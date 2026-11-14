Rust 1.100.0 was released on 12 November 2026, and it closes one of the longest-running stories in the language: the never type ( ! ) is finally stable, after about ten years and five earlier attempts. The release also stabilizes the core of the custom allocator API, and Cargo gains two supply-chain features: warnings for unused dependencies and optional dependency cooldowns that skip freshly published crate versions.

The never type change can break a small amount of existing code, so read the compatibility notes below before you upgrade your toolchain in CI.

Rust 1.100 at a Glance

Release date 12 November 2026 Version Rust 1.100.0 Headline feature The never type ! is stable Also stable Core custom allocator API ( Allocator , Vec::new_in , Box::new_in ) Cargo Unused dependency warnings, global-min-publish-age cooldowns Upgrade rustup update stable Previous release Rust 1.99 (no longer supported)

What’s New in Rust 1.100

The never type is stable

The never type, written ! , is the type of an expression that never produces a value: a panic!() , an endless loop , or a function that exits the process. Until now you could only use it as a function’s return type ( -> ! ). From Rust 1.100 you can name it anywhere, for example in Result<T, !> for an operation that cannot fail:

fn infallible_unwrap<T>(res: Result<T, !>) -> T { match res { Ok(value) => value, Err(never) => never, // a value of type ! converts to any type } }

std::convert::Infallible , the stand-in type that libraries have used for “this can’t fail”, is now simply an alias for ! , so existing APIs that use Infallible accept ! too.

Custom allocators

The core of the long-awaited allocator API is now stable. Library authors can implement the std::alloc::Allocator trait, and Vec and Box can store their data in a chosen allocator through new constructors such as Vec::new_in , Vec::with_capacity_in and Box::new_in . The Global and System allocators implement the trait:

use std::alloc::System; let mut buffer = Vec::with_capacity_in(1024, System); buffer.push(42u8);

This is the first step of the Allocators 1.0 project goal. Other collections and smart pointers will follow in later releases.

DropGuard and other library additions

core::mem::DropGuard runs a closure when it goes out of scope, which makes cleanup on early returns easy. It wraps a value, gives access to it through Deref and DerefMut , and can be cancelled with the associated function DropGuard::dismiss . Other notable stabilized APIs include:

bool::toggle

Box::take , Box::map , Rc::map and Arc::map

, , and str::trim_prefix and str::trim_suffix (also on slices and Path::trim_prefix )

and (also on slices and ) Vec::from_fn

std::mem::conjure_zst , an unsafe function for creating values of zero-sized types

, an unsafe function for creating values of zero-sized types impl Default for std::sync::Once

Cargo warns about unused dependencies

Cargo now reports dependencies listed in Cargo.toml that your code never uses, through the new cargo::unused_dependencies lint. It is set to warn by default. You can change the level in the [lints.cargo] table, for example to fail CI builds:

[lints.cargo] unused_dependencies = "deny"

The check only runs when every target that could use a dependency is built, so cargo check --bin foo on its own won’t show it, and it doesn’t warn about dev-dependencies .

Dependency cooldowns with min-publish-age

Many supply-chain attacks publish a malicious version of a popular crate and rely on projects picking it up within hours. Rust 1.100 stabilizes publish-age aware resolution: Cargo can skip crate versions that were published more recently than a minimum age. It is opt-in, in .cargo/config.toml :

[registry] global-min-publish-age = "3 days"

When you need a brand-new version, for example for a security fix, you can override the rule for a single update:

CARGO_RESOLVER_INCOMPATIBLE_PUBLISH_AGE=allow cargo update clap --precise 4.6.9

Note that cargo install ignores the minimum publish age, and the Rust team stresses that cooldowns reduce risk but aren’t a complete defence.

Other changes

extern "custom" is stabilized.

is stabilized. cargo install now uses the lockfile shipped inside the crate by default, so --locked has no extra effect there.

now uses the lockfile shipped inside the crate by default, so has no extra effect there. wasm32-wasip3 is promoted to Tier 2, and i686-pc-windows-gnu becomes a Tier 2 target without host tools.

is promoted to Tier 2, and becomes a Tier 2 target without host tools. The standard library now uses Unicode 18.0.0.

Before You Upgrade: Compatibility Notes

Never type fallback: in editions before 2024 (2015, 2018 and 2021), the type the compiler picks for unconstrained never-type expressions changes from () to ! , as edition 2024 already does. Most code won’t notice. It can affect code that ignores the result of a generic function, and the compiler may report more code as unreachable. Warnings were issued in earlier releases and popular crates were fixed, so if a dependency fails to build, update it first.

in editions before 2024 (2015, 2018 and 2021), the type the compiler picks for unconstrained never-type expressions changes from to , as edition 2024 already does. Most code won’t notice. It can affect code that ignores the result of a generic function, and the compiler may report more code as unreachable. Warnings were issued in earlier releases and popular crates were fixed, so if a dependency fails to build, update it first. Cargo build directory layout has changed. Scripts or tests that look for files inside target/ should use Cargo’s JSON messages instead; the layout is not a stable interface.

has changed. Scripts or tests that look for files inside should use Cargo’s JSON messages instead; the layout is not a stable interface. box patterns are no longer accepted by the parser.

are no longer accepted by the parser. Closures capture variables used in if let more precisely, which can cause new borrow errors in rare cases.

capture variables used in more precisely, which can cause new borrow errors in rare cases. ARM targets: -Ctarget-feature or -Ctarget-cpu values that would change the ABI are now hard errors.

The full list is in the Rust 1.100.0 release notes.

Support Timeline

Rust ships a new stable version every six weeks, and only the latest stable release receives fixes. With 1.100 out, Rust 1.99 is no longer supported. Following the six-week cycle, Rust 1.101 is expected around 24 December 2026. See the Rust release history for every version and its dates.

How to Upgrade to Rust 1.100

If you installed Rust with rustup, update the stable toolchain and check the version:

rustup update stable rustc --version

The output should start with rustc 1.100.0. To install Rust for the first time on Linux or macOS, use the official rustup installer, which also installs Cargo:

curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh

Rust packages from Linux distributions (for example apt install rustc ) usually lag several releases behind, so use rustup if you want 1.100 now.

Should You Upgrade?

Yes. Only the newest stable release is supported, and upgrades between stable versions are normally painless. Run your test suite once on 1.100 to catch any never-type fallback changes, and update dependencies that fail to compile. If you publish or consume many crates, consider enabling global-min-publish-age as a cheap extra layer of supply-chain protection.

Source: Announcing Rust 1.100.0 (Rust Release Team).