toolset 15 is still available.

( ). Its C++ compiler now defaults to , so older C++ code may need . GCC Toolset 15 is still available. LLVM Toolset 22 , Go 1.27 and Rust 1.97 .

, and . GDB 17.2 , Valgrind 3.27 and SystemTap 5.5 .

, and . PHP 8.4 as a new module stream, with property hooks and asymmetric visibility. See our guide to installing PHP 8.4 on RHEL 9.

as a new module stream, with property hooks and asymmetric visibility. See our guide to installing PHP 8.4 on RHEL 9. Node.js 26 as a module stream ( dnf module install nodejs:26 ). Rocky Linux lists it as a Technology Preview.

Install the new toolset and check the compiler version:

sudo dnf install gcc-toolset-16 scl enable gcc-toolset-16 'gcc --version'

Security and crypto

fapolicyd 2.0.1 replaces the 1.x series. It’s a major version jump for the application allow-listing daemon. If you use custom rules or trust files, test them on 9.9 before rolling it out.

replaces the 1.x series. It’s a major version jump for the application allow-listing daemon. If you use custom rules or trust files, test them on 9.9 before rolling it out. opencryptoki 3.27 adds the post-quantum ML-DSA and ML-KEM key types for PKCS #11 tokens.

adds the post-quantum and key types for PKCS #11 tokens. A new sequoia-sq package provides the sq command, a modern OpenPGP tool for creating keys, signing and verifying.

package provides the command, a modern OpenPGP tool for creating keys, signing and verifying. Keylime 7.14 for remote attestation. The IMA policy now also covers /tmp , /proc and sysfs.

for remote attestation. The IMA policy now also covers , and sysfs. WEP support is removed, including from wpa_supplicant . Move any remaining WEP networks to WPA2 or WPA3.

bootc 1.16.4 merges /etc changes more reliably during image updates and ships an updated composefs.

merges changes more reliably during image updates and ships an updated composefs. TCP-AO (TCP Authentication Option, RFC 5925) can be used through setsockopt . It replaces TCP-MD5 for protecting long-lived sessions such as BGP.

(TCP Authentication Option, RFC 5925) can be used through . It replaces TCP-MD5 for protecting long-lived sessions such as BGP. Nmstate supports IPIP and SIT tunnels, and nmcli can mark devices as managed or unmanaged.

Cockpit 366 web console, Identity Management ( ipa ) 4.13.4, and new pcs commands to rename Corosync and CIB elements in clusters.

web console, Identity Management ( ) 4.13.4, and new commands to rename Corosync and CIB elements in clusters. reposync gains --min-buildtime , and Image Builder adds more partitioning options and Kickstart injection.

gains , and Image Builder adds more partitioning options and Kickstart injection. AMD SecureTSC support for SEV-SNP confidential guests.

Shared with RHEL 10.3

The RHEL 9.9 and 10.3 announcement also covers the generally available MCP server for RHEL (an RPM in the RHEL extensions repository) for AI-assisted troubleshooting, and new grafana-pcp dashboards for GPU, CPU and network telemetry.

authselect no longer merges groups by default. If users get their group memberships from both local files and SSSD/LDAP, turn group merging back on: sudo authselect enable-feature with-group-merging

If users get their group memberships from both local files and SSSD/LDAP, turn group merging back on: fapolicyd 2.0 : test your rules before updating production hosts.

: test your rules before updating production hosts. pcs validates resource operations more strictly, and the name=<value> syntax is deprecated. Check your cluster scripts.

validates resource operations more strictly, and the syntax is deprecated. Check your cluster scripts. The sendmail-milter package moves from CodeReady Builder to AppStream.

package moves from CodeReady Builder to AppStream. Rocky Linux reports two known issues: RPMs signed with ML-DSA-87 don’t install in FIPS mode, and ZFS 2.2.11 doesn’t work on 9.9 (2.4.4 does). If you run third-party kernel modules, test them first.

On RHEL 9, a minor release arrives as a regular package update. Check your current version:

cat /etc/redhat-release

If the system was pinned to a minor release (common on hosts that used EUS), it won’t move to 9.9 until you remove the lock:

sudo subscription-manager release --show sudo subscription-manager release --unset

Install all updates and reboot:

sudo dnf update sudo reboot

Then confirm the release and the kernel:

cat /etc/redhat-release uname -r

AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux 9 systems update the same way with sudo dnf upgrade . Image mode systems pick up 9.9 with sudo bootc upgrade once a 9.9-based image is in your registry.

Upgrade In Place from RHEL 8.10 with Leapp

RHEL 9.9 is a supported target for in-place upgrades from RHEL 8.10. Take a full backup or VM snapshot first, and make sure the system is registered and fully updated on 8.10.

Update RHEL 8.10 and reboot: sudo dnf update sudo reboot Install the Leapp tooling: sudo dnf install leapp-upgrade Run the pre-upgrade check: sudo leapp preupgrade --target 9.9 Read /var/log/leapp/leapp-report.txt . Fix every inhibitor, then run the pre-upgrade check again until it passes. Run the upgrade and reboot: sudo leapp upgrade --target 9.9 sudo reboot

The system boots into a temporary upgrade environment, finishes the upgrade and restarts into RHEL 9.9. From there you can continue to RHEL 10.3 with Leapp and --target 10.3 .

Rocky Linux doesn’t support in-place major-version upgrades and recommends a fresh install. AlmaLinux users can use its ELevate project to upgrade from 8 to 9.

How Long Is RHEL 9.9 Supported?

On a standard subscription, each RHEL minor release gets updates until the next one ships, so 9.9 is covered until RHEL 9.10, the final RHEL 9 release. Under Red Hat’s Extended Life Cycle Premium, only the even-numbered releases (9.2, 9.4, 9.6, 9.8) and 9.10 get extended support. 9.9 isn’t one of them. If you need to stay on one minor release for years, plan on 9.8 or 9.10 rather than 9.9. RHEL 9 as a whole is supported until 2032, with paid extended life after that.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is RHEL 9.9 the last RHEL 9 release?

No. RHEL 9.10 is planned as the final RHEL 9 minor release, and it will get long-term maintenance.

Can I upgrade from RHEL 8 straight to RHEL 10?

No. Upgrade RHEL 8.10 to RHEL 9.9 first, then RHEL 9.9 to RHEL 10.3, both with Leapp.

Are AlmaLinux 9.9 and Rocky Linux 9.9 available?

Yes. Both were released on 16 November 2026, five days after RHEL 9.9.

Conclusion

RHEL 9.9 is a solid toolchain refresh, with GCC 16, LLVM 22, Go 1.27, Rust 1.97 and PHP 8.4, plus security updates such as fapolicyd 2.0 and post-quantum key types. Its most important role is as the bridge release: RHEL 8.10 systems can upgrade to it in place, and from 9.9 on to RHEL 10.3. Before you run dnf update on production hosts, check the authselect group-merging change and test your fapolicyd rules.