How to Upgrade to Rocky Linux 10.3

The Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation has released Rocky Linux 10.3 on November 16, 2026. It is the latest point release of Rocky Linux 10, rebuilt from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.3, and it arrived on the same day as AlmaLinux 10.3. The big themes are post-quantum cryptography across the system, the GCC Toolset 16 compilers, a generally available image-builder CLI, and stronger security tooling such as fapolicyd 2.0 and Keylime 7.14.

Here is what’s new, what was removed, and how to update your Rocky Linux 10 servers.

Rocky Linux 10.3 at a Glance

Release date November 16, 2026 Based on RHEL 10.3 Linux kernel 6.12.0-264.16.1 (eBPF and perf rebased to 6.19) Architectures x86-64-v3, aarch64, riscv64, ppc64le (POWER10+), s390x (z15+) Toolchains GCC Toolset 16 (GCC 16.2), LLVM 22.1.8, Rust 1.97, Go 1.27.3 Post-quantum crypto ML-KEM in IPsec and SSH (FIPS), PQC in audit, Sequoia and OpenSC Upgrade from 10.x sudo dnf -y upgrade

What’s New in Rocky Linux 10.3

Post-Quantum Cryptography Across the Stack

Rocky Linux 10.3 continues the move to quantum-resistant cryptography started in RHEL 10:

libreswan 5.4 adds ML-KEM-768 and ML-KEM-1024 post-quantum key exchange for IKEv2 IPsec VPNs, plus multiple key exchanges (RFC 9370).

adds and post-quantum key exchange for IKEv2 IPsec VPNs, plus multiple key exchanges (RFC 9370). OpenSSH in FIPS mode now supports and prefers the hybrid mlkem768nistp256-sha256 and mlkem1024nistp384-sha384 key exchange methods.

now supports and prefers the hybrid and key exchange methods. audit 4.2.1 can send logs to a remote server over TLS 1.3 with post-quantum algorithms and PSK authentication.

can send logs to a remote server over TLS 1.3 with post-quantum algorithms and PSK authentication. Go 1.27.3 adds the crypto/mldsa package for ML-DSA signatures.

adds the package for ML-DSA signatures. Sequoia sqv 1.5.0 gets full post-quantum OpenPGP support, and OpenSC 0.27.1 adds PKCS #11 3.2 and PQC features.

gets full post-quantum OpenPGP support, and adds PKCS #11 3.2 and PQC features. A new NO-HMAC-SHA1 crypto-policies subpolicy lets you turn off HMAC-SHA1 system-wide.

GCC Toolset 16 with GCC 16.2 and Binutils 2.46. It adds C++26 features such as reflection and contracts, and the default C++ standard is now -std=gnu++20 .

with GCC 16.2 and Binutils 2.46. It adds C++26 features such as reflection and contracts, and the default C++ standard is now . LLVM Toolset 22.1.8 (up from 21).

(up from 21). Rust 1.97 , which switches to v0 symbol mangling.

, which switches to v0 symbol mangling. Go 1.27.3 with generic methods and encoding/json/v2 .

with generic methods and . GDB 17.2 can debug x86-64 CET shadow stacks and AArch64 Guarded Control Stacks.

Image Builder Improvements

The image-builder CLI is now generally available.

is now generally available. The image builder web console can create bootc images from any base image in local storage, including Fedora, CentOS Stream and your own container images.

Blueprints support first-boot scripts .

. Image type names are standardized, for example aws for AMIs and guest-image for QCOW2.

for AMIs and for QCOW2. Kickstart can add CA certificates during installation, so the installer can download images over HTTPS with private certificates.

Security and Integrity Tooling

fapolicyd 2.0.1 makes access decisions on multiple threads, updates its trust database in transactions, and supports the systemd watchdog.

makes access decisions on multiple threads, updates its trust database in transactions, and supports the systemd watchdog. Keylime 7.14 adds push-mode attestation for edge systems behind NAT and evidence checks for AMD SEV-SNP.

adds push-mode attestation for edge systems behind NAT and evidence checks for AMD SEV-SNP. AIDE ships a ready-to-use aide-check.timer and supports drop-in configuration files in /etc/aide.d .

ships a ready-to-use and supports drop-in configuration files in . The new cap-audit tool from libcap-ng 0.9.3 helps you find the Linux capabilities a program actually uses.

Kernel and Monitoring

The eBPF subsystem and perf tools are rebased to upstream kernel 6.19 .

. The AMD amdxdna NPU driver is available as a Technology Preview.

NPU driver is available as a Technology Preview. ZSMALLOC is now the default zpool allocator.

is now the default zpool allocator. Grafana 12.4.3 , PCP 7.1.5 and the Grafana PCP plugin 6.1.0 with NVIDIA GPU and vLLM dashboards.

, and the Grafana PCP plugin 6.1.0 with NVIDIA GPU and vLLM dashboards. Valkey gains RDMA support for lower-latency networking.

gains RDMA support for lower-latency networking. GNOME Kiosk adds accessibility features, including a screen magnifier.

Removed and Changed in 10.3

WEP Wi-Fi support is removed , including from wpa_supplicant. Use WPA2 or WPA3.

, including from wpa_supplicant. Use WPA2 or WPA3. The ZBUD compressed page allocator is removed.

compressed page allocator is removed. Grafana’s legacy alerting and AngularJS plugins are removed. Migrate to Unified Alerting first.

Known Issues

The Raspberry Pi images had problems in testing. Updated images are expected soon.

had problems in testing. Updated images are expected soon. xxhash64 is no longer FIPS-approved, so volumes created with dmsetup or integritysetup using xxhash64 can’t be opened in FIPS mode. It is not the default.

is no longer FIPS-approved, so volumes created with or using xxhash64 can’t be opened in FIPS mode. It is not the default. Installations that use encrypted DNS with a custom CA in the boot options can fail to resolve hostnames. Define the installation source in the Kickstart file instead of using inst.repo= or inst.stage2= .

How to Upgrade to Rocky Linux 10.3

Any Rocky Linux 10 system can move to 10.3 with a normal package update. Back up the system or take a snapshot, then run:

sudo dnf -y upgrade

FreeIPA servers need one extra step before the update, because Tomcat is swapped:

sudo dnf swap tomcat9 tomcat --allowerasing sudo dnf update

Reboot to load the new kernel:

sudo reboot

Then confirm the version:

cat /etc/rocky-release uname -r

The release file should show 10.3, and the kernel should be 6.12.0-264.

Download Rocky Linux 10.3

Installation ISOs, live images, cloud images and container images are available from the Rocky Linux download page. Before you install on x86 hardware, check that your CPU supports x86-64-v3. Rocky Linux 10 does not run on x86-64-v2 or older processors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I upgrade from Rocky Linux 9 to 10.3?

No, not officially. Rocky Linux does not support in-place upgrades between major versions. To move from Rocky Linux 8 or 9 to 10.3, do a fresh installation and restore your data from a backup.

Is Rocky Linux 10.2 still supported?

No. Rocky Linux supports only the latest minor release of each major version, so all Rocky Linux 10 systems should update to 10.3 to keep getting security fixes.

How long is Rocky Linux 10 supported?

Rocky Linux 10 follows the RHEL 10 lifecycle, with security updates until 2035. See the Rocky Linux release and support page for exact dates.

Conclusion

Rocky Linux 10.3 is a security-focused release. ML-KEM key exchange in IPsec and SSH, post-quantum TLS for audit logs, fapolicyd 2.0 and Keylime 7.14 make it a good fit for teams preparing for post-quantum requirements, while GCC 16, LLVM 22 and Go 1.27 keep the developer tools current. Run dnf -y upgrade , reboot, and you’re on 10.3.

For the full list of changes, read the Rocky Linux 10.3 announcement and the official release notes. Also see what’s new in AlmaLinux 10.3, released the same day.