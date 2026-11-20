SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16.1 (SLES 16.1) was released on 10 November 2026. It is the first yearly minor update of the SLES 16 family that started with 16.0 in November 2025. The changes server admins will notice most: HAProxy and Keepalived are now part of the base OS, the real-time kernel can be installed on any standard SLES system, the kernel switches to the PREEMPT_LAZY preemption model, Pressure Stall Information (PSI) is on by default, and debugfs is no longer mounted at boot.

SLES 16.1 gets general support until 30 November 2028. SLES 16.0 is supported until 30 November 2027, which gives you a year of overlap to plan the move.

SLES 16.1 at a Glance

Release date 10 November 2026 General support 24 months, until 30 November 2028 Long Term Support (paid add-on) Up to 3 more years, until 30 November 2031 Default Python Python 3.13 (plus Python 3.14 as a short-term interpreter until November 2028) Java OpenJDK 17, 21 and 25 PHP PHP 8.5 Virtualization QEMU 11.0, libvirt 12.3 Upgrade from 16.0 Online, with zypper migration Upgrade from 15 SP5–SP7 Distribution Migration System (offline, via a live image) Previous release SLES 16.0 (supported until 30 November 2027)

What’s New in SLES 16.1

HAProxy and Keepalived in the base OS

Until now, HAProxy and Keepalived came only with the separate High Availability extension. In 16.1 both ship in the base SLES distribution, so you can build a load-balanced or failover setup on a standard subscription. The Repository Mirroring Tool (RMT) server is also included now (version 3, rebuilt on Ruby 3), so you can mirror SUSE repositories inside a private network without extra products.

Real-time kernel for every installation

The real-time kernel ( kernel-rt ) used to be limited to the Transactional Server role. In 16.1 any standard installation can use it. It also gets a stable kABI during maintenance updates, so compatible third-party modules don’t have to be rebuilt after every kernel update. Two caveats: modules built for the default kernel don’t work on kernel-rt (the two kABIs are separate), and NVIDIA drivers are only built for the default kernel.

Kernel defaults that change behaviour

PREEMPT_LAZY preemption. SLES 16.1 follows the upstream kernel and moves from PREEMPT_VOLUNTARY to PREEMPT_LAZY on all architectures except IBM Z. If a throughput-sensitive workload regresses, boot with preempt=voluntary .

SLES 16.1 follows the upstream kernel and moves from PREEMPT_VOLUNTARY to PREEMPT_LAZY on all architectures except IBM Z. If a throughput-sensitive workload regresses, boot with . PSI on by default. Pressure Stall Information was compiled in but switched off in 16.0. Now /proc/pressure/ works out of the box, and tools like sysstat 12.7.5 can read CPU, memory and I/O pressure directly. SUSE measured a negligible cost for real workloads. If a scheduling-heavy benchmark suffers, psi=0 turns it off.

Pressure Stall Information was compiled in but switched off in 16.0. Now works out of the box, and tools like sysstat 12.7.5 can read CPU, memory and I/O pressure directly. SUSE measured a negligible cost for real workloads. If a scheduling-heavy benchmark suffers, turns it off. debugfs isn’t mounted at boot. It can leak address-layout (ASLR) details, so it is now off for Common Criteria compliance. Tools that need it fail until you run mount -t debugfs none /sys/kernel/debug .

It can leak address-layout (ASLR) details, so it is now off for Common Criteria compliance. Tools that need it fail until you run . I/O scheduler. Single-queue rotating disks now use the kernel default (mostly mq-deadline ) instead of bfq .

Single-queue rotating disks now use the kernel default (mostly ) instead of . BPF is aligned with upstream kernels 6.13 to 6.18, with libbpf 1.6.2, bpftool 7.6.0, bpftrace 0.24.1 and bcc 0.35.0.

is aligned with upstream kernels 6.13 to 6.18, with libbpf 1.6.2, bpftool 7.6.0, bpftrace 0.24.1 and bcc 0.35.0. DCCP and UDP-Lite are disabled, as they were dropped upstream.

Security: more LSMs and stricter mounts

SLES 16 uses SELinux as its main security module. 16.1 also turns on Yama, Landlock and Lockdown. The one most likely to surprise you is Yama: by default a process can only be traced by its parent, so attaching gdb -p or strace -p to an unrelated running process fails until you raise privileges or change kernel.yama.ptrace_scope . libvirt now confines virtual machines with SELinux by default as well.

An update to util-linux 2.42.2 fixes five critical CVEs and, as a side effect, restricts what non-root users can mount: paths are always canonicalized, and non-root mount targets may not pass through world-writable directories. Scripts that use user mounts in unusual ways should be tested.

Firewalld and unified service presets

Standard and immutable installations now share the same systemd presets. As a result, firewalld is enabled by default, and new standard installs also enable services such as the cloud-init stack and container-image-prune.timer . Check your firewall rules on a fresh 16.1 install before you open it to the network.

Containers, Kubernetes and virtualization

A minimal bootable SLES containerdisk image for KubeVirt and Harvester: registry.suse.com/suse/sles/16.1/containerdisk-minimal:latest . Kiwi can build such images too.

image for KubeVirt and Harvester: . Kiwi can build such images too. A new driver toolkit container (SLE BCI) with kernel headers for building kernel modules.

(SLE BCI) with kernel headers for building kernel modules. Support for the upstream AMD GPU Operator on Kubernetes.

on Kubernetes. distrobox is pre-installed and replaces toolbox.

is pre-installed and replaces toolbox. iptables and nftables are now in the Minimal VM images, so RKE2 and K3s clusters provision without extra packages.

and are now in the Minimal VM images, so RKE2 and K3s clusters provision without extra packages. QEMU 11.0 and libvirt 12.3 with modular daemons.

The Agama installer can add SSH public keys for every account it creates, configures NTP during installation (and in early boot through rd.ntp= ), and its agama config command exports and validates automation profiles. RAID still can’t be set up in the web UI, only through profiles or the command line. Cockpit gains a bootloader module that replaces the YaST one. A curated set of Ansible development tools joins the runtime: ansible-lint, molecule, ansible-navigator, ansible-builder, ansible-runner and ansible-creator.

Highlights include PHP 8.5, Python 3.14 as a short-term interpreter next to the default 3.13, curl 8.21.0, SSSD 2.10 (it can now run as an unprivileged user), Performance Co-Pilot 6.3.8, FreeRDP 3.26.0, Network UPS Tools 2.8.5, strace 7.1, SDL 3 (SDL 2 apps run through sdl2-compat) and both zlib and zlib-ng.

Removed and Deprecated

Removed: nodejs22, python-python-jose (use python-PyJWT), python-bleach (use python313-nh3), the legacy SDL2 package and Rancher Prime OS Manager 2.x. stress-ng and a few test packages moved to SUSE Package Hub.

nodejs22, python-python-jose (use python-PyJWT), python-bleach (use python313-nh3), the legacy SDL2 package and Rancher Prime OS Manager 2.x. stress-ng and a few test packages moved to SUSE Package Hub. Deprecated, to be removed in 16.2: dmraid (use mdadm ), openmpi4, mvapich2, AF_ALG crypto sockets, and several SSSD features, including the files provider.

dmraid (use ), openmpi4, mvapich2, AF_ALG crypto sockets, and several SSSD features, including the provider. XFS v4 filesystems are deprecated, with upstream support ending in September 2030. There is no in-place conversion to v5, so plan a backup, reformat and restore. Check a filesystem with xfs_info /mountpoint | grep crc : crc=0 means v4.

Support Timeline

SLES 16 releases a minor version every November. Each one gets 24 months of general support, so consecutive releases overlap by a year. The final minor version, 16.6, will get 48 months, which takes the SLES 16 family to November 2035. Long Term Support can be bought for up to three more years in 12-month steps.

Version Released General support until With LTS until SLES 16.1 10 Nov 2026 30 Nov 2028 30 Nov 2031 SLES 16.0 4 Nov 2025 30 Nov 2027 30 Nov 2030 SLES 15 SP7 17 Jun 2025 31 Jul 2031 31 Jul 2034

See the full lifecycle on the SLES 16.1 release page and every version on the SLES release history.

How to Upgrade to SLES 16.1

Back up the system and read the upgrade checklist in the release notes first. The system must be registered with the SUSE Customer Center or an RMT server.

From SLES 16.0: online upgrade

sudo zypper patch sudo zypper migration

Install all updates first, then choose SLES 16.1 when zypper migration lists the available targets, and reboot when it finishes. Afterwards, set your default PostgreSQL version as described in the README.SUSE of the postgresql package, because 16.1 no longer uses update-alternatives for it.

From SLES 15 SP5, SP6 or SP7: Distribution Migration System

A jump between major versions runs offline. The system reboots into a dedicated live image that performs the upgrade, and if something goes wrong before the upgrade starts, it rolls back. Run the pre-checks, then start the migration:

sudo zypper in SLES16-Migration sudo suse-migration-pre-checks sudo run_migration

The pre-checks flag known blockers such as encrypted filesystems, unsupported repositories and multiple installed kernels. Note that the jump from 15 to 16 also moves you from AppArmor to SELinux, from YaST to Cockpit and Agama, and to the new 24-month support cycle. SUSE recommends a fresh installation for most systems, so consider building a new 16.1 server and moving workloads to it instead. SAP workloads can’t run in immutable mode.

Should You Upgrade?

If you’re on SLES 16.0, yes, within the next year: the online upgrade is routine and 16.0 support ends in November 2027. Test anything that uses ptrace, user mounts, debugfs or custom firewall rules first. On SLES 15 SP7 there is no rush, since general support runs until July 2031, but new deployments should start on 16.1.

Running SLES on NVIDIA hardware? Read about the separate SLES for NVIDIA 16.1 edition.

Source: SLES 16.1 release notes and Upgrading SLES 15 to SLES 16.1.