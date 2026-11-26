Ubuntu 27.04, codenamed “Tenacious T-Rex”, is due on Thursday, 22 April 2027. Canonical opened development on 22 October 2026, a week after Ubuntu 26.10 shipped, and the official release schedule is now published. As an interim (non-LTS) release, 27.04 will get 9 months of support, until January 2028.

This post covers the full release schedule, what Canonical has actually announced for 27.04, what is still only expected, and whether you should plan to use it. We’ll update it as the cycle moves on.

Ubuntu 27.04 at a Glance

Version Ubuntu 27.04 Codename Tenacious T-Rex (archive name tenacious ) Release type Interim release (not LTS) Development opened 22 October 2026 Feature Freeze 25 February 2027 Beta 1 April 2027 Final release 22 April 2027 Support 9 months, until January 2028 Expected desktop GNOME 52 (not confirmed) Current LTS Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, standard support until April 2031

Ubuntu 27.04 Release Schedule

These dates come from the official 27.04 schedule in the Ubuntu release notes. Canonical can still move them, but the final release date for April releases rarely changes.

Date Milestone 22 October 2026 Toolchain uploaded, development opens 26 November 2026 GCC 16.2 becomes the default compiler (gcc-defaults transition) 24 December 2026 Ubuntu Testing Week (optional) 17 February 2027 glibc 2.45 upload 25 February 2027 Feature Freeze and Debian Import Freeze 4 March 2027 Ubuntu Testing Week (optional) 18 March 2027 User Interface Freeze 25 March 2027 Documentation String Freeze and Kernel Feature Freeze 29 March 2027 Beta Freeze and Hardware Enablement Freeze 1 April 2027 Beta release 8 April 2027 Kernel Freeze 15 April 2027 Final Freeze and Release Candidate 22 April 2027 Final release

Some sites list 29 March as the beta date. That is the Beta Freeze. The beta images themselves are scheduled for Thursday, 1 April. As in recent cycles there are no alpha releases: optional “Ubuntu Testing Weeks” in December and March take their place, and daily images are available throughout.

What’s Confirmed So Far

The 27.04 release notes are still an empty template, so the list of confirmed changes is short. This is what the official schedule and Canonical’s own posts say.

GCC 16 and glibc 2.45 toolchain

The schedule includes two toolchain transitions: GCC 16.2 becomes the default compiler on 26 November 2026, and glibc 2.45 is uploaded on 17 February 2027. If you build software on Ubuntu, 27.04 is where you’ll first meet these versions, and the next LTS (28.04) will build on them.

Ubuntu Core Desktop is back in development

Canonical restarted work on Ubuntu Core Desktop, its immutable, snap-based desktop project. In a 28 October 2026 post, Canonical’s VP of Engineering Jon Seager said development “has restarted with a dedicated, cross-functional team” and that the project is being rebased on core26 . According to OMG! Ubuntu, the plan is to have Core Desktop builds available ahead of the 27.04 release.

Important points for admins:

Core Desktop is a separate image , not the default. Canonical says the classic, deb-based Ubuntu Desktop “is not going away.”

, not the default. Canonical says the classic, deb-based Ubuntu Desktop “is not going away.” Its first target use cases are a browser-centric machine, a developer workstation and a gaming machine.

The whole system, including the kernel and desktop, is delivered as snaps with transactional updates and rollback, similar in idea to Fedora Silverblue.

Testing weeks instead of alphas

The schedule has two optional Ubuntu Testing Weeks (24 December and 4 March) and one mandatory milestone, the beta. Flavours such as Kubuntu and Xubuntu release on the same dates.

What’s Expected but Not Confirmed

The following items appear in Ubuntu proposals or third-party reports. Treat them as likely or possible, not as promises.

Item Status GNOME 52 desktop Expected. GNOME 52 is due around mid-March 2027, before Ubuntu’s UI Freeze. Ubuntu normally ships the GNOME release of the same spring. Linux kernel Not announced. Reports suggest Linux 7.6 if it is out in time, otherwise an earlier 7.x kernel. Ubuntu’s Kernel Freeze is 8 April 2027. ntpd-rs as the default time service Proposed. The Rust-based NTP daemon could replace the current time-sync setup “if the work is ready”. Nothing is confirmed for 27.04. linux-firmware-hwe package In progress for 26.10, with a backport to 26.04 planned for early 2027. It would let Ubuntu ship newer firmware to LTS users without changing the base firmware package. No 27.04-specific plan has been published. GTK 2 removal Under discussion. Flavour teams were asked in November 2026 whether anything still blocks removing GTK 2.

Should You Use Ubuntu 27.04?

For most servers, no. Ubuntu 27.04 is an interim release with only 9 months of updates. You would have to upgrade to 27.10 by January 2028, and again after that. Interim releases make sense if you want newer desktops, kernels and toolchains early, or if you want to test your software against what will end up in Ubuntu 28.04 LTS.

For production, stay on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (standard support until April 2031) or 24.04 LTS (until April 2029). If you’re still on 24.04, see our guide to upgrading Ubuntu 24.04 to 26.04 LTS.

How to Try Ubuntu 27.04 Now

Daily images of 27.04 are available from cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/ . They are development builds and can break at any time, so use a virtual machine or a spare computer, never a production system.

If you run Ubuntu 26.10 on a test machine, you can upgrade it to the development release:

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade sudo do-release-upgrade -d

The -d option upgrades to the development release. Once 27.04 is released on 22 April, 26.10 users get the normal upgrade prompt without -d . Ubuntu 26.04 LTS users are not offered interim releases by default; they will be offered 28.04 LTS when its first point release ships.

To check which release you’re running at any time:

lsb_release -a

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Ubuntu 27.04 be released?

The final release is scheduled for 22 April 2027, with the beta on 1 April 2027.

Is Ubuntu 27.04 an LTS release?

No. LTS releases come every two years in April of even years. The next LTS after 26.04 is 28.04, due in April 2028.

How long will Ubuntu 27.04 be supported?

9 months, from April 2027 until January 2028.

What does “Tenacious T-Rex” mean?

Ubuntu codenames are an adjective and an animal starting with the same letter, moving through the alphabet. After 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” (released 15 October 2026) comes T.

Will Ubuntu Core Desktop replace the normal Ubuntu desktop?

Not in 27.04. Core Desktop is planned as a separate, optional image. Canonical has said the classic deb-based desktop is not going away, though its long-term aim is to make Core Desktop a mainstream option.

Conclusion

Ubuntu 27.04 “Tenacious T-Rex” arrives on 22 April 2027, with a beta on 1 April and 9 months of support. So far the confirmed changes are the new GCC 16 and glibc 2.45 toolchain and the return of Ubuntu Core Desktop as a separate image. GNOME 52, the kernel version and ntpd-rs are expected but not yet confirmed. It’s a release for testers and early adopters, and a preview of what Ubuntu 28.04 LTS will look like. Servers should stay on 26.04 LTS. We’ll update this article when Feature Freeze lands in February.