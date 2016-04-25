Menu

How to Install Zabbix Server 4.0 on Ubuntu 18.04 & 16.04 LTS

Written by , Updated on September 10, 2019
, , , , , ,

Zabbix is an open source software for networks and application monitoring. Zabbix provides agents to monitor remote hosts as well as Zabbix includes support for monitoring via SNMP, TCP and ICMP checks. Click here to know more about zabbix.

Zabbix-Monitoring

This article will help you to step by step install Zabbix on Ubuntu 18.04 & 16.04 LTS systems. If you are using CentOS, RHEL or Fedora then Click here to install Zabbix on CentOS, RHEL or Fedora

Step 1 – Install Apache, MySQL and PHP

You must have a LAMP environment on your server to use Zabbix. If you already have LAMP configured, just skip this step, else install Apache, MySQL, and PHP using the following commands.

sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install apache2 libapache2-mod-php
sudo apt-get install mysql-server
sudo apt-get install php php-mbstring php-gd php-xml php-bcmath php-ldap php-mysql

Update timezone in php configuration file /etc/php/PHP_VERSION/apache2/php.ini. Like below:

[Date]
; http://php.net/date.timezone
date.timezone = 'Asia/Kolkata'

Step 2 – Enable Required Apt Repository

Before installing Zabbix first configure Zabbix package repository in your system using following commands. Use commands as per your operating system.

## Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic):

wget https://repo.zabbix.com/zabbix/4.0/ubuntu/pool/main/z/zabbix-release/zabbix-release_4.0-3+bionic_all.deb
sudo dpkg -i zabbix-release_4.0-3+bionic_all.deb


## Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial):

wget https://repo.zabbix.com/zabbix/4.0/ubuntu/pool/main/z/zabbix-release/zabbix-release_4.0-3+xenial_all.deb
sudo dpkg -i zabbix-release_4.0-3+xenial_all.deb

Step 3 – Install Zabbix Server

After adding Zabbix apt repository in your system use following command to install Zabbix server. Here zabbix-server-mysql package includes Zabbix server with MySQL support. The zabbix-frontend-php package provides and web interface is written in PHP for the Zabbix server management

sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install zabbix-server-mysql zabbix-frontend-php zabbix-agent

Step 4 – Create Database Schema

Now create a database schema for your Zabbix server. Login to your MySQL server using administrative privileges and use the following queries to create MySQL database and user for the Zabbix server.

mysql -u root -p

mysql> CREATE DATABASE zabbixdb character set utf8 collate utf8_bin;
mysql> CREATE USER 'zabbix'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
mysql> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON zabbixdb.* TO 'zabbix'@'localhost' WITH GRANT OPTION;
mysql> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

Also, load the Zabbix database schema to the database created above.

cd /usr/share/doc/zabbix-server-mysql
zcat create.sql.gz | mysql -u zabbix -p zabbixdb

Step 5 – Edit Zabbix Configuration File

Edit Zabbix server configuration file /etc/zabbix/zabbix_server.conf in your favorite text editor and update the following database configurations. This will be used by Zabbix server to connect to the database.

  DBHost=localhost
  DBName=zabbixdb
  DBUser=zabbix
  DBPassword=password

Step 6 – Restart Apache and Zabbix

Zabbix creates its own apache configuration file /etc/zabbix/apache.conf and make a link to Apache configuration directory. Let’s use the following command to restart Apache service.

sudo service apache2 restart

Zabbix server configuration file are located at /etc/zabbix/zabbix_server.conf. Restart Zabbix server.

sudo service zabbix-server restart

After starting the Zabbix service, let’s go to Zabbix web installer and finish the installation.

Step 7 – Complete Zabbix Web Installer Wizzard

Zabbix web installer can be accessed on /zabbix subdirectory URL on your servers IP or domain. For example, host.tecadmin.net is pointed to my Zabbix server. Now access the Zabbix using the following URL. You must change FQDN as per your setup.

http://host.tecadmin.net/zabbix/

and follow the steps as per given screenshots below.

Zabbix Setup Welcome Screen

This is the welcome screen of Zabbix web installer. Go forward by click on next button.

Check for pre-requisities

Check if your system has all required packages, if everything is ok click next.

Configure DB Connection

Enter database details created in Step #4 and click next to continue.

Zabbix Server Details

This is the host and port of running Zabbix server. As your Zabbix server is running on the same host, so keep the values unchanged. You can give a name for your instance.

Pre-Installation Summary

In this step will show the summary you have entered previous steps, so simply click next.

Install Zabbix

If everything goes correctly, You will see a successful installation message on this page. This will also show you a message for the created configuration file.

Zabbix Login Screen

Login to Zabbix using default credentials.

 Username:  Admin
 Password:  zabbix

After successful login, You will get Zabbix dashboard like below.

Ubuntu Install Zabbix server

Congratulation! Your Zabbix setup has been completed. Read our next article to Install Zabbix Agent and Add Host in Zabbix Server.

Rahul
Rahul
Connect on Facebook Connect on Twitter

I, Rahul Kumar am the founder and chief editor of TecAdmin.net. I am a Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) and working as an IT professional since 2009..

Related Posts

37 Comments

  1. Avatar mar Reply to mar
    December 6, 2019 at 1:10 am

    hellow , i have a trouble when i whant to open zabbix. can you help me to tell me how i get ip or domain on step 7?

    thank you abaout yout attention sir.

  2. Avatar Smart Reply to Smart
    October 31, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Hello,

    Please, can you help wit this error message. I tried to install zabbix 3.4 Everything went successful till when I login to the broswer.

    I got the error below:
    ——————————————————————————–
    Cannot connect to the database.
    Details
    The frontend does not match Zabbix database.
    ———————————————————————

    I created the database manually but the error is still the same as above.

    Thank you.

  3. Avatar Andres Rodriguez Reply to Andres
    October 28, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Amigo, como configuro para cambiar la URL desde la IP a un dominio dentro de zabbix? Actualmente tengo problemas el localhost o la ip me levanta mediante LYNX pero dentro en mi ordenador apunto al servidor donde se encuentra zabbix con su IP sin habilitarlo con pto solo xxx.xxxx.xxxx.xxx/zabbix y tarda en conectar hasta que no me levanta el frontend, servicios activos zabbixS, zabbixA,httpd,php. Pero quiero probar intentando cambiar la ip por el dominio. si mi host es el admlog01 como lo adiciono en el archivo etc/hostname

  4. Avatar Mike Hathaway Reply to Mike
    June 6, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    I just ran through this, had problems with my install. On Ubuntu 18.04 fresh install you need to install nmap (apt install nmap)

  5. Avatar Marcelo Pino Reply to Marcelo
    March 18, 2019 at 11:11 am

    Hello sir. Thanks for sharing this post. I did step by step until item 7. When I try to run setup from http://zabbix.caruso.com.ar/zabbix, even I tried http://zabbix.caruso.com.ar/zabbix/setup.php, it doesnt’ show the page, I just see the following. Any help?

    run(ZBase::EXEC_MODE_SETUP);
    }
    catch (Exception $e) {
    (new CView(‘general.warning’, [
    ‘header’ => $e->getMessage(),
    ‘messages’ => [],
    ‘theme’ => ZBX_DEFAULT_THEME
    ]))->render();

    exit;
    }

    // VAR TYPE OPTIONAL FLAGS VALIDATION EXCEPTION
    $fields = [
    ‘type’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, null, IN(‘”‘.ZBX_DB_MYSQL.'”,”‘.ZBX_DB_POSTGRESQL.'”,”‘.ZBX_DB_ORACLE.'”,”‘.ZBX_DB_DB2.'”‘), null],
    ‘server’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, null, null, null],
    ‘port’ => [T_ZBX_INT, O_OPT, null, BETWEEN(0, 65535), null, _(‘Database port’)],
    ‘database’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, null, NOT_EMPTY, null, _(‘Database name’)],
    ‘user’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, null, null, null],
    ‘password’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, null, null, null],
    ‘schema’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, null, null, null],
    ‘zbx_server’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, null, null, null],
    ‘zbx_server_name’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, null, null, null],
    ‘zbx_server_port’ => [T_ZBX_INT, O_OPT, null, BETWEEN(0, 65535), null, _(‘Port’)],
    // actions
    ‘save_config’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, P_SYS, null, null],
    ‘retry’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, P_SYS, null, null],
    ‘cancel’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, P_SYS, null, null],
    ‘finish’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, P_SYS, null, null],
    ‘next’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, P_SYS, null, null],
    ‘back’ => [T_ZBX_STR, O_OPT, P_SYS, null, null],
    ];

    CSession::start();
    CSession::setValue(‘check_fields_result’, check_fields($fields, false));
    if (!CSession::keyExists(‘step’)) {
    CSession::setValue(‘step’, 0);
    }

    // if a guest or a non-super admin user is logged in
    if (CWebUser::$data && CWebUser::getType() addCssFile(‘styles/’.CHtml::encode($theme).’.css’)
    ->addJsFile(‘js/browsers.js’)
    ->addJsFile(‘jsLoader.php?ver=’.ZABBIX_VERSION.’&lang=’.CWebUser::$data[‘lang’])
    ->display();

    /*
    * Displaying
    */
    $link = (new CLink(‘GPL v2’, ‘http://www.zabbix.com/license.php’))
    ->setTarget(‘_blank’)
    ->addClass(ZBX_STYLE_GREY)
    ->addClass(ZBX_STYLE_LINK_ALT);
    $sub_footer = (new CDiv([‘Licensed under ‘, $link]))->addClass(ZBX_STYLE_SIGNIN_LINKS);

    (new CTag(‘body’, true, [(new CTag(‘main’, true, [$ZBX_SETUP_WIZARD, $sub_footer])), makePageFooter()]))
    ->setAttribute(‘lang’, CWebUser::getLang())
    ->show();
    ?>

  6. Avatar Guilherme Seibert Zulian Reply to Guilherme
    August 8, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Hello my friend, i have an error, showed sql codes on page, I solved installing libapache2-mod-php

  7. Avatar Kryptikk Reply to Kryptikk
    May 30, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Please change
    Username: admin
    to
    Username: Admin

    The username is case sensitive, [a]dmin doesnt work

  8. Avatar Rob Reply to Rob
    May 8, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Hi thanks for you work even if I got some issues to manage !
    Indeed the only supported version of PHP is PHP5.6 ; Php7 is not. That’s too bad because that was the only reason i got stroke for so many hours !

    Finally i can run zabbix 🙂

    For all those who deal with zabbix nowadays, i advise you to follow this tutorial to install php5.6 (on the same website) : https://tecadmin.net/install-zabbix-agent-on-ubuntu-and-debian/

    P.S. I’m on Ubuntu 16

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2013-2020 TecAdmin.net. All Rights Reserved. This site uses cookies. By using this website you agree with our term and services