Windows 11 version 23H2 has reached the end of updates for its last supported editions. Microsoft stopped servicing Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise 23H2 after the November 2026 Patch Tuesday on 10 November 2026. Home and Pro 23H2 already ended in November 2025, and Home and Pro 24H2 followed on 13 October 2026. Any PC still on these versions no longer gets security fixes.

The same Patch Tuesday also fixes a Remote Desktop connection problem caused by October’s optional update, and patches an Outlook zero-day that attackers were already using to steal NTLM hashes.

Windows 11 Support Status in November 2026

Version Home / Pro Enterprise / Education 23H2 (build 22631) Ended 11 Nov 2025 Ended 10 Nov 2026 24H2 (build 26100) Ended 13 Oct 2026 Supported until 12 Oct 2027 25H2 (build 26200) Supported until 12 Oct 2027 Supported until 10 Oct 2028 26H2 (build 26300) Supported until 10 Oct 2028 Supported until 9 Oct 2029 26H1 (build 28000, new 2026 devices only) Supported until 14 Mar 2028 Supported until 13 Mar 2029

Home and Pro feature updates get 24 months of support, and Enterprise and Education get 36 months. The LTSC editions follow their own, longer schedule. Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC 2024 (based on 24H2) gets updates until 9 October 2029.

The final regular update for Windows 11 23H2 Enterprise and Education is KB5131087 (OS build 22631.7711), released on 10 November 2026. Microsoft’s KB page says it is the last update available for these editions.

Three days later, Microsoft released one more out-of-band update, KB5136483 (build 22631.7714), on 13 November. It fixes an activation problem in KB5131087: slmgr.vbs /skms-domain or /ipk could fail with error 0x80041008. If you use KMS activation on 23H2 machines that you haven’t migrated yet, install it.

KB5131087 also fixes a Remote Desktop management issue on 23H2: the policy that sets trusted .rdp publishers by certificate thumbprint couldn’t be configured through Microsoft Intune.

Microsoft doesn’t offer paid Extended Security Updates for individual Windows 11 feature versions. The only way to keep getting patches is to move to a supported version.

Windows 11 version Update OS build 26H2 KB5132061 26300.9974 25H2 KB5132061 26200.9974 24H2 (Enterprise, Education, LTSC) KB5132061 26100.9974 26H1 KB5132059 28000.3501 23H2 (Enterprise, Education) KB5131087, then KB5136483 22631.7711, then 22631.7714

The Remote Desktop fix

After the October 2026 optional preview update KB5127936 (released 28 October), some Remote Desktop connections failed on the client with a certificate mismatch. KB5132061 fixes this. If you skipped the October preview, you never had the problem. If you installed it and RDP sessions started failing, install the November update instead of uninstalling the preview.

Other fixes and changes

NTLM message signing is now on by default for non-anonymous connections, with auditing. Old devices or appliances that can’t sign NTLM traffic may stop connecting, so check the audit events.

for non-anonymous connections, with auditing. Old devices or appliances that can’t sign NTLM traffic may stop connecting, so check the audit events. Signed PowerShell scripts get stricter UTF-8 validation. If a signed script stops running, save it as UTF-8 with BOM and sign it again.

get stricter UTF-8 validation. If a signed script stops running, save it as UTF-8 with BOM and sign it again. Fixed: USB Audio 1.0 devices failing with error code 10 after a recent security update.

Fixed on 24H2: HDMI/DisplayPort audio failures on some AMD GPUs, and error 87 for printers published in Active Directory.

Time zone update for Cuba, which stays on UTC−04:00 and skips the November 2026 and March 2027 changes.

New features include a customizable File Explorer context menu, a modernized AutoPlay, per-monitor zoom in Magnifier and a cloud rebuild option in recovery.

Known issue

Microsoft lists one open issue for both KB5132061 and KB5131087: connections opened by SQL Server linked server queries (for example to Oracle or PostgreSQL) may stay open after the query finishes. There’s no fix date yet. Business customers can get a mitigation from Microsoft Support.

Microsoft also says there will be no optional preview update in December 2026. The next update after this month’s preview is the January 2027 Patch Tuesday.

Patch Tuesday: Outlook Zero-Day

November’s Patch Tuesday is one of the largest ever. Tenable counts 1,093 Microsoft CVEs, 63 of them rated Critical. Some reports cite 1,235 because they also count third-party and Chromium-based Edge fixes.

CVE-2026-124194, Microsoft Outlook spoofing (actively exploited). An attacker sends a crafted message file, and when the user opens it, Outlook leaks the user’s NTLM hash. The attacker can then crack or relay it. It needs user interaction and is rated CVSS 6.5, but it’s being exploited, so patch Office and Outlook first.

An attacker sends a crafted message file, and when the user opens it, Outlook leaks the user’s NTLM hash. The attacker can then crack or relay it. It needs user interaction and is rated CVSS 6.5, but it’s being exploited, so patch Office and Outlook first. CVE-2026-119958, Windows LDAP remote code execution. It’s critical, and domain controllers are the main risk. Prioritize them.

Blocking outbound SMB (TCP 445) at the firewall and enabling NTLM signing also make NTLM hash leaks less useful to attackers.

How to Check Your Windows 11 Version

Press Win + R, type winver and press Enter. Or run this in PowerShell:

Get-ComputerInfo | Select-Object OsName, OSDisplayVersion, OsBuildNumber

To see whether the November update is installed:

Get-HotFix -Id KB5132061

On 23H2, check for KB5131087 or KB5136483 instead.

How to Move Off 23H2

Settings → Windows Update : on a managed PC, ask IT to release 24H2 or 25H2. On your own PC, select Download and install when the feature update is offered.

: on a managed PC, ask IT to release 24H2 or 25H2. On your own PC, select when the feature update is offered. 23H2 to 24H2 or 25H2 is a full feature update , not a quick enablement package, because 24H2 moved to a new platform. Expect a longer install and at least one reboot, and back up first.

, not a quick enablement package, because 24H2 moved to a new platform. Expect a longer install and at least one reboot, and back up first. 24H2 to 25H2 is a small enablement package that installs with a single reboot.

is a small enablement package that installs with a single reboot. Organizations can deploy the upgrade with Windows Update for Business, Intune or WSUS, or with the Installation Assistant and the ISO from Microsoft’s download page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will my Windows 11 23H2 PC stop working?

No. It keeps running, but it gets no more security updates. Each new vulnerability stays open, which is a real risk on a connected PC.

I’m on 24H2 Home or Pro. Am I still protected?

No. 24H2 Home and Pro stopped getting updates on 13 October 2026. Install 25H2, which is supported until 12 October 2027.

Is there an ESU program for Windows 11 23H2?

No. Extended Security Updates exist for Windows 10, not for individual Windows 11 versions. Upgrade to a supported Windows 11 version to keep getting patches.

Conclusion

With the November 2026 updates, every Windows 11 23H2 edition is out of support, and so are 24H2 Home and Pro. The same month fixes the October preview’s RDP certificate problem and an actively exploited Outlook flaw. Install KB5132061 (or KB5132059 on 26H1) now, and plan the move to 25H2 for any machine still on 23H2 or 24H2 Home/Pro.